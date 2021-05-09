China Vanke : UPDATE REGARDING SALES AND NEWLY ADDED DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS FOR THE MONTH ENDED ...
05/09/2021 | 11:12pm EDT
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.*
萬科企業股份有限公司
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2202)
UPDATE REGARDING SALES AND NEWLY ADDED DEVELOPMENT
PROJECTS FOR THE MONTH ENDED 30 APRIL 2021
The board of directors of China Vanke Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") hereby announce that for the month ended 30 April 2021, the Company achieved a contract sales area of 3,086,000 sq. m., with a contract sales amount of RMB49.77 billion. From January to April of 2021, the Company achieved an accumulated contract sales area of 14,130,000 sq. m. and a contract sales amount of RMB229.24 billion.Due to existence of various uncertainties in the sales process, the abovementioned sales figures may differ from the figures to be disclosed in regular reports. Therefore, the relevant figures are periodical data for investors' reference only.
The Company has acquired 20 new development projects since the disclosure of the sales update for the month ended 31 March 2021. Details of the projects are as follows:
Percentage
Land
Comprehensive
Plot Ratio-based
GFAAttributable
Land Premium
Attributable to
No.
City
Name of the
Location
Interest
Area
Plot
Gross Floor
to the Company's
the Company's
Project
Attributable to
(Unit: '000 sq m)
Ratio
Area ("GFA")
Equity Holding
Equity Holding
the Company
(Unit: '000 sq m)
(Unit: '000 sq m)
(RMB million)
1
Dongguan
Liaoxia Project
Houjie Town
40%
105
2.4
251
100
813
2
Zhuhai
No.2020-18 Land Lot of
Jinwan District
51%
73
1.7
124
63
578
Binhai Commericial Zone
3
Nanchang
80 Mu Land Lot of
Nanchang
50%
54
1.8
97
48
257
Xianghubinjiang
County
4
No.8 Land Lot North to
Jinghu
100%
36
1.8
65
65
1,575
Shaoxing
Fenglin West Road
New District
5
No.6 Land Lot North to
Jinghu
100%
67
1.4
94
94
2,455
Fenglin West Road
New District
6
Wenzhou
A-13 Land Lot Front of
Ouhai District
100%
17
2.5
42
42
394
Ouhai Railway Station
Land Lot East to
Economic
7
Changzhou
Development
49%
30
2
60
29
291
Eastern Dongfangjunkai
Zone
Land Lot East to Puyuehupan
Economic
8
Jiaxing
Development
100%
58
2.1
121
121
1,214
(Jingkai 2021-03)
Zone
1
Percentage
Land
Comprehensive
Plot Ratio-based
GFAAttributable
Land Premium
Attributable to
No.
City
Name of the
Location
Interest
Area
Plot
Gross Floor
to the Company's
the Company's
Project
Attributable to
(Unit: '000 sq m)
Ratio
Area ("GFA")
Equity Holding
Equity Holding
the Company
(Unit: '000 sq m)
(Unit: '000 sq m)
(RMB million)
Economic &
9
135 Mu Land Lot of
Technological
100%
90
1.8
162
162
2,459
Jinhua
Bangbang Industrial Park
Development
Zone
10
Huangjinyuan No.3 Land Lot
Wucheng
100%
133
1.8
240
240
2,200
New District
No.1 Land Lot South to
11
National Games Road and
Hunnan
100%
185
2
369
277
2,087
West to No. 304
New District
National Highway
No.2 Land Lot South to
12
Shenyang
National Games Road and
Hunnan
100%
37
1.1
41
31
18
West to No. 304
New District
National Highway
No.3 Land Lot South to
13
National Games Road and
Hunnan
100%
59
1.4
83
62
29
West to No. 304
New District
National Highway
Phase III Land Lot of
14
Follow-up Phase of
Gongzhuling
51%
352
1.8
628
320
326
Changchun
Nanjun in
City
Sunflower Town of Fanjiatun
15
No.55 Land Lot in Southern
Jingyue
50%
105
1.8
193
97
547
Extension Line of Linhe Street
District
16
Weifang
Project of Square
Weicheng
100%
115
2.2
253
253
622
South to Railway Station
District
17
89 Mu Land Lot in
Xixian
100%
59
2.3
137
137
633
Xi'an
Jinghe New Town
New District
18
57 Mu Land Lot in
Xixian
100%
38
2.3
87
87
428
Jinghe New Town
New District
718 Mu Project of
Gaolan
19
Lanzhou
Dream City Follow-up
51%
479
2.4
1,161
592
1,421
County
Phase in Yanchi Zone
20
Yinchuan
120 Mu Project in Wangyuan
Yongning
22.40%
80
2
161
36
49
District
District
Total
2,172
-
4,369
2,856
18,396
The Company has not acquired any new logistic development projects since the disclosure of the sales update for the month ended 31 March 2021.
The Company's equity interests in the abovementioned projects may change as a result of introduction of cooperation parties for joint development of certain of these projects. The percentages of shareholdings disclosed above are for investors' reference only at current stage.
By order of the Board
China Vanke Co., Ltd. *
Zhu Xu
Company Secretary
Shenzhen, the PRC, 9 May 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. YU Liang, Mr. ZHU Jiusheng and Mr. WANG Haiwu as executive directors; Mr. XIN Jie, Mr. HU Guobin and Mr. LI Qiangqiang as non-executive directors; and Mr. KANG Dian, Ms. LIU Shuwei, Mr. NG Kar Ling, Johnny and Mr. ZHANG Yichen as independent non- executive directors.