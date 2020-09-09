China Uptown : CHANGE OF NAME OF SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Uptown Group Company Limited

中 國 上 城 集 團 有 限 公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2330)

CHANGE OF NAME OF

SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Uptown Group Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the name of the Company's share registrar and transfer office in the Cayman Islands has changed from "SMP Partners (Cayman) Limited" to "Suntera (Cayman) Limited" (the "Cayman Islands Share Registrar").

The Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong is still maintained by Union Registrars Limited at Suites 3301-04, 33/F, Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong.

By order of the Board

China Uptown Group Company Limited

Fu Lui

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 9 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises executive Directors, Mr. Liu Feng, Mr. Chen Xian, Mr. Lau Sai Chung and Mr. Liu Zhongxiang and independent non-executive Directors, Mr. Poon Lai Yin Michael, Mr. Char Shik Ngor Stephen and Mr. Chen Weijiang.