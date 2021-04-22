Log in
    000002   CNE0000000T2

CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.

(000002)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange - 04/21
28.65 CNY   -0.28%
06:36aCHINA VANKE  : 2021 first quarterly report
PU
04/19CHINA VANKE  : Announcement on resignation of director
PU
04/08China shares rise as healthcare firms gain on vaccination efforts
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Vanke : 2021 FIRST QUARTERLY REPORT

04/22/2021 | 06:36am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.*

萬科企業股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2202)

2021 FIRST QUARTERLY REPORT

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Vanke Co., Ltd.* (the "Company" or "Vanke") hereby announces the unaudited quarterly report (the "Quarterly Report" or the "Report") of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the three months ended 31 March 2021, which has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs"). This announcement is made pursuant to the inside information provisions set out in Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and the requirements under Rule 13.09 and Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

§1 IMPORTANT NOTICE

  1. The Board, the supervisory committee and the directors (the "Director(s)"), supervisors and senior management of the Company guarantee the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents of the Report, and that there is no false representation, misleading statement or material omission in the Report, and accept full legal responsibilities for the Report jointly and severally.
  2. The Quarterly Report was approved at the seventh meeting of the nineteenth session of the Board (the "Meeting") of the Company. All Directors attended the Meeting in person.
  3. Mr. YU Liang, the Chairman of the Board and Ms. HAN Huihua, an Executive Vice President and Finance Principal of the Company declare that the financial statements contained in the Quarterly Report are warranted to be true, accurate and complete.

1

  1. The financial and accounting statements contained in the Quarterly Report have been prepared in accordance with the IFRSs and have not been audited.
  2. Unless otherwise indicated, Renminbi is the reporting currency in the Quarterly Report. The "Reporting Period" refers to 1 January to 31 March of 2021.
  3. This Report includes forward-looking statements of future plans and development strategy, which does not constitute the Group's actual undertakings to investors. Investors are advised to keep sufficient risk awareness in this regard, understand the difference among plans, predictions and commitments and exercise caution towards investment risks.

§2 BASIC CORPORATE INFORMATION

2.1 Major accounting data and financial indicators

Unit: RMB'000

As at

As at

31 March

31 December

2021

2020

Change

Total assets

1,907,923,983

1,869,240,971

2.07%

Total equity attributable to equity

225,707,669

224,510,953

0.53%

shareholders of the Company

Share capital

11,617,732

11,617,732

-

Jan. - Mar.

Jan. - Mar.

2021

2020

YOY change

Revenue

62,264,096

47,774,343

30.33%

Profit for the period attributable to

equity shareholders of the Company

1,292,286

1,249,359

3.44%

Net cash generated from/(used in)

16,879,435

(2,953,862)

671.44%

operating activities

Basic earnings per share (RMB)

0.1112

0.1105

0.63%

Diluted earnings per share (RMB)

0.1112

0.1105

0.63%

Weighted average return

0.57%

0.66%

decrease by 0.09

on equity

percentage point

Note: The equity and earning/return used in the above calculation refer to the net equity attributable to equity shareholders of the Company and the profit for the period attributable to equity shareholders of the Company respectively.

2

2.2 Total number of shareholders and shareholdings of the top 10 holders of non-restricted shares as at the end of the Reporting Period

Unit: Share

Total number of ordinary

394,010 (including

Total number of preference

0

shareholders as at the end of

393,960 holders of

shareholders with restored

the Reporting Period

A shares and 50 holders

voting rights at the end of

of H shares)

the Reporting Period (if

any)

Shareholdings of the top 10 shareholders

Number of

Pledged or lock-up

Classification of

Percentage of

Total number

restricted

Share

Number of

Name of shareholder

shareholder

shareholdings

of shares held

shares held

status

shares

Shenzhen Metro Group Co., Ltd.

