China Vanke : MONTHLY RETURN FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 AUGUST 2020

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31 August 2020
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedChina Vanke Co., Ltd. 2 September 2020
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
02202
Description :
H Shares
Authorised share
|
Par value
|
capital
|
(RMB)
|
(RMB)
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
1,893,535,668
|
1.00
|
1,893,535,668
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
0
|
0
|
Balance at close of the month
|
1,893,535,668
|
1.00
|
1,893,535,668
No. of ordinary shares
(2) Stock code :
000002
Description :
A Shares
Authorised share
|
Par value
|
capital
|
(RMB)
|
(RMB)
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
9,724,196,533
|
1.00
|
9,724,196,533
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
0
|
0
|
Balance at close of the month
|
9,724,196,533
|
1.00
|
9,724,196,533
No. of ordinary shares
2. Preference SharesStock code :N/ADescription :
N/ANo. of preference shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/ABalance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
3. Other Classes of SharesStock code :N/A
Description :
N/ANo. of other classes of shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding monthN/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/ATotal authorised share capital at the end of the month (RMB) :
11,617,732,201
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)No of preference shares
No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of
|
preceding month
|
1,893,535,668
|
9,724,196,533
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
0
|
0
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of
|
the month
|
1,893,535,668
|
9,724,196,533
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
|
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of
|
No. of new shares of No. of new shares of
|
share option
|
issuer issued during issuer which may be
|
scheme
|
the month pursuant issued pursuant
including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. N/A
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
2. N/A
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
3. N/A
(
/
/
)
shares
GrantedTotal funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
(Note 1)
N/AN/AN/A
|
|
Movement during the month
|
|
|
|
thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
the month
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
N/A
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
|
March 2019
Lapsed
Exercised
N/AN/AN/A
Cancelled
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of
Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthduring the month pursuant theretoissued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares
N/A
issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A
N/A N/A
(
/
/
)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares
N/A
issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
N/A N/A
(
/
/
)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares
N/A
issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
N/A N/A
(
/
/
)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
N/AN/A N/A
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)N/A N/A N/A
