China Vanke : MONTHLY RETURN FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 AUGUST 2020

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31 August 2020

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedChina Vanke Co., Ltd. 2 September 2020

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

02202

Description :

H Shares

Authorised share

Par value capital (RMB) (RMB) Balance at close of preceding month 1,893,535,668 1.00 1,893,535,668 Increase/(decrease) 0 0 Balance at close of the month 1,893,535,668 1.00 1,893,535,668 No. of ordinary shares

(2) Stock code :

000002

Description :

A Shares

Authorised share

Par value capital (RMB) (RMB) Balance at close of preceding month 9,724,196,533 1.00 9,724,196,533 Increase/(decrease) 0 0 Balance at close of the month 9,724,196,533 1.00 9,724,196,533 No. of ordinary shares

2. Preference SharesStock code :N/ADescription :

N/ANo. of preference shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/ABalance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

3. Other Classes of SharesStock code :N/A

Description :

N/ANo. of other classes of shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding monthN/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/ATotal authorised share capital at the end of the month (RMB) :

11,617,732,201

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of

preceding month 1,893,535,668 9,724,196,533 N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month 0 0 N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 1,893,535,668 9,724,196,533 N/A N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of No. of new shares of No. of new shares of share option issuer issued during issuer which may be scheme the month pursuant issued pursuant including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

GrantedTotal funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

(Note 1)

N/AN/AN/A

Movement during the month thereto thereto as at close of the month N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A March 2019 Lapsed

Exercised

N/AN/AN/A

Cancelled

N/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of

issuer issuer which

issued may beDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthduring the month pursuant theretoissued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

N/A N/A

(

/

/

)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

N/A N/A

(

/

/

)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

N/A N/A

(

/

/

)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

N/AN/A N/A

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)N/A N/A N/A