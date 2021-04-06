Log in
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.

(000002)
China Vanke : MONTHLY RETURN FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

04/06/2021
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31 March 2021

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

China Vanke Co., Ltd.

Date Submitted

6 April 2021

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

02202

Description :

H Shares

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share

capital

shares

(RMB)

(RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month

1,893,535,668

1.00

1,893,535,668

Increase/(decrease)

0

0

Balance at close of the month

1,893,535,668

1.00

1,893,535,668

(2) Stock code :

000002

Description :

A Shares

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share

capital

shares

(RMB)

(RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month

9,724,196,533

1.00

9,724,196,533

Increase/(decrease)

0

0

Balance at close of the month

9,724,196,533

1.00

9,724,196,533

March 2019

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month

11,617,732,201

(RMB) :

March 2019

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,893,535,668

9,724,196,533

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

0

0

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

1,893,535,668

9,724,196,533

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

N/A

of options (State currency)

March 2019

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

( / /

)

N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( /

/

)

2. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

3. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

4. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A

N/A

N/A

March 2019

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

(

/

/

)

2. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

March 2019

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

No. of new shares

of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), if applicable, and class of shares issuable:

1. Pursuant to the A Share Stock Option Incentive Scheme (the "Option Scheme") approved at the first extraordinary general meeting of our Company for 2011 held on 8 April 2011, 810 qualified scheme participants are entitled to independently exercise 108,435,000 share options of A shares in total during the exercisable period.

Up to 31 March 2021, a total of 56,422,082 share options of A shares have been exercised. Up to 24 April 2016, a total of 4,676,319 share options of A shares were still outstanding. According to the Option Scheme, all the outstanding share options lapsed automatically on 25 April 2016 and cannot be exercised any more.

( up until 31 / 3 / 2021 )

N/A

shares (Note 1)

2. N/A

( / /

)

N/A

shares (Note 1)

3. N/A

( / /

)

N/A

shares (Note 1)

N/A

Total D. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

March 2019

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

close of the

Type of Issue

month

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

1. Rights issue

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

2. Open offer

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A N/A

Class

of

shares

_Ordinary

issuable (Note 1)

Shares__

3. Placing

At price : State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

AGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

4. Bonus issue

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A N/A

March 2019

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

close of the

Type of Issue

month

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

5. Scrip dividend At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A N/A

6. Repurchase of shares

7. Redemption of shares

8. Consideration

At price :

State

issue

currency

Class

of

shares

________

repurchased (Note 1)

Cancellation date :

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A N/A

Class

of

shares

________

redeemed (Note 1)

Redemption date :

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A N/A

March 2019

Type of Issue

9. Capital reorganisation

10. Other

At price :

State

(Please specify)

currency

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

close of the

month

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

N/A

N/A

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Total E.

(Ordinary

N/A

shares)

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): (1)

0

(2)

0

Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to

N/A

E):

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)

March 2019

IV. Confirmations

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 2)

  1. all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
  2. all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
  3. all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;
  4. all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3);
  5. all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
  6. all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
  7. completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
  8. the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

Remarks (if any):

Submitted by: _____ Zhu Xu_________________________________

Title: _______ Company Secretary___________________________________

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Notes :

  1. State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
  2. Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return.

March 2019

  1. "Identical" means in this context:
    • the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;
    • they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and
    • they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.
  3. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.

March 2019

Disclaimer

China Vanke Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 11:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 485 B 74 054 M 74 054 M
Net income 2021 44 763 M 6 834 M 6 834 M
Net cash 2021 30 105 M 4 596 M 4 596 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,76x
Yield 2021 4,50%
Capitalization 338 B 51 530 M 51 654 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 131 505
Free-Float 69,4%
Chart CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Vanke Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 34,69 CNY
Last Close Price 30,00 CNY
Spread / Highest target 45,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jiu Sheng Zhu President, CEO & Executive Director
Hui Hua Han Finance Principal & Executive Vice President
Liang Yu Chairman
Dong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hai Wu Wang Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.4.53%51 530
VONOVIA SE-5.19%37 873
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-3.89%24 388
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY14.88%17 303
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-6.96%16 506
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-7.37%14 510
