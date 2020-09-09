Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Uptown Group Company Limited    2330   KYG2111Y1008

CHINA UPTOWN GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

(2330)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Uptown : CHANGE OF NAME OF SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 05:20am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Uptown Group Company Limited

中 國 上 城 集 團 有 限 公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2330)

CHANGE OF NAME OF

SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Uptown Group Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the name of the Company's share registrar and transfer office in the Cayman Islands has changed from "SMP Partners (Cayman) Limited" to "Suntera (Cayman) Limited" (the "Cayman Islands Share Registrar").

The Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong is still maintained by Union Registrars Limited at Suites 3301-04, 33/F, Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong.

By order of the Board

China Uptown Group Company Limited

Fu Lui

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 9 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises executive Directors, Mr. Liu Feng, Mr. Chen Xian, Mr. Lau Sai Chung and Mr. Liu Zhongxiang and independent non-executive Directors, Mr. Poon Lai Yin Michael, Mr. Char Shik Ngor Stephen and Mr. Chen Weijiang.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Uptown Group Company Limited published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 09:19:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CHINA UPTOWN GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
05:20aCHINA UPTOWN : Change of name of share registrar and transfer office in the caym..
PU
01/03CHINA UPTOWN : (i) resignation of independent non-executive director and changes..
PU
2019CHINA UPTOWN : Delay in despatch of circular relating to very substantial acquis..
PU
2019CHINA UPTOWN : Exchange notice - resumption of trading
PU
2019CHINA UPTOWN : Very substantial acquisition in relation to acquisition of land u..
PU
2019CHINA UPTOWN : Trading halt
PU
2014CHINA UPTOWN : 29/08/2014 Announcements and Notices - EXTENSION OF CONDITIONS FU..
PU
2014CHINA UPTOWN : 13/08/2014 Announcements and Notices - DATE OF BOARD MEETING
PU
2014CHINA UPTOWN : 05/08/2014 Announcements and Notices - PROFIT WARNING
PU
2014CHINA UPTOWN : 04/06/2014 Announcements and Notices - POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GEN..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 805 M 118 M 118 M
Net income 2019 74,2 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
Net cash 2019 28,7 M 4,20 M 4,20 M
P/E ratio 2019 2,64x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 127 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,96x
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 78,5%
Chart CHINA UPTOWN GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Uptown Group Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA UPTOWN GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Sai Chung Lau Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Feng Liu Chairman
Xian Chen Vice Chairman
Lai Yin Poon Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhong Xiang Liu Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA UPTOWN GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-35.00%19
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-16.89%37 108
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-7.35%33 307
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED15.48%32 715
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-29.32%30 038
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.2.66%29 021
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group