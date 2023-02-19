Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. China Union Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    000036   CNE000000G13

CHINA UNION HOLDINGS LTD.

(000036)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-16
3.920 CNY   -0.76%
02/19China Telecom Stocks Rise Amid AI Chatbot Buzz
DJ
2022Australia sues Star Entertainment ex-CEO, chairman for money laundering risk lapses
RE
2022China Union Holdings Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Telecom Stocks Rise Amid AI Chatbot Buzz

02/19/2023 | 11:46pm EST
By Bingyan Wang


Shares of China telecommunication majors were higher in morning trade following a report that China Telecom Corp. is developing an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, reflecting investor enthusiasm about the technology, which became popular with OpenAI's ChatGPT, spreading to China.

China Telecom shares rose by the daily limit of 10% in Shanghai, while its Hong-Kong listed shares advanced as much as 6.9% on Monday morning. Shares of two other state-run telecom majors--China Mobile and China Unicom--gained 5.5% and 6.9%, respectively, in Shanghai.

An online portal affiliated with state-owned Shanghai United Media Group reported last week that China Telecom's research and development to create an AI foundation model has "achieved periodic progress," and that the company is developing what it calls an "industrial version of ChatGPT" for the telecommunications field.

Analysts from CSC Financial Co. wrote in a research note about China Telecom after the news report, "We think that the value of telecom operators' cloud computing, communication & information networks and digitization should be re-examined." They highlighted rich data resources, and said flexibility in coordinating computing resources can benefit AI model training.

China Telecom's Shanghai shares are now up by more than 40% in 2023. When shares rose 8.3% on Thursday, the company told state-owned media that the Thursday's rally was likely due to this year's high dividend, more attention from institutional investors and growth momentum of its generically emerging business.

Investor excitement about the business potential of AI chat services has grown since the introduction of ChatGPT. Chinese tech giants including Baidu and Alibaba Group Holding recently announced that they are conducting internal testing of AI chatbots, setting off a buying frenzy for shares of both companies.


Write to Bingyan Wang at bingyan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-19-23 2346ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -3.01% 100.01 Delayed Quote.13.53%
BAIDU, INC. -4.90% 141.71 Delayed Quote.23.89%
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED 3.23% 59.2 Delayed Quote.10.82%
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED 5.60% 4.14 Delayed Quote.28.01%
CHINA UNICOM HONG KONG LIMITED 3.96% 6.05 Delayed Quote.20.29%
CHINA UNION HOLDINGS LTD. -0.76% 3.92 End-of-day quote.-3.21%
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD. 3.65% 7.94 Delayed Quote.12.30%
WISDOMTREE CLOUD COMPUTING UCITS ETF - ACC - USD -4.23% 28.695 Delayed Quote.18.40%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 927 M 281 M 281 M
Net income 2022 409 M 59,5 M 59,5 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 817 M 847 M 847 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,02x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 806
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart CHINA UNION HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Union Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA UNION HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,92 CNY
Average target price 4,48 CNY
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yun Li Director
Qin Su Chief Financial Officer, Director & Deputy GM
Yue Ding Chairman
Mei Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xue Liang Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA UNION HOLDINGS LTD.-3.21%847
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.84%40 965
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-0.14%32 451
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-4.56%27 429
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-0.86%26 146
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED3.85%22 863