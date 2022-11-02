Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. China United Network Communications Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600050   CNE000001CS2

CHINA UNITED NETWORK COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(600050)
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-31
3.410 CNY   +1.49%
04:13aChina Unicom Parent Shares Soar After Tencent Partnership Gets Approval
DJ
03:07aTencent and China Unicom gain approval to set up 'mixed ownership' company
RE
10/30Chinese Telecom Industry’s Revenue Growth Steadies in September
MT
China Unicom Parent Shares Soar After Tencent Partnership Gets Approval

11/02/2022 | 04:13am EDT
By Yifan Wang and Bingyan Wang


Shares of China United Network Communications Ltd. soared as its regulatory go-ahead for a joint venture with Tencent Holdings Ltd. buoyed investor sentiment.

The company, one of China's largest telecom carrier and parent of Hong Kong-listed China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd., rose by the daily limit of 10% to end at 3.75 yuan ($0.52) on Wednesday.

The gains took place mostly in the final hour of trading, after state media Securities Times drew investors' attention to the latest approval of a joint-venture deal between units of China United Network and internet giant Tencent.

The two companies received regulatory approval for a joint business in computation and server operations, according to an earlier statement by China's State Administration for Market Regulation, the country's top market watchdog.

The joint venture will be controlled by China United's and Tencent's subsidiaries, which will hold a 48% and 42% stake in the new company, respectively.


Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com and Bingyan Wang at bingyan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-22 0413ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA UNICOM HONG KONG LIMITED 1.20% 3.38 Delayed Quote.-14.36%
CHINA UNITED NETWORK COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED 1.49% 3.41 End-of-day quote.-13.23%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.41% 230.6 Delayed Quote.-50.22%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.21% 7.29111 Delayed Quote.14.94%
Financials
Sales 2022 352 B 48 444 M 48 444 M
Net income 2022 7 365 M 1 013 M 1 013 M
Net cash 2022 41 882 M 5 758 M 5 758 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 4,95%
Capitalization 106 B 14 518 M 14 518 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 242 661
Free-Float 42,9%
Chart CHINA UNITED NETWORK COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China United Network Communications Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA UNITED NETWORK COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 3,41 CNY
Average target price 3,09 CNY
Spread / Average Target -9,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhong Yue Chen President & Director
Ai Hua Jiang Director-Finance
Xiao Chu Wang Chairman
Chong Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shi Dong Feng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA UNITED NETWORK COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED-13.23%14 518
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-28.08%156 947
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED0.96%128 595
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION29.97%94 996
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG18.71%94 218
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-19.43%61 081