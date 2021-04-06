China Vanke : MONTHLY RETURN FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

No. of new shares

of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), if applicable, and class of shares issuable:

1. Pursuant to the A Share Stock Option Incentive Scheme (the "Option Scheme") approved at the first extraordinary general meeting of our Company for 2011 held on 8 April 2011, 810 qualified scheme participants are entitled to independently exercise 108,435,000 share options of A shares in total during the exercisable period.

Up to 31 March 2021, a total of 56,422,082 share options of A shares have been exercised. Up to 24 April 2016, a total of 4,676,319 share options of A shares were still outstanding. According to the Option Scheme, all the outstanding share options lapsed automatically on 25 April 2016 and cannot be exercised any more.

( up until 31 / 3 / 2021 ) N/A shares (Note 1)

2. N/A

( / / ) N/A shares (Note 1)

3. N/A