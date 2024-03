HONG KONG, March 29 (Reuters) - China Vanke said on Friday it aims to cut interest- bearing debt by 100 billion yuan ($13.84 billion) in the next two years.

The CEO of China's No.2 property developer by sales, Zhu Jiusheng, made the comment at an earnings conference. ($1 = 7.2275 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Himani Sarkar)