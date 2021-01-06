Log in
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED

(762)
China stocks advance, Hong Kong falls on NYSE's U-turn to delist 3 Chinese telecoms

01/06/2021 | 11:50pm EST
SHANGHAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Mainland China stocks advanced further on Thursday, with the blue-chip index hitting a fresh 13-year high, although Hong Kong shares came under pressure as the New York Stock Exchange said it would delist three Chinese telecom companies. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.37% at 3,563.85 points, while China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.01% to 5,472.38, the highest level since January 2008.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.22%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.78% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 1.73%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 1.3% to 10,758.31, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.43% at 27,571.95.

** Hong Kong shares fell after the New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it would delist three Chinese telecom companies, confirming its latest U-turn on the matter.

** The American bourse's announcement came a day after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told the NYSE chief he disagreed with an earlier decision to reverse the delistings.

** Hong Kong shares of China Unicom led losses among the three telecom stocks, falling 8.76% at midday, the biggest loser on the Hang Seng in the morning session. China Mobile fell 6.97% and China Telecom Corp dropped 8.48% at noon.

** The Trump administration is considering adding tech giants Alibaba and Tencent to a blacklist of firms allegedly owned or controlled by the Chinese military, two people familiar with the matter said.

** "With the incoming Biden administration, hopes are running high there will be fewer policy flip-flops in U.S.-China issues. Even then, the recent fiasco over the NYSE's plans to delist three Chinese telecom companies suggest that nothing should be taken for granted," said Selena Ling, head of strategy and research at OCBC Bank. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED 1.19% 46.65 End-of-day quote.5.54%
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED 3.70% 2.24 End-of-day quote.4.19%
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED 3.51% 5.02 End-of-day quote.12.81%
HANG SENG 0.50% 27697.01 Real-time Quote.1.71%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 1.20% 4849.04 Delayed Quote.4.27%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 1.21% 4908.18 Delayed Quote.3.92%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.23% 596.5 End-of-day quote.5.76%
Financials
Sales 2020 300 B 46 494 M 46 494 M
Net income 2020 12 723 M 1 970 M 1 970 M
Net cash 2020 32 923 M 5 097 M 5 097 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
Yield 2020 3,86%
Capitalization 128 B 19 811 M 19 822 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
EV / Sales 2021 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 243 790
Free-Float 20,1%
Chart CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 6,17 CNY
Last Close Price 4,18 CNY
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target 47,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xiao Chu Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ke Bing Zhu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shui Ming Chung Independent Non-Executive Director
Wing Lam Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Ming Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED12.81%19 140
AT&T INC.1.74%208 479
T-MOBILE US-2.22%163 650
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.0.77%141 678
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED5.54%121 743
NTT DOCOMO, INC.0.00%121 383
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.