Domestic state-

27.91%

3,242,810,791

0

-

0

("SZMC")

owned legal person

HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED

Foreign shareholder

16.30%

1,893,463,029

0

-

0

Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company

Foreign shareholder

5.27%

612,654,418

0

-

0

Limited

Guosen Securities - Industrial and

Others

3.93%

456,993,190

0

-

0

Commercial Bank of China - Guosen

Jinpeng No.1 Classified Collective

Asset Management Plan

Central Huijin Asset Management Co.,

Domestic state-

1.63%

189,566,000

0

-

0

Ltd.

owned legal person

CMS Wealth - CMB - De Ying No. 1

Others

1.26%

146,255,820

0

-

0

Specialised Asset Management Plan

China Securities Finance Corporation

Domestic state-

1.14%

132,669,394

0

-

0

Limited

owned legal person

CLIC - Dividend - Personal Dividend

Others

0.69%

79,708,170

0

-

0

-005L-FH002 SZ

CLIC - Traditional - Ordinary Insurance

Others

0.59%

68,861,468

0

-

0

Product -005L-CT001 SZ

Industrial Bank Company Limited -

Others

0.59%

68,154,474

0

-

0

Xingquan Trend Investment Mixed

Securities Investment Fund

3

Shareholdings of the top 10 holders of non-restricted shares

Number of

non-restricted

Name of shareholder

shares held

Class of shares

SZMC

3,242,810,791

RMB denominated

ordinary shares ("A Shares")

HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED

1,893,463,029

Overseas-listed

foreign shares ("H Shares")

Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited

612,654,418

A Shares

Guosen Securities - Industrial and Commercial Bank of

456,993,190

A Shares

China - Guosen Jinpeng No.1 Classified Collective

Asset Management Plan

Central Huijin Asset Management Co., Ltd.

189,566,000

A Shares

CMS Wealth - CMB - De Ying No. 1 Specialised Asset

146,255,820

A Shares

Management Plan

China Securities Finance Corporation Limited

132,669,394

A Shares

CLIC - Dividend - Personal Dividend -005L-FH002 SZ

79,708,170

A Shares

CLIC - Traditional - Ordinary Insurance Product

68,861,468

A Shares

-005L-CT001 SZ

Industrial Bank Company Limited - Xingquan Trend

68,154,474

A Shares

Investment Mixed Securities Investment Fund

Remarks on the connected relationship or action in concert of the aforementioned shareholders

The "CLIC - Dividend - Personal Dividend-005L-FH002 SZ" and the "CLIC - Traditional - Ordinary Insurance Product

  • 005L-CT001SZ" both belongs to the insurance products managed by the China Life Insurance Company Limited. Save from that, it is not known to the Company as to whether there are connections or persons deemed to be acting in concert under the Measures for the Administration of the Takeover of Listed Companies among the abovementioned shareholders.

Top 10 ordinary shareholders

Nil

involved in margin trading

business (if any)

Statements on the transaction

Nil

of shares under agreements to

repurchase of the top 10 holders

of ordinary shares and top 10

holders of non-restricted ordinary

shares during the Reporting

Period (if any)

4

Notes:

  1. HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED is the nominee holder of non-registered shareholders of the H shares of the Company;
  2. Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Ltd. is the nominee holder of A shares of the Company held by non- registered shareholders through the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect;
  3. "The 393,960 holders of A shares" in the above table refers to the number of A shareholders combining the securities margin trading credit accounts.

As of 31 March 2021, the total number of shares of the Company was 11,617,732,201, including 9,724,196,533 A shares and 1,893,535,668 H shares.

2.3 Number of preferred shareholders and shareholdings of top 10 preferred shareholders

Applicable

Not Applicable

§3 OPERATIONS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

1. Property market in the first quarter

Affected by the epidemic during the first quarter of 2020, both the sales and development investment of real estate industry in China experienced a decline. Compared with the lower base figure in the same period last year, the abovementioned indicators in China increased significantly in the first quarter of this year. The data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that in the first quarter, the area of commodity housing sold in China increased by 63.8% year-on-year, and the property development investment in China increased by 25.6% year-on-year, while the floor area of new construction of housing increased by 28.2% year-on-year.

The scale of transactions of the land market recorded growth. According to the statistics of China Index Academy, in the first quarter, in 300 cities in China, the floor area of land supplied for residential use remained constant year-on-year, and the planned gross floor area ("GFA") transacted increased by 10% year-on-year. The average residential land premium rate of the abovementioned 300 cities was 17.8%, representing a year-on-year increase of 5.1 percentage points.

5

2. Business development of the Group during the Reporting Period

  1. Key financial guidance

During the Reporting Period, the revenue of the Group amounted to RMB62.26 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 30.3%; the net profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company amounted to RMB1.29 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 3.4%. The booked area of the property development business amounted to 3.747 million square meters, with a revenue of RMB53.0 billion, representing year-on-year increases of 18.5% and 34.6% respectively.

