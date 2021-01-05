Log in
Hong Kong stocks close higher on telecoms support

01/05/2021
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -1.1%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 16%

* HSI +0.6%, HSCE +0.5%, CSI300 +1.9%

* FTSE China A50 +1.7%

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares settled higher on Tuesday for a fifth straight session, led by telecom stocks after the New York Stock Exchange said it would not delist three Chinese telecom firms targeted by the outgoing Trump administration.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 177.05 points, or 0.64%, at 27,649.86. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.48% to 10,774.15.

** Leading the gains, the Hang Seng telecommunications index jumped 4.5%.

** The New York Stock Exchange said it had made the decision "in light of further consultation with relevant regulatory authorities."

** The IT sector rose 0.52%, the financial sector ended 0.21% higher and the property sector climbed 0.82%.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd, which rose 8.5%, while the biggest loser was China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd, which fell 4.24%.

** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.73% at 3,528.68, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 1.91%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.12%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.37%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.4613 per U.S. dollar at 08:14 GMT, 0.01% firmer than the previous close of 6.462.

** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 40.75% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED 2.14% 47.8 End-of-day quote.2.14%
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED -2.14% 16.5 End-of-day quote.-2.14%
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED 0.45% 4.47 End-of-day quote.0.45%
HANG SENG 0.26% 27558.74 Real-time Quote.0.94%
HANSOH PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED -0.53% 37.4 End-of-day quote.-0.53%
NIKKEI 225 -0.37% 27158.63 Real-time Quote.0.00%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 3.29% 4744.41 Delayed Quote.1.49%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 2.43% 4777.21 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION -2.49% 21.55 End-of-day quote.-2.49%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.17% 6.4407 Delayed Quote.-0.01%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.06% 6.4672 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2020 300 B 46 521 M 46 521 M
Net income 2020 12 723 M 1 971 M 1 971 M
Net cash 2020 32 924 M 5 100 M 5 100 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,97x
Yield 2020 4,34%
Capitalization 114 B 17 640 M 17 652 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 243 790
Free-Float 20,1%
Chart CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 6,18 CNY
Last Close Price 3,72 CNY
Spread / Highest target 153%
Spread / Average Target 65,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xiao Chu Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ke Bing Zhu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shui Ming Chung Independent Non-Executive Director
Wing Lam Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Ming Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED-39.37%17 640
AT&T INC.0.00%204 916
T-MOBILE US0.00%167 374
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-0.62%141 707
NTT DOCOMO, INC.0.00%121 383
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-32.52%116 736
