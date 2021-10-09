Log in
    000002   CNE0000000T2

CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.

(000002)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Vanke : MONTHLY RETURN FOR THE MONTH ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

10/09/2021 | 12:12am EDT
FF301

Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities

For the month ended:

30

September 2021

Status: New Submission

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer:

China Vanke Co., Ltd.

Date Submitted:

08

October 2021

I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Class H

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code

02202

Description

Multi-counter stock code

Description

Number of authorised/registered shares

Par value

Authorised/registered share capital

Balance at close of preceding month

1,901,186,842

RMB

1

RMB

1,901,186,842

Increase / decrease (-)

0

RMB

0

Balance at close of the month

1,901,186,842

RMB

1

RMB

1,901,186,842

2. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Class A

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

No

Stock code

000002

Description

Shenzhen Stock Exchange

Number of authorised/registered shares

Par value

Authorised/registered share capital

Balance at close of preceding month

9,724,196,533

RMB

1

RMB

9,724,196,533

Increase / decrease (-)

0

RMB

0

Balance at close of the month

9,724,196,533

RMB

1

RMB

9,724,196,533

Total authorised/registered share capital at the end of the month:

RMB

11,625,383,375

Page 1 of 6

v 1.0.0

FF301

II. Movements in Issued Shares

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Class H

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code

02202

Description

Balance at close of preceding month

1,901,186,842

Increase / decrease (-)

0

Balance at close of the month

1,901,186,842

2. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Class A

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

No

Stock code

000002

Description

Shenzhen Stock Exchange

Balance at close of preceding month

9,724,196,533

Increase / decrease (-)

0

Balance at close of the month

9,724,196,533

Page 2 of 6

v 1.0.0

FF301

III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares

(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Not applicable

(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed Not applicable

(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) Not applicable

(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes) Not applicable

(E). Other Movements in Issued Share Not applicable

Page 3 of 6

v 1.0.0

FF301

IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR) Not applicable

Page 4 of 6

v 1.0.0

FF301

V. Confirmations

N/A

Submitted by:

Zhu Xu

Title:

Company Secretary

(Director, Secretary or other Duly Authorised Officer)

Notes

  1. SEHK refers to Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.
  2. Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under Main Board Rule 13.25A / GEM Rule 17.27A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return.
  3. "Identical" means in this context:
    • the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;
    • they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and
    • they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.
  5. If there is insufficient space, please submit additional document.
  6. In the context of repurchase of shares:
    • "shares issuable to be listed on SEHK" should be construed as "shares repurchased listed on SEHK"; and
    • "stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK)" should be construed as "stock code of shares repurchased (if listed on SEHK)"; and
    • "type of shares issuable" should be construed as "type of shares repurchased"; and
    • "issue and allotment date" should be construed as "cancellation date"
  8. In the context of redemption of shares:
    • "shares issuable to be listed on SEHK" should be construed as "shares redeemed listed on SEHK"; and

Page 5 of 6

v 1.0.0

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Vanke Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2021 04:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 479 B 74 326 M 74 326 M
Net income 2021 39 848 M 6 184 M 6 184 M
Net Debt 2021 60 641 M 9 411 M 9 411 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,91x
Yield 2021 5,75%
Capitalization 240 B 37 219 M 37 220 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 140 565
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Vanke Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 21,24 CNY
Average target price 27,70 CNY
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jiu Sheng Zhu President, CEO & Executive Director
Hui Hua Han Executive Vice President & Head-Finance
Liang Yu Chairman
Dong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xiao Liu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-25.99%37 219
VONOVIA SE-14.02%34 691
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.13%21 069
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.71%15 534
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY16.06%15 283
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-7.15%14 421