In the first quarter, the gross profit margin (excluding taxes and surcharges) of the Group's property development and related asset operation business was 16.1%. The decline in gross profit margin was mainly due to the increase in the ratio of land premiums to housing prices in recent years.

The Group maintained sound financial and capital positions. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the Group's net gearing ratio was 15.5% and the monetary fund (including pledged and restricted deposits) of the Group amounted to RMB196.6 billion, which was much higher than the interest-bearing liabilities of RMB72.37 billion due within one year. The net gearing ratio and cash to short-term debt ratio of the Group are remarkable better than the requirements of fund monitoring and financing management rules for key real estate enterprises, and the asset-liability ratio excluding advance accounts collection is also reduced to 69.5%, which meet the standards of "green threshold" enterprise.

  1. Major operations

During the Reporting Period, the Group's property development business achieved a contracted sales area and contracted sales amount of 11.044 million square meters and RMB179.47 billion, representing increases of 24.8% and 30.2% year-on-year, respectively.

Sales by Geographical Region

Region

Sales area

Proportion

Sales amount

Proportion

('000 square

(RMB hundred

meters)

million)

Southern Region

1,558.8

14.11%

371.43

20.70%

Shanghai Region

3,298.1

29.87%

673.79

37.54%

Northern Region

3,144.2

28.47%

378.06

21.07%

Central and Western Region

2,171.2

19.66%

274.05

15.27%

Northwestern Region

857.3

7.76%

81.36

4.53%

Other

14.5

0.13%

16.03

0.89%

Total

11,044.1

100.00%

1,794.72

100.00%

6

As at the end of the first quarter, the floor area sold but yet completed for recognition in the Group's consolidated financial statements amounted to 53.520 million square meters, the contracted amount was RMB762.38 billion, representing increases of 8.8% and 9.2% as compared with the end of 2020, respectively.

The Group adhered to prudent investment strategies and explored project investment opportunities under the premise of a good balance between safety and development, and matching risks and benefits. In the first quarter, the Group acquired 32 new development projects, with a planned GFA of 4.806 million square meters and a planned GFA attributable to the Company's equity holding of 3.406 million square meters.

As of the end of the Reporting Period, the Group's total GFA under construction was approximately 113.019 million square meters, and its GFA attributable to the Company's equity holding was approximately 66.993 million square meters. The total GFA of the projects under planning was approximately 47.340 million square meters, and its GFA attributable to the Company's equity holding was approximately 29.781 million square meters. In addition, the Group also engaged in certain urban renewal projects. According to the current planning conditions, its total GFA attributable to the Company's equity holding was approximately 3.398 million square meters.

The floor area of new construction of the Group in the first quarter amounted to 8.047 million square meters, representing an increase of 13.5% year-on-year and accounting for 25.6% of the floor area of new construction planned for the whole year (corresponding period of 2020: 24.3%); completed floor area was 3.099 million square meters, representing an increase of 27.7% year-on-year and accounting for 8.6% of the planned floor area to be completed for the whole year (corresponding period of 2020: 7.3%).

Based on its strategic positioning of being a "city and town developer and service provider", the Group adhere to its strategy of "co-development with cities and co-development with customers", and undertake property development and related asset operation business, property services and other businesses towards scenes of the better life of people.

During the Reporting Period, in view of property services, Onewo commenced a strategic cooperation with China Merchants Bank to provide community customers with high-quality user account exclusive services through connection of Onewo "Stardust System" to account services of the bank and establishment of the "Onewo Wallet" in the community app "Live Here". The rental housing business insisted advancing "good products, good services" and operating efficiency improvement, and the occupancy rate of accumulated days for rooms on rent to accumulated days for rooms unveiled in the first quarter stabilized at above 95%. In view of logistic and warehousing service business. VX Logistic Properties, jointly with Wal-Mart, commenced an end-to-end supply chain business for direct procurement at the origin. Also, VX Logistics Properties actively supported the emergency storage task of the COVID-19 vaccine. It only took 68 days to transform the Beijing Yizhuang project into a vaccine extension cold storage, which was recognized by the partner. In view of retail property development and operations business, SCPG continued to adhere to the concept of "activating commercial property assets and advancing asset securitization innovation", and successfully completed issuance of the Yinxiang No. 3 asset-backed special plan.

