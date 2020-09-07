Log in
China Vanke : MONTHLY RETURN FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 AUGUST 2020

09/07/2020 | 11:25pm EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31 August 2020

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedChina Vanke Co., Ltd. 2 September 2020

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

02202

Description :

H Shares

Authorised share

Par value

capital

(RMB)

(RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month

1,893,535,668

1.00

1,893,535,668

Increase/(decrease)

0

0

Balance at close of the month

1,893,535,668

1.00

1,893,535,668

No. of ordinary shares

(2) Stock code :

000002

Description :

A Shares

Authorised share

Par value

capital

(RMB)

(RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month

9,724,196,533

1.00

9,724,196,533

Increase/(decrease)

0

0

Balance at close of the month

9,724,196,533

1.00

9,724,196,533

No. of ordinary shares

2. Preference SharesStock code :N/ADescription :

N/ANo. of preference shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/ABalance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

3. Other Classes of SharesStock code :N/A

Description :

N/ANo. of other classes of shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding monthN/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/ATotal authorised share capital at the end of the month (RMB) :

11,617,732,201

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of

preceding month

1,893,535,668

9,724,196,533

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

0

0

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

1,893,535,668

9,724,196,533

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant issued pursuant

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

GrantedTotal funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

(Note 1)

N/AN/AN/A

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

March 2019

Lapsed

Exercised

N/AN/AN/A

Cancelled

N/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of

  • issuer issuer which

  • issued may beDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthduring the month pursuant theretoissued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

N/A N/A

(

/

/

)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

N/A N/A

(

/

/

)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

N/A N/A

(

/

/

)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

N/AN/A N/A

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)N/A N/A N/A

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Vanke Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 03:24:05 UTC
