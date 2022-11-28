China, Hong Kong stocks jump as policy relief fires up property, banking shares

SHANGHAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Stocks in China and Hong
Kong bounced sharply on Tuesday, as investors snapped up
property and bank shares after regulators broadened equity
financing channels for developers, easing fears of a debt crisis
in the world's second-biggest economy.
China's bluechip index CSI300 rose nearly 3% by
the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 2.2% to a two-month high. Hong Kong's stock benchmark
Hang Seng shot up nearly 4%.
Tuesday's euphoria contrasted with pessimism the previous
day as the CSI300 gauge dropped as much as 2.7% and Hang Seng
ended 1.6% lower amid worries about rare protests against strict
COVID-19 curbs in China as infections rise.
Property and banking shares surged, after China's securities
regulator said it would allow China- and Hong Kong-listed
Chinese developers to sell additional shares, lifting a
six-year-old ban.
The announcement followed government measures to expedite
lending and bond financing to China's struggling real estate
sector.
"Deep-pocketed, long-term, and adamant investors are
entering the market," said Mark Dong, Hong Kong-based co-founder
of Minority Asset Management.
With listed developers allowed to issue shares, "the market
is no longer worried that some property firms would collapse."
An index tracking China-listed shares jumped 8%
to the highest level in six month, while Hong Kong-listed
Chinese developers surged more than 9% to a two-month
high.
A slew of China-listed developers, including Vanke
, Jinke Property and Financial Street
jumped to their daily limit of 10%. In Hong Kong,
Country Garden was up 9%, and Longfor Group
surged 12%.
The strong market reaction shows the latest measure "is more
heartening than previous policies" said Yuejin Yan, head of
research at the Shanghai E-house Real Estate Research Institute.
The combination of China's "three arrows" to aid the
property sector - to facilitate lending, bond sales and equity
financing - "would greatly improve developers' liquidity
conditions“, he said.
Banking shares also surged, as investors bet a healthier
property market would reduce the risk of bad loans.
Financial stocks rose 3.6% in Hong Kong; they
jumped nearly 6% in China, on track for their best
day in two years.
Hong Kong's tech stocks also climbed sharply, with an index
tracking the sector up 5.5%.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)