7

§4 SIGNIFICANT EVENTS

4.1 Significant changes and reasons for such changes in major items of the accounting statements and financial indicators

Unit: RMB'000

Jan.-Mar.

Jan.-Mar.

Change

Item

2021

2020

(+/-)

Remarks

Revenue

62,264,096

47,774,343

30.33%

Increase in the scale of

booked revenue

Cost of sales

(49,565,820)

(32,837,727)

50.94%

Increase in the booked

cost of sales for

completed projects

Other net income

1,598,445

985,453

62.20%

Decrease in exchange

losses

Selling and marketing

(1,881,782)

(1,241,138)

51.62%

Expansion in sales scale

expenses

Share of profits less losses

207,045

(212,547)

197.41%

Increase in investment

of associates and joint

income recognized by

ventures

the equity method

Income tax

(3,793,089)

(6,002,146)

-36.80%

Decrease in taxable

profits

4.2 Update on significant events and analysis of their effects and solutions

Applicable

Not Applicable

4.3 Overdue undertakings of the Company's de facto controller, shareholders, connected parties, purchasers and the Company during the Reporting Period

Applicable

Not Applicable

The Company has no de facto controller. There were no overdue undertakings of the Company's shareholders, connected parties, purchasers and the Company.

8

4.4 Estimates on the operating results of January to June of 2021

Warnings on any potential loss in accumulated net profits from the beginning of the year to the end of the next reporting period or any material change as compared with that in the same period of last year and the reasons

Applicable

Not Applicable

4.5 Investment of securities

Applicable

Not Applicable

4.6 Investment in Derivatives

Remarks on risk analysis and management of derivative positions during the Reporting Period (including but not limited to market risk, liquidity risk, credit risk, operational risk and legal risk, etc.)

As of the end of the Reporting Period, the Group's derivative financial instruments mainly included Cross Currency Swap (CCS). The risks faced by CCS are related to exchange rate market risks and the certainty of the Group's future foreign currency debt cash flows. The Group's control measures on derivative financial instruments are mainly reflected in: For derivatives trading, the Group strictly regulates the authorization and business operation procedures, carefully selects and determines the types and quantities of new derivative financial instruments, and strictly controls the credits level of the Group and related entities.

With regards to the change in market price or fair value of the derivatives invested during the Reporting Period, specific method, related assumptions and parameters for analysis of the fair value of derivatives should be disclosed

No derivatives expired and CCS contributed a potential profit of RMB524.5 thousand for the Company during this Reporting Period. The fair value of CCS at the end of the Reporting Period was determined by reference to the market quotation of external financial institutions.

Remarks on whether there has been a material change in the accounting policy and accounting measurement principles for the Company's derivatives during the Reporting Period as compared with those of the previous reporting period

NIL.

9

Specialized opinion of the independent non-executive Directors on derivative investment and risk control of the Company

The independent non-executive Directors of the Company are of the view that the Company standardizes derivatives investment, follows the principle of prudence and mitigates possible losses associated with foreign currency loans in the event of significant change in exchange rates or interest rates via CCS, in accordance with the actual situation of business operations and the relevant regulations of the regulatory authorities. The relevant arrangements of the Company had been prudent and reasonable.

Derivative positions as at the end of the Reporting Period

Unit: RMB'000

Contract amount as

a percentage of the

Contract amount as at

Contract amount

Company's net assets

the beginning of the

as at the end of the

Profit or loss during

as at the end of the

Type of contracts

Reporting Period

Reporting Period

the Reporting Period

Reporting Period

Cross Currency Swap

15,027,970.8

15,171,021.7

524.5

4.27%

(CCS)

Note: During the reporting period, despite there were no changes in CCS, the contract amount converted into RMB at the end of March 2021 was slightly different from that at the beginning of the year due to changes in exchange rate.

4.7 Meetings with researchers, communications activities and visits during the Reporting Period

The 2020 annual results presentation of the Company was broadcasted live only over the Internet, the "Announcement Regarding Video Webcast of 2020 Annual Results Presentation and Questions Collection" was published in advance on CNINFO Network, inviting investors to actively participate and collect relevant questions. The questions collected covered a number of aspects including industry policies, corporate strategies, development of the business, the development of the Onewo and other operational businesses, the development of technology-enabled businesses, and dividend policies. Among them, the situation of the business, technology and dividends were answered by Company Secretary, Ms. Zhu Xu, in the annual results presentation, and the remaining questions were also covered in the Q&A session. As of March 31, the total number of views of the annual results presentation was approximately 115,000.

