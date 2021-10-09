China Vanke : MONTHLY RETURN FOR THE MONTH ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021
10/09/2021 | 12:12am EDT
Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities
For the month ended:
30
September 2021
Status: New Submission
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer:
China Vanke Co., Ltd.
Date Submitted:
08
October 2021
I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital
1. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Class H
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code
02202
Description
Multi-counter stock code
Description
Number of authorised/registered shares
Par value
Authorised/registered share capital
Balance at close of preceding month
1,901,186,842
RMB
1
RMB
1,901,186,842
Increase / decrease (-)
0
RMB
0
Balance at close of the month
1,901,186,842
RMB
1
RMB
1,901,186,842
2. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Class A
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
No
Stock code
000002
Description
Shenzhen Stock Exchange
Number of authorised/registered shares
Par value
Authorised/registered share capital
Balance at close of preceding month
9,724,196,533
RMB
1
RMB
9,724,196,533
Increase / decrease (-)
0
RMB
0
Balance at close of the month
9,724,196,533
RMB
1
RMB
9,724,196,533
Total authorised/registered share capital at the end of the month:
RMB
11,625,383,375
II. Movements in Issued Shares
1. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Class H
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code
02202
Description
Balance at close of preceding month
1,901,186,842
Increase / decrease (-)
0
Balance at close of the month
1,901,186,842
2. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Class A
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
No
Stock code
000002
Description
Shenzhen Stock Exchange
Balance at close of preceding month
9,724,196,533
Increase / decrease (-)
0
Balance at close of the month
9,724,196,533
III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares
(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Not applicable
(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed Not applicable
(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) Not applicable
(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes) Not applicable
(E). Other Movements in Issued Share Not applicable
IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR) Not applicable
V. Confirmations
N/A
Submitted by:
Zhu Xu
Title:
Company Secretary
(Director, Secretary or other Duly Authorised Officer)
