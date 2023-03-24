Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. China United Network Communications Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600050   CNE000001CS2

CHINA UNITED NETWORK COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(600050)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-22
5.770 CNY   +1.76%
12:43aChina stocks fall as rising Sino-U.S. tensions dent sentiment
RE
03/20China Unicom's 5G Users Reach Nearly 220 Million in February
MT
03/10China Unicom's Vehicle-to-Everything Unit to Spin Off, List in Shanghai; Shares Down 9% in Hong Kong
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China stocks fall as rising Sino-U.S. tensions dent sentiment

03/24/2023 | 12:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, March 24 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks fell and Hong Kong was mixed on Friday, as elevated Sino-U.S. geopolitical tensions dented investor sentiment after U.S. lawmakers on Thursday accused TikTok of serving harmful content as they pushed to ban the app.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index dropped 0.3% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5%.

** Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 0.2%, and the China Enterprises Index slid 0.1%.

** U.S. lawmakers on Thursday battered TikTok's chief executive, saying the app's short videos were damaging children's mental health, pushing further to ban the app nationwide.

** The case of TikTok, whose parent company is China-based ByteDance, raised tensions between Washington and Beijing. Thursday's congressional hearing came after the Biden administration demanded its Chinese owners divest their stakes or face a potential ban, said TikTok last week.

** Foreign investors recorded a net selling via Stock Connect by midday, after striking a net buying for nine consecutive sessions.

** Lingering concerns from the global banking crisis persisted, as Hong Kong's central bank said on Friday that the city needs to watch carefully for any further "spillover" from U.S. regional banks, although it has very little exposure to the situation in European and U.S. financial institutions.

** In China, telecommunication services shares lost steam and declined 1.74%, with China United Network Communications Ltd, China Mobile Ltd, and China Telecom Corp Ltd, down 4.9%, 2.7%, and 4.1%, respectively.

** In Hong Kong, sector performances were mixed. Tech stocks rose 1.3%, continuing its momentum from yesterday, while energy and financial shares dropped 1.7% and 1.2%, respectively. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Varun H K)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED -1.97% 62.35 Delayed Quote.22.61%
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED -2.16% 4.07 Delayed Quote.37.13%
CHINA UNITED NETWORK COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED 1.76% 5.77 End-of-day quote.28.79%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.23% 3669.08 Real-time Quote.2.87%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.29% 3473.19 Real-time Quote.0.49%
All news about CHINA UNITED NETWORK COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
12:43aChina stocks fall as rising Sino-U.S. tensions dent sentiment
RE
03/20China Unicom's 5G Users Reach Nearly 220 Million in February
MT
03/10China Unicom's Vehicle-to-Everything Unit to Spin Off, List in Shanghai; Shares Down 9%..
MT
03/08China Unicom Names Senior Vice President
MT
03/08China United Network Communications Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year ..
CI
03/08China United Network Communications Plans to Spin Off Unit for Listing in Shanghai Star..
CI
02/20Jefferies Bullish on Chinese Telcos Amid Reports of Developing ChatGPT-Type Service
MT
02/20China Unicom Adds 215.8 Million 5G Users in January
MT
02/16Hong Kong stocks rebound tracking U.S. gains; China shares rise
RE
02/03China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei Win GSMA's '5G Productivity Challenge'
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA UNITED NETWORK COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 382 B 55 954 M 55 954 M
Net income 2023 8 444 M 1 238 M 1 238 M
Net cash 2023 54 545 M 7 999 M 7 999 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,1x
Yield 2023 2,67%
Capitalization 184 B 26 913 M 26 913 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
EV / Sales 2024 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 244 508
Free-Float 42,3%
Chart CHINA UNITED NETWORK COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China United Network Communications Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA UNITED NETWORK COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 5,77 CNY
Average target price 4,51 CNY
Spread / Average Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhong Yue Chen President & Director
Ai Hua Jiang Director-Finance
Xiao Chu Wang Chairman
Chong Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shi Dong Feng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA UNITED NETWORK COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED28.79%26 205
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED22.61%172 734
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.15%156 698
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.18%116 913
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.50%104 233
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED37.13%83 027