10

In addition, during the reporting period, the Company received surveys by institutional investors such as securities companies and funds, and individual investors via phone conference, exchanged views on the Company's daily operations, development strategies and views on changes in industry.

Type of meeting

Time

Approach

Type of investors

J.P. Morgan meeting

2021.1

Telephone

Investors including securities companies, funds,

conference

individual investors, etc.

Morgan Stanley meeting

2021.1

Telephone

Investors including securities companies, funds,

conference

individual investors, etc.

Sinolink Securities meeting

2021.1

On-site meeting

Investors including securities companies, funds,

individual investors, etc.

2020 Annual Results Presentation

2021.3

Video roadshow

Investors including securities companies, funds,

individuals and etc.

Note: The above-mentioned meetings included one-on-one meetings, small group meetings and large group presentation. The Company received or met with investors from over 50 companies.

Securities companies

During the

Small Group

Oriental Securities, Ping An Securities, Zhongtai

Reporting Period

or one-on-

International, CITIC Securities, Haitong Securities,

one phone

Industrial Securities, China Merchant Securities, Huatai

conference

Securities, East Asia Qianhai Securities, Tianfeng

Securities, Yangtze River Securities, Morgan Stanley,

HSBC etc

Funds and other investment companies and

During the

Small Group

China Life, Yong an Guofu Asset Management, Huashang

individual investors

Reporting Period

or one- on-

Fund, ICBC Credit Suisse, Zhongou Fund, Greenwoods

one phone

Assets, Fullgoal Fund, Bao Ying Fund, Harmony Hui-

conference

asset management, ABC-CA Fund, Changxin Fund, Orient

Securities Asset Management, Fidelity, Invesco, Ares

SSG, Capital Group, Lazard etc.

4.8 Entrusted financial management

Unit: RMB'000

Source of funds for

Amounts for

The amount due but

Specific type

entrusted wealth

entrusted wealth

Outstanding balance

management

management

not receive

Wealth management

Self-owned capital

17,900,000.0

136,831.4

-

products of banks

11

  1. Illegal external guarantees
    The Group had no illegal external guarantees during the Reporting Period.
  2. Non-operatingcapital of the Group attributable to the controlling shareholders and their related parties

The Company has no controlling shareholder. During the Reporting Period, the Group had no capital which was non-operating attributed to the largest shareholder and its related parties.

§5 APPENDIX - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE IFRSS

The financial statements prepared in accordance with the IFRSs are set out in Appendix I to this announcement.

By order of the Board

China Vanke Co., Ltd.*

YU Liang

Chairman of the Board

Shenzhen, the PRC, 22 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. YU Liang, Mr. ZHU Jiusheng and Mr. WANG Haiwu as executive directors; Mr. XIN Jie, Mr. HU Guobin and Mr. Ll Qiangqiang as non- executive directors; and Mr. KANG Dian, Ms. LIU Shuwei, Mr. NG Kar Ling, Johnny and Mr. ZHANG Yichen as independent non-executive directors.

  • For identification purpose only

12

APPENDIX I

The unaudited consolidated results of the Group for the three months ended 31 March 2021 and the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2020 are as follows:

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

Three months ended

31 March

2021

2020

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenue

62,264,096

47,774,343

Cost of sales

(49,565,820)

(32,837,727)

Gross profit

12,698,276

14,936,616

Other net income

1,598,445

985,453

Selling and marketing expenses

(1,881,782)

(1,241,138)

Administrative expenses

(3,799,884)

(3,194,186)

Other operating expenses

(217,013)

(221,292)

Profit from operations

8,398,042

11,265,453

Finance costs

(2,304,947)

(2,620,485)

Share of profits less losses of associates and joint ventures

207,045

(212,547)

Profit before taxation

6,300,140

8,432,421

Income tax

(3,793,089)

(6,002,146)

Profit for the period

2,507,051

2,430,275

Attributable to:

Equity shareholders of the Company

1,292,286

1,249,359

Non-controlling interests

1,214,765

1,180,916

Profit for the period

2,507,051

2,430,275

Basic earnings per share (RMB)

