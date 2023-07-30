China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited Announces the Resignation of Liu Liehong as Chief Executive Officer

The board of directors of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited announced that Mr. Liu Liehong has resigned from his position as Chief Executive Officer with effect from 30 July 2023, due to change in work arrangement. Mr. Liu has confirmed that there is no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company. During Mr. Liu Liehong's tenure as the Chairman of the Company, he performed his duties responsibly and diligently. He was keen to make reform, innovation and advance. Mr. Liu put

tremendous effort and dedication to the development of the Company and made outstanding contributions. During Mr. Liu's tenure, he resolutely implemented the national strategic decisions and deployment about Cyber Superpower and Digital China development. Riding on the development

trends of digital technologies and development opportunities brought by the digital economy, he upgraded the corporate strategy to "Strengthen and Solidify, Preserve and Innovate, Integrate and Open", and vigorously advanced the five main responsibilities and businesses, namely "Big Connectivity, Big Computing, Big Data, Big Application and Big Security". He promoted the Company to actively serve major national strategies, focused on improving the core competitiveness of the Company and enhanced its core functions. He actively explored the reshaping of valuation methodology and continuously strengthened value conveyance. The Company accelerated its transformation and upgrade from a traditional operator into a technological innovation enterprise embracing the digital economy, pushing forward the modernisation of China with digital, network-based and intelligent transformation.