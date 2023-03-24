China stocks fall as rising Sino-U.S. tensions dent sentiment

SHANGHAI, March 24 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks fell and
Hong Kong was mixed on Friday, as elevated Sino-U.S.
geopolitical tensions dented investor sentiment after U.S.
lawmakers on Thursday accused TikTok of serving harmful content
as they pushed to ban the app.
** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index dropped 0.3% by
the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost
0.5%.
** Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index was down
0.2%, and the China Enterprises Index slid 0.1%.
** U.S. lawmakers on Thursday battered TikTok's chief
executive, saying the app's short videos were damaging
children's mental health, pushing further to ban the app
nationwide.
** The case of TikTok, whose parent company is China-based
ByteDance, raised tensions between Washington and Beijing.
Thursday's congressional hearing came after the Biden
administration demanded its Chinese owners divest their stakes
or face a potential ban, said TikTok last week.
** Foreign investors recorded a net selling via Stock
Connect by midday, after striking a net buying for nine
consecutive sessions.
** Lingering concerns from the global banking crisis
persisted, as Hong Kong's central bank said on Friday that the
city needs to watch carefully for any further "spillover" from
U.S. regional banks, although it has very little exposure to the
situation in European and U.S. financial institutions.
** In China, telecommunication services shares
lost steam and declined 1.74%, with China United Network
Communications Ltd, China Mobile Ltd,
and China Telecom Corp Ltd, down 4.9%, 2.7%, and
4.1%, respectively.
** In Hong Kong, sector performances were mixed. Tech stocks
rose 1.3%, continuing its momentum from yesterday, while energy
and financial shares dropped 1.7% and 1.2%,
respectively.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Varun H K)