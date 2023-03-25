Advanced search
    600050   CNE000001CS2

CHINA UNITED NETWORK COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(600050)
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-23
5.500 CNY   -4.68%
China to roll out 6G 'application scenarios' in 2025 - China Unicom Chairman
China stocks fall as rising Sino-U.S. tensions dent sentiment
03/24China stocks fall as rising Sino-U.S. tensions dent sentiment
China to roll out 6G 'application scenarios' in 2025 - China Unicom Chairman

03/25/2023 | 02:05am EDT
SHANGHAI, March 25 (Reuters) - China United Network Communications has been actively involved in development of sixth-generation telecoms technology and 6G "application scenarios" would be launched in 2025, the company's chairman said on Saturday.

Early research on 6G would be completed by 2025, while the technology would not reach large-scale commercial use until 2030, Liu Liehong, chairman of China Unicom, told reporters on the sidelines of the government-organised China Development Forum.

China has officially started researching 6G technology research and developments in 2019, a move it described as aiming to promote the latest wireless innovation.

(Reporting by Xu Jing, Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 380 B 55 357 M 55 357 M
Net income 2023 8 444 M 1 230 M 1 230 M
Net cash 2023 54 545 M 7 942 M 7 942 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,1x
Yield 2023 2,80%
Capitalization 175 B 25 471 M 25 471 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
EV / Sales 2024 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 244 508
Free-Float 42,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 5,50 CNY
Average target price 4,51 CNY
Spread / Average Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhong Yue Chen President & Director
Ai Hua Jiang Director-Finance
Xiao Chu Wang Chairman
Chong Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shi Dong Feng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA UNITED NETWORK COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED22.77%25 471
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED22.90%173 092
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.42%156 950
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG16.54%118 292
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.01%104 274
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED35.50%85 795
