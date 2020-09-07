Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China Vanke Co., Ltd.    000002   CNE0000000T2

CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.

(000002)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Vanke : UPDATE REGARDING SALES AND NEWLY ADDED DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS FOR THE MONTH ENDED ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 11:25pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.*

萬科企業股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2202)

UPDATE REGARDING SALES AND NEWLY ADDED DEVELOPMENT

PROJECTS FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 AUGUST 2020

The board of directors of China Vanke Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") hereby announce that for the month ended 31 August 2020, the Company achieved a contract sales area of 4,229,000 sq. m., with a contract sales amount of RMB58.72 billion. From January to August of 2020, the Company achieved an accumulated contract sales area of 28,939,000 sq. m. and a contract sales amount of RMB438.22 billion. Due to existence of various uncertainties in the sales process, the abovementioned sales ﬁgures may differ from the ﬁgures to be disclosed in regular reports. Therefore, the relevant ﬁgures are periodical data for investors' reference only.

The Company has acquired 13 new development projects since the disclosure of the sales update for the month ended 31 July 2020. Details of the projects are as follows:

No.

City

Name of the

Project

Location

Percentage

Interest Attributable to the Company

Land

Area (Unit: '000 sq m)

Comprehensive

Plot Ratio

Plot Ratio-based

Gross Floor Area ("GFA")

(Unit: '000 sq m)

GFA Attributable to the Company's Equity Holding (Unit: '000 sq m)

Land Premium Attributable to the Company's Equity Holding (RMB million)

1

Shenzhen

Phase I of Changhutou Project

Longhua District

50%

42

5.2

216

108

721

2

Zhongshan

Zhongxing Avenue 32 Mu Project

Guzhen Town

51%

22

3

65

33

265

3

Hefei

Hehe Project

National High-tech Industry Development

Zone

40%

43

2.2

95

38

377

4

Xuzhou

Land Lot Project South to Shili Village

Quanshan District

100%

40

2.8

110

110

912

5

Shaoxing

Land Lot Project of Huxin Lake

Yuecheng District

100%

81

1.4

116

116

2,510

No.

City

Name of the

Project

Location

Percentage

Interest Attributable to the Company

Land

Area (Unit: '000 sq m)

Comprehensive

Plot Ratio

Plot Ratio-based

Gross Floor Area ("GFA")

(Unit: '000 sq m)

GFA Attributable to the Company's Equity Holding (Unit: '000 sq m)

Land Premium Attributable to the Company's Equity Holding (RMB million)

6

Ningbo

Cicheng No.11 Land Lot Project

Jiangbei District

100%

42

1.6

67

67

994

7

Cicheng No.12 Land Lot Project

Jiangbei District

100%

42

1.5

60

60

904

8

Land Lot Project West to Jiangnanyipin

Yinzhou District

100%

53

2.1

110

110

2,701

9

Shenyang

Project West to Jinjia Street

Shenhe District

65%

60

2.5

150

98

395

10

Weifang

Land Lot North to Yiyuan Road Project

Weicheng District

100%

127

2.4

298

298

569

11

Harbin

Intelligent Future City Project

Xiangfang District

55%

310

1.8

557

306

966

12

Yantai

Sanshilibao Land Lot Project

Yantai Economic & Technological Development

Area

51%

113

2.4

272

139

360

13

Xi'an

Phase II of

Xi'an Yanming Lake

Chanba District

65%

58

2

117

76

452

Total

1,033

-

2,233

1,559

12,126

Besides, the Company acquired 3 new logistics property projects, with an aggregate land premium attributable to the Company's equity holding to be settled amounted to RMB538 million. Details of the projects are as follows:

No.

City

Name of Project

Location

Precentage

Interest Attributable to the Company

Land Area (Unit: '0000 sq m)

GFA (Unit: '0000 sq m)

GFA Attributable to the Company's

Equity Holding (Unit: '0000 sq m)

1

Kunshan

VX Kunshan Economic & Technological Development Park

Economic &

Technological Development Zone

100%

48.0

62.0

62.0

2

Shanghai

VX Shanghai Xinbang Cold Chain Park

Songjiang District

100%

20.0

19.8

19.8

3

Dongguan

VX Dongguan Changping Intelligent Industrial Park

Changping Town

100%

147.5

210.0

210.0

Total

215.5

291.8

291.8

The Company's equity interests in the abovementioned projects may change as a result of introduction of cooperation parties for joint development of certain of these projects. The percentages of shareholdings disclosed above are for investors' reference only at current stage.

By order of the Board China Vanke Co., Ltd. *

Zhu Xu Company Secretary

Shenzhen, the PRC, 2 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. YU Liang, Mr. ZHU Jiusheng and Mr. WANG Haiwu as executive directors; Mr. XIN Jie, Mr. HU Guobin, Mr. TANG Shaojie and Mr. LI Qiangqiang as non-executive directors; and Mr. KANG Dian, Ms. LIU Shuwei, Mr. NG Kar Ling, Johnny and Mr. ZHANG Yichen as independent non-executive directors.

* For identiﬁcation purpose only

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Vanke Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 03:24:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.
09/07CHINA VANKE : Monthly return for the month ended 31 august 2020
PU
09/07CHINA VANKE : Update regarding sales and newly added development projects for th..
PU
08/30CHINA MOBILE : Chinese investors snap up HK property as new security law deters ..
RE
08/27CHINA VANKE : Announcement of unaudited results for the six months ended 30 june..
PU
08/25CHINA VANKE CO., LTD. : half-yearly earnings release
08/20CHINA VANKE : Announcement regarding video webcast of 2020 interim results prese..
PU
08/14CHINA VANKE CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/04CHINA VANKE : Update regarding sales and newly added development projects for th..
PU
07/31Chinese Property Giant Vanke Takes Stake in Ailing Rival Tahoe
DJ
07/16China's Epic Property Boom Doesn't Stop for Covid -2-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 429 B 62 741 M 62 741 M
Net income 2020 44 371 M 6 492 M 6 492 M
Net Debt 2020 59 693 M 8 734 M 8 734 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,33x
Yield 2020 4,38%
Capitalization 317 B 46 473 M 46 446 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 133 455
Free-Float 63,1%
Chart CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Vanke Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 31,29 CNY
Last Close Price 28,43 CNY
Spread / Highest target 34,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jiu Sheng Zhu President, CEO & Executive Director
Liang Yu Chairman
Dong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hai Wu Wang Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director & EVP
Hui Hua Han Finance Principal & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-11.65%45 842
VONOVIA SE19.92%38 420
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-23.43%28 547
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-17.97%18 626
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE19.41%17 660
GREENLAND HOLDINGS CORPORATION LTD7.19%13 640
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group