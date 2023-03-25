China to roll out 6G 'application scenarios' in 2025 - China Unicom Chairman

SHANGHAI, March 25 (Reuters) - China United Network Communications has been actively involved in development of sixth-generation telecoms technology and 6G "application scenarios" would be launched in 2025, the company's chairman said on Saturday.

Early research on 6G would be completed by 2025, while the technology would not reach large-scale commercial use until 2030, Liu Liehong, chairman of China Unicom, told reporters on the sidelines of the government-organised China Development Forum.

China has officially started researching 6G technology research and developments in 2019, a move it described as aiming to promote the latest wireless innovation.

