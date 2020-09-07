China Vanke : UPDATE REGARDING SALES AND NEWLY ADDED DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS FOR THE MONTH ENDED ...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UPDATE REGARDING SALES AND NEWLY ADDED DEVELOPMENT

PROJECTS FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 AUGUST 2020

The board of directors of China Vanke Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") hereby announce that for the month ended 31 August 2020, the Company achieved a contract sales area of 4,229,000 sq. m., with a contract sales amount of RMB58.72 billion. From January to August of 2020, the Company achieved an accumulated contract sales area of 28,939,000 sq. m. and a contract sales amount of RMB438.22 billion. Due to existence of various uncertainties in the sales process, the abovementioned sales ﬁgures may differ from the ﬁgures to be disclosed in regular reports. Therefore, the relevant ﬁgures are periodical data for investors' reference only.

The Company has acquired 13 new development projects since the disclosure of the sales update for the month ended 31 July 2020. Details of the projects are as follows:

No. City Name of the Project Location Percentage Interest Attributable to the Company Land Area (Unit: '000 sq m) Comprehensive Plot Ratio Plot Ratio-based Gross Floor Area ("GFA") (Unit: '000 sq m) GFA Attributable to the Company's Equity Holding (Unit: '000 sq m) Land Premium Attributable to the Company's Equity Holding (RMB million) 1 Shenzhen Phase I of Changhutou Project Longhua District 50% 42 5.2 216 108 721 2 Zhongshan Zhongxing Avenue 32 Mu Project Guzhen Town 51% 22 3 65 33 265 3 Hefei Hehe Project National High-tech Industry Development Zone 40% 43 2.2 95 38 377 4 Xuzhou Land Lot Project South to Shili Village Quanshan District 100% 40 2.8 110 110 912 5 Shaoxing Land Lot Project of Huxin Lake Yuecheng District 100% 81 1.4 116 116 2,510 No. City Name of the Project Location Percentage Interest Attributable to the Company Land Area (Unit: '000 sq m) Comprehensive Plot Ratio Plot Ratio-based Gross Floor Area ("GFA") (Unit: '000 sq m) GFA Attributable to the Company's Equity Holding (Unit: '000 sq m) Land Premium Attributable to the Company's Equity Holding (RMB million) 6 Ningbo Cicheng No.11 Land Lot Project Jiangbei District 100% 42 1.6 67 67 994 7 Cicheng No.12 Land Lot Project Jiangbei District 100% 42 1.5 60 60 904 8 Land Lot Project West to Jiangnanyipin Yinzhou District 100% 53 2.1 110 110 2,701 9 Shenyang Project West to Jinjia Street Shenhe District 65% 60 2.5 150 98 395 10 Weifang Land Lot North to Yiyuan Road Project Weicheng District 100% 127 2.4 298 298 569 11 Harbin Intelligent Future City Project Xiangfang District 55% 310 1.8 557 306 966 12 Yantai Sanshilibao Land Lot Project Yantai Economic & Technological Development Area 51% 113 2.4 272 139 360 13 Xi'an Phase II of Xi'an Yanming Lake Chanba District 65% 58 2 117 76 452 Total 1,033 - 2,233 1,559 12,126

Besides, the Company acquired 3 new logistics property projects, with an aggregate land premium attributable to the Company's equity holding to be settled amounted to RMB538 million. Details of the projects are as follows:

No. City Name of Project Location Precentage Interest Attributable to the Company Land Area (Unit: '0000 sq m) GFA (Unit: '0000 sq m) GFA Attributable to the Company's Equity Holding (Unit: '0000 sq m) 1 Kunshan VX Kunshan Economic & Technological Development Park Economic & Technological Development Zone 100% 48.0 62.0 62.0 2 Shanghai VX Shanghai Xinbang Cold Chain Park Songjiang District 100% 20.0 19.8 19.8 3 Dongguan VX Dongguan Changping Intelligent Industrial Park Changping Town 100% 147.5 210.0 210.0 Total 215.5 291.8 291.8

The Company's equity interests in the abovementioned projects may change as a result of introduction of cooperation parties for joint development of certain of these projects. The percentages of shareholdings disclosed above are for investors' reference only at current stage.

By order of the Board China Vanke Co., Ltd. *

Zhu Xu Company Secretary

Shenzhen, the PRC, 2 September 2020

