Hong Kong stocks fall for third week on Sino-U.S. woes, subdued cenbanks

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 14.2%, Shanghai->HK
daily
quota used 2.7%
* HSI +0.5%, HSCE +0.7%, CSI300 +2.3%
* FTSE China A50 +2.6%
Sept 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks ended higher on Friday
but posted third straight weekly drop on worries over ongoing
Sino-U.S. tensions and lingering disappointment that central
banks merely affirmed their monetary support this week.
** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up
114.56 points, or 0.47%, at 24,455.41. The Hang Seng China
Enterprises index rose 0.73% to 9,803.1.
** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares
dipped 0.1%, while the IT sector rose 0.51%,
the financial sector ended 0.93% higher and the property
sector dipped 0.49%.
** For the week, HSI shed 0.2%, its third weekly drop in a
row, while HSCE gained 0.5%.
** The U.S. Federal Reserve promised to keep rates low for a
long time, but gave no new hints about any further monetary
support.
** Hints did come from the Bank of England and the Bank of
Japan on Thursday, but action was not forthcoming either.
** Ongoing Sino-U.S. tensions also curbed sentiment.
** China will make a "necessary response" to a visit by U.S.
Undersecretary for Economic Affairs Keith Krach to
Chinese-claimed Taiwan, and has lodged a complaint with
Washington, the foreign ministry said on Thursday ahead of his
arrival.
** Investment between the United States and China tumbled to
a nine-year low in the first half of 2020, hit by bilateral
tensions that could see more Chinese companies come under
pressure to divest U.S. operations, a research report said.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was weaker by 1.15%, while Japan's Nikkei index
closed up 0.18%.
** The yuan was quoted at 6.7616 per U.S. dollar
at 08:10 GMT, 0.04% firmer than the previous close of 6.7642.
** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of
47.19% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)