Hong Kong stocks close higher on telecoms support

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -1.1%, Shanghai->HK
daily
quota used 16%
* HSI +0.6%, HSCE +0.5%, CSI300 +1.9%
* FTSE China A50 +1.7%
Jan 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares settled higher on Tuesday
for a fifth straight session, led by telecom stocks after the
New York Stock Exchange said it would not delist three Chinese
telecom firms targeted by the outgoing Trump administration.
** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up
177.05 points, or 0.64%, at 27,649.86. The Hang Seng China
Enterprises index rose 0.48% to 10,774.15.
** Leading the gains, the Hang Seng telecommunications index
jumped 4.5%.
** The New York Stock Exchange said it had made the decision
"in light of further consultation with relevant regulatory
authorities."
** The IT sector rose 0.52%, the financial sector
ended 0.21% higher and the property sector climbed
0.82%.
** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was China Unicom Hong
Kong Ltd, which rose 8.5%, while the biggest loser was
China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd, which fell
4.24%.
** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up
0.73% at 3,528.68, while the blue-chip CSI300 index
ended up 1.91%.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was firmer by 1.12%, while Japan's Nikkei index
closed down 0.37%.
** The yuan was quoted at 6.4613 per U.S. dollar
at 08:14 GMT, 0.01% firmer than the previous close of 6.462.
** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of
40.75% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)