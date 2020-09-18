Log in
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED

CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED

(762)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hong Kong stocks fall for third week on Sino-U.S. woes, subdued cenbanks

09/18/2020 | 04:42am EDT

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 14.2%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 2.7%

* HSI +0.5%, HSCE +0.7%, CSI300 +2.3%

* FTSE China A50 +2.6%

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks ended higher on Friday but posted third straight weekly drop on worries over ongoing Sino-U.S. tensions and lingering disappointment that central banks merely affirmed their monetary support this week.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 114.56 points, or 0.47%, at 24,455.41. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.73% to 9,803.1.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.1%, while the IT sector rose 0.51%, the financial sector ended 0.93% higher and the property sector dipped 0.49%.

** For the week, HSI shed 0.2%, its third weekly drop in a row, while HSCE gained 0.5%.

** The U.S. Federal Reserve promised to keep rates low for a long time, but gave no new hints about any further monetary support.

** Hints did come from the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan on Thursday, but action was not forthcoming either.

** Ongoing Sino-U.S. tensions also curbed sentiment.

** China will make a "necessary response" to a visit by U.S. Undersecretary for Economic Affairs Keith Krach to Chinese-claimed Taiwan, and has lodged a complaint with Washington, the foreign ministry said on Thursday ahead of his arrival.

** Investment between the United States and China tumbled to a nine-year low in the first half of 2020, hit by bilateral tensions that could see more Chinese companies come under pressure to divest U.S. operations, a research report said.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.15%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.18%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.7616 per U.S. dollar at 08:10 GMT, 0.04% firmer than the previous close of 6.7642.

** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 47.19% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED -0.82% 36.3 End-of-day quote.15.24%
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED -0.91% 5.47 End-of-day quote.-25.48%
CITIC LIMITED -1.38% 6.44 End-of-day quote.-38.20%
HANG SENG 0.48% 24431.57 Real-time Quote.-13.74%
NIKKEI 225 0.18% 23360.3 Real-time Quote.-0.77%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED 1.22% 124.8 End-of-day quote.-7.49%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.07% 6.75707 Delayed Quote.-2.98%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.07% 6.7578 Delayed Quote.-3.00%
Financials
Sales 2020 300 B 44 413 M 44 413 M
Net income 2020 12 853 M 1 903 M 1 903 M
Net cash 2020 33 119 M 4 903 M 4 903 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
Yield 2020 3,42%
Capitalization 146 B 21 596 M 21 622 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 243 790
Free-Float 20,1%
Chart CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 6,48 CNY
Last Close Price 4,77 CNY
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiao Chu Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ke Bing Zhu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shui Ming Chung Independent Non-Executive Director
Wing Lam Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Ming Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED-25.48%21 596
AT&T INC.-25.18%208 344
T-MOBILE US42.71%140 813
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-20.00%140 287
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.39.13%120 404
NTT DOCOMO, INC.-8.54%86 151
Categories
Free services
