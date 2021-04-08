China Unicom Hong Kong : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-registered Shareholders

CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED

中國聯合網絡通信(香港)股份有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

（Stock Code：0762）

8 April 2021

Dear Non-registered Shareholder1,

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited

Notice of publication of 2020 Annual Report, Circular dated 8 April 2021 (containing Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form) (the "Current Corporate Communications")

The Annual General Meeting of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (the "Company") will be held on 13 May 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Four Seasons Grand Ballroom, Level 2, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong and China Unicom Building, 21 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, P.R.C. concurrently by electronic means.

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at www.chinaunicom.com.hkand The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEx") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the relevant documents under the sub-sections of the Company's website titled "Financial Reports", "Circulars" and "Announcements". The documents are also available on the HKEx's website.

If you want to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communications or future Corporate Communication2, please complete the enclosed Request Form and send it to the Company's Registrar c/o Hong Kong Registrars Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, using mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (a stamp is not needed if posted in Hong Kong). The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.chinaunicom.com.hkor the HKEx's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call our Share Registrar's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00a.m. to 6:00p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to chinaunicom.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited

Yung Shun Loy Jacky

Company Secretary

Note:

This letter is addressed to Non-registered Shareholders ("Non-registered Shareholder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communication). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the enclosed Request Form. Corporate Communication includes but are not limited to (a) the directors' reports, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report, and where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e)a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

