Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. China Vanke Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    000002   CNE0000000T2

CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.

(000002)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-27
17.12 CNY   -1.15%
11/28China, Hong Kong stocks jump as policy relief fires up property, banking shares
RE
11/28China property shares surge on opening up of equity financing option
RE
11/28Evergrande to sell Shenzhen commercial plot for $1.05 billion amid debt woes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

China, Hong Kong stocks jump as policy relief fires up property, banking shares

11/28/2022 | 11:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Stocks in China and Hong Kong bounced sharply on Tuesday, as investors snapped up property and bank shares after regulators broadened equity financing channels for developers, easing fears of a debt crisis in the world's second-biggest economy.

China's bluechip index CSI300 rose nearly 3% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.2% to a two-month high. Hong Kong's stock benchmark Hang Seng shot up nearly 4%.

Tuesday's euphoria contrasted with pessimism the previous day as the CSI300 gauge dropped as much as 2.7% and Hang Seng ended 1.6% lower amid worries about rare protests against strict COVID-19 curbs in China as infections rise.

Property and banking shares surged, after China's securities regulator said it would allow China- and Hong Kong-listed Chinese developers to sell additional shares, lifting a six-year-old ban.

The announcement followed government measures to expedite lending and bond financing to China's struggling real estate sector.

"Deep-pocketed, long-term, and adamant investors are entering the market," said Mark Dong, Hong Kong-based co-founder of Minority Asset Management.

With listed developers allowed to issue shares, "the market is no longer worried that some property firms would collapse."

An index tracking China-listed shares jumped 8% to the highest level in six month, while Hong Kong-listed Chinese developers surged more than 9% to a two-month high.

A slew of China-listed developers, including Vanke , Jinke Property and Financial Street jumped to their daily limit of 10%. In Hong Kong, Country Garden was up 9%, and Longfor Group surged 12%.

The strong market reaction shows the latest measure "is more heartening than previous policies" said Yuejin Yan, head of research at the Shanghai E-house Real Estate Research Institute.

The combination of China's "three arrows" to aid the property sector - to facilitate lending, bond sales and equity financing - "would greatly improve developers' liquidity conditions“, he said.

Banking shares also surged, as investors bet a healthier property market would reduce the risk of bad loans.

Financial stocks rose 3.6% in Hong Kong; they jumped nearly 6% in China, on track for their best day in two years.

Hong Kong's tech stocks also climbed sharply, with an index tracking the sector up 5.5%. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD. -1.15% 17.12 End-of-day quote.-13.36%
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO. LTD. 9.25% 3.19 Delayed Quote.-55.20%
FINANCIAL STREET HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -0.19% 5.32 End-of-day quote.-6.01%
JINKE PROPERTY GROUP CO., LTD. 0.46% 2.17 End-of-day quote.-51.56%
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 12.05% 23.25 Delayed Quote.-40.46%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 3.02% 3521.38 Real-time Quote.-23.01%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 4.23% 3321.5 Real-time Quote.-22.98%
All news about CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.
11/28China, Hong Kong stocks jump as policy relief fires up property, banking shares
RE
11/28China property shares surge on opening up of equity financing option
RE
11/28Evergrande to sell Shenzhen commercial plot for $1.05 billion amid debt woes
RE
11/23Chinese property stocks rally as banks pledge $38 billion in credit support
RE
11/23Chinese property stocks rally as banks pledge credit support to developers
RE
11/23Chinese Property Sector Rises After Banks Extend Funding Support
DJ
11/23China Vanke Applies for $4 Billion Shelf Offering; Hong Kong Shares Jump 5%
MT
11/23Three of China's biggest banks to provide support for property developers
RE
11/23Hong Kong stocks track Wall St gains; China slides
RE
11/16In China's property crisis, global asset managers see opportunity in rental housing
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 465 B 64 559 M 64 559 M
Net income 2022 23 644 M 3 280 M 3 280 M
Net Debt 2022 152 B 21 149 M 21 149 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,43x
Yield 2022 4,50%
Capitalization 191 B 26 479 M 26 479 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 139 494
Free-Float 65,6%
Chart CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Vanke Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 17,12 CNY
Average target price 20,55 CNY
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jiu Sheng Zhu President, CEO & Executive Director
Hui Hua Han Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Liang Yu Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xiao Liu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-13.36%26 931
VONOVIA SE-49.90%20 109
VINGROUP-31.65%9 738
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-42.10%8 837
VINHOMES-38.78%8 264
OPEN HOUSE GROUP CO., LTD.-1.99%5 106