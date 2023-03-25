China to roll out 6G 'application scenarios' in 2025 - China Unicom Chairman

SHANGHAI, March 25 (Reuters) - China United Network
Communications has been actively involved in
development of sixth-generation telecoms technology and 6G
"application scenarios" would be launched in 2025, the company's
chairman said on Saturday.
Early research on 6G would be completed by 2025, while the
technology would not reach large-scale commercial use until
2030, Liu Liehong, chairman of China Unicom, told reporters on
the sidelines of the government-organised China Development
Forum.
China has officially started researching 6G technology
research and developments in 2019, a move it described as aiming
to promote the latest wireless innovation.
