    000002   CNE0000000T2

CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.

(000002)
China Vanke : UPDATE REGARDING SALES AND NEWLY ADDED DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS FOR THE MONTH ENDED ...

05/09/2021 | 11:12pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.*

萬科企業股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2202)

UPDATE REGARDING SALES AND NEWLY ADDED DEVELOPMENT

PROJECTS FOR THE MONTH ENDED 30 APRIL 2021

The board of directors of China Vanke Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") hereby announce that for the month ended 30 April 2021, the Company achieved a contract sales area of 3,086,000 sq. m., with a contract sales amount of RMB49.77 billion. From January to April of 2021, the Company achieved an accumulated contract sales area of 14,130,000 sq. m. and a contract sales amount of RMB229.24 billion.Due to existence of various uncertainties in the sales process, the abovementioned sales figures may differ from the figures to be disclosed in regular reports. Therefore, the relevant figures are periodical data for investors' reference only.

The Company has acquired 20 new development projects since the disclosure of the sales update for the month ended 31 March 2021. Details of the projects are as follows:

Percentage

Land

Comprehensive

Plot Ratio-based

GFAAttributable

Land Premium

Attributable to

No.

City

Name of the

Location

Interest

Area

Plot

Gross Floor

to the Company's

the Company's

Project

Attributable to

(Unit: '000 sq m)

Ratio

Area ("GFA")

Equity Holding

Equity Holding

the Company

(Unit: '000 sq m)

(Unit: '000 sq m)

(RMB million)

1

Dongguan

Liaoxia Project

Houjie Town

40%

105

2.4

251

100

813

2

Zhuhai

No.2020-18 Land Lot of

Jinwan District

51%

73

1.7

124

63

578

Binhai Commericial Zone

3

Nanchang

80 Mu Land Lot of

Nanchang

50%

54

1.8

97

48

257

Xianghubinjiang

County

4

No.8 Land Lot North to

Jinghu

100%

36

1.8

65

65

1,575

Shaoxing

Fenglin West Road

New District

5

No.6 Land Lot North to

Jinghu

100%

67

1.4

94

94

2,455

Fenglin West Road

New District

6

Wenzhou

A-13 Land Lot Front of

Ouhai District

100%

17

2.5

42

42

394

Ouhai Railway Station

Land Lot East to

Economic

7

Changzhou

Development

49%

30

2

60

29

291

Eastern Dongfangjunkai

Zone

Land Lot East to Puyuehupan

Economic

8

Jiaxing

Development

100%

58

2.1

121

121

1,214

(Jingkai 2021-03)

Zone

1

Percentage

Land

Comprehensive

Plot Ratio-based

GFAAttributable

Land Premium

Attributable to

No.

City

Name of the

Location

Interest

Area

Plot

Gross Floor

to the Company's

the Company's

Project

Attributable to

(Unit: '000 sq m)

Ratio

Area ("GFA")

Equity Holding

Equity Holding

the Company

(Unit: '000 sq m)

(Unit: '000 sq m)

(RMB million)

Economic &

9

135 Mu Land Lot of

Technological

100%

90

1.8

162

162

2,459

Jinhua

Bangbang Industrial Park

Development

Zone

10

Huangjinyuan No.3 Land Lot

Wucheng

100%

133

1.8

240

240

2,200

New District

No.1 Land Lot South to

11

National Games Road and

Hunnan

100%

185

2

369

277

2,087

West to No. 304

New District

National Highway

No.2 Land Lot South to

12

Shenyang

National Games Road and

Hunnan

100%

37

1.1

41

31

18

West to No. 304

New District

National Highway

No.3 Land Lot South to

13

National Games Road and

Hunnan

100%

59

1.4

83

62

29

West to No. 304

New District

National Highway

Phase III Land Lot of

14

Follow-up Phase of

Gongzhuling

51%

352

1.8

628

320

326

Changchun

Nanjun in

City

Sunflower Town of Fanjiatun

15

No.55 Land Lot in Southern

Jingyue

50%

105

1.8

193

97

547

Extension Line of Linhe Street

District

16

Weifang

Project of Square

Weicheng

100%

115

2.2

253

253

622

South to Railway Station

District

17

89 Mu Land Lot in

Xixian

100%

59

2.3

137

137

633

Xi'an

Jinghe New Town

New District

18

57 Mu Land Lot in

Xixian

100%

38

2.3

87

87

428

Jinghe New Town

New District

718 Mu Project of

Gaolan

19

Lanzhou

Dream City Follow-up

51%

479

2.4

1,161

592

1,421

County

Phase in Yanchi Zone

20

Yinchuan

120 Mu Project in Wangyuan

Yongning

22.40%

80

2

161

36

49

District

District

Total

2,172

-

4,369

2,856

18,396

The Company has not acquired any new logistic development projects since the disclosure of the sales update for the month ended 31 March 2021.

The Company's equity interests in the abovementioned projects may change as a result of introduction of cooperation parties for joint development of certain of these projects. The percentages of shareholdings disclosed above are for investors' reference only at current stage.

2

By order of the Board

China Vanke Co., Ltd. *

Zhu Xu

Company Secretary

Shenzhen, the PRC, 9 May 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. YU Liang, Mr. ZHU Jiusheng and Mr. WANG Haiwu as executive directors; Mr. XIN Jie, Mr. HU Guobin and Mr. LI Qiangqiang as non-executive directors; and Mr. KANG Dian, Ms. LIU Shuwei, Mr. NG Kar Ling, Johnny and Mr. ZHANG Yichen as independent non- executive directors.

  • For identification purpose only

3

Disclaimer

China Vanke Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 03:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
