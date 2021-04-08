China Unicom Hong Kong : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-registered Shareholders
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED
中國聯合網絡通信(香港)股份有限公司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
（Stock Code：0762）
8 April 2021
Dear Non-registered Shareholder1,
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited
Notice of publication of 2020 Annual Report, Circular dated 8 April 2021 (containing Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form) (the "Current Corporate Communications")
The Annual General Meeting of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (the "Company") will be held on 13 May 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Four Seasons Grand Ballroom, Level 2, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong and China Unicom Building, 21 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, P.R.C. concurrently by electronic means.
The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at www.chinaunicom.com.hkand The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEx") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the relevant documents under the sub-sections of the Company's website titled "Financial Reports", "Circulars" and "Announcements". The documents are also available on the HKEx's website.
If you want to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communications or future Corporate Communication2, please complete the enclosed Request Form and send it to the Company's Registrar c/o Hong Kong Registrars Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, using mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (a stamp is not needed if posted in Hong Kong). The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.chinaunicom.com.hkor the HKEx's website at www.hkexnews.hk.
Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call our Share Registrar's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00a.m. to 6:00p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to chinaunicom.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited
Yung Shun Loy Jacky
Company Secretary
Note:
This letter is addressed to Non-registered Shareholders ("Non-registered Shareholder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communication). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the enclosed Request Form.
Corporate Communication includes but are not limited to (a) the directors' reports, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report, and where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e)a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
REQUEST FORM
To: China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (the "Company")
(Stock Code: 0762)
c/o Hong Kong Registrars Limited 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,
183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong
I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communication of the Company as indicated below: (Please mark ONLY ONE "X" of the following boxes)
□
□
□
to receive the printed English version of the Corporate Communication ONLY; OR to receive the printed Chinese version of the Corporate Communication ONLY; OR
to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of the Corporate Communication.
Signature:
____________________________________________
Contact telephone number:
____________________________________________
Date: _______________________________________
Note:
Please complete all your details clearly.
This letter is addressed to Non-registered shareholders ("Non-registered shareholder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communication).
Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
The above instruction will apply to the Corporate Communication to be sent to you until you notify to the Company's Registrar c/o Hong Kong Registrars Limited to the contrary or unless you have at anytime ceased to have holdings in the Company.
For the avoidance of doubt, the Company do not accept any other instructions given on this Request Form.
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT
"Personal Data" in these statements has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO").
Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. Failure to provide sufficient information may result in the Company being unable to process your instructions and/or requests as stated in this fo rm.
Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, its share registrar, and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated purposes, and retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes.
You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing to the Personal Data
Privacy Officer of Hong Kong Registrars Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong
Kong.