0.1112

0.1105

13

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

Three months ended

31 March

2021 2020

RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)

Other comprehensive income for the period

(after tax and reclassification adjustments)

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income

- net movement in fair value reserve

57,759

(734,930)

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Exchange differences on translation of financial statements of overseas

subsidiaries

58,429

54,237

Cash flow hedge: net movement in the hedging reserve

(23,831)

94,247

Other comprehensive income for the period

92,357

(586,446)

Total comprehensive income for the period

2,599,408

1,843,829

Attributable to:

Equity shareholders of the Company

1,305,278

650,086

Non-controlling interests

1,294,130

1,193,743

Total comprehensive income for the period

2,599,408

1,843,829

14

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 MARCH 2021

At

At

31 March

31 December

2021

2020

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

32,189,996

31,841,854

Intangible assets

889,154

918,742

Investment properties

102,820,121

103,459,740

Interest in associates and joint ventures

142,365,068

141,895,190

Other financial assets

2,360,278

2,298,997

Other non-current assets

13,902,981

13,840,079

Deferred tax assets

29,001,155

27,535,431

323,528,753

321,790,033

Current assets

Inventories and other contract costs

1,027,827,135

1,008,434,340

Contract assets

6,534,113

6,162,550

Trade and other receivables

346,986,250

331,115,807

Other current assets

122,167

172,789

Pledged and restricted deposits

7,927,122

9,568,344

Cash and cash equivalents

188,671,517

185,662,380

Assets held for sale

6,326,926

6,334,728

1,584,395,230

1,547,450,938

Current liabilities

Bank loans and borrowings

62,785,795

70,299,267

Bonds payable

10,979,998

13,689,877

Trade and other payables

523,411,115

532,524,608

Contract liabilities

681,537,835

630,747,211

Lease liabilities

1,631,800

1,584,257

Current taxation

66,573,531

68,647,470

1,346,920,074

1,317,492,690

Net current assets

237,475,156

229,958,248

Total assets less current liabilities

561,003,909

551,748,281

15

At

At

31 March

31 December

2021

2020

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Non-current liabilities

Bank loans and borrowings from financial institutions

132,578,940

132,036,783

Lease liabilities

24,443,945

24,589,946

Bonds payable

46,859,671

43,576,223

Deferred tax liabilities

294,161

295,348

Provisions

217,892

215,331

Other non-current liabilities

1,177,295

1,190,176

205,571,904

201,903,807

NET ASSETS

355,432,005

349,844,474

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Share capital

11,617,732

11,617,732

Reserves

214,089,937

212,893,221

Total equity attributable to equity shareholders of the Company

225,707,669

224,510,953

Non-controlling interests

129,724,336

125,333,521

TOTAL EQUITY

355,432,005

349,844,474

16

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

2021

2020

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Operating activities

Cash generated from operations

25,752,978

4,452,944

Income tax paid

(8,873,543)

(7,406,806)

Net cash generated from/(uesd in) operating activities

16,879,435

(2,953,862)

Investing activities

Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and investment properties

(911,049)

(752,903)

Other cash flows generated from investing activities

1,782,730

7,362,157

Net cash generated from investing activities

871,681

6,609,254

Financing activities

Dividends and interest paid

(5,864,507)

(4,064,447)

Other cash flows (used in)/generated from financing activities

(8,902,321)

7,627,338

Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities

(14,766,828)

3,562,891

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

24,849

85,297

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

3,009,137

7,303,580

Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January

185,662,380

159,738,651

Cash and cash equivalents at 31 March

188,671,517

167,042,231

17

Disclaimer

China Vanke Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 10:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 483 B 74 375 M 74 375 M
Net income 2021 44 721 M 6 893 M 6 893 M
Net Debt 2021 8 263 M 1 274 M 1 274 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,43x
Yield 2021 4,68%
Capitalization 323 B 49 691 M 49 714 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 140 565
Free-Float 69,4%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jiu Sheng Zhu President, CEO & Executive Director
Hui Hua Han Finance Principal & Executive Vice President
Liang Yu Chairman
Dong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hai Wu Wang Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-0.17%49 691
VONOVIA SE-5.79%38 339
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-6.85%23 678
VINGROUP32.26%20 011
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE4.72%18 926
VINHOMES21.34%15 458
