CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.

(000002)
China Vanke : UPDATE REGARDING SALES AND NEWLY ADDED DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS FOR THE MONTH ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2021

03/03/2021 | 06:04am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.*

萬科企業股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2202)

UPDATE REGARDING SALES AND NEWLY ADDED DEVELOPMENT

PROJECTS FOR THE MONTH ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2021

The board of directors of China Vanke Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") hereby announce that for the month ended 28 February 2021, the Company achieved a contract sales area of 2,762,000 sq. m., with a contract sales amount of RMB45.16 billion. From January to February of 2021, the Company achieved an accumulated contract sales area of 6,749,000 sq. m. and a contract sales amount of RMB116.63 billion.Due to existence of various uncertainties in the sales process, the abovementioned sales ﬁgures may differ from the ﬁgures to be disclosed in regular reports. Therefore, the relevant ﬁgures are periodical data for investors' reference only.

The Company has acquired 8 new development projects since the disclosure of the sales update for the month ended 31 January 2021. Details of the projects are as follows:

No.

City

Name of the

Project

Location

Percentage

Interest Attributable to the Company

Land

Area (Unit: '000 sq m)

Comprehensive

Plot Ratio

Plot Ratio-based

Gross Floor Area ("GFA")

(Unit: '000 sq m)

GFA Attributable to the Company's Equity Holding (Unit: '000 sq m)

Land Premium Attributable to the Company's Equity Holding (RMB million)

1

Naning

150 Mu Project West to Tanze Road

Liangqing District

100%

100

3.3

335

335

2,001

2

Dongguan

Commericial Residential Land Project in Hujing Road

Songshan Lake

100%

100

1.2

122

122

2,548

3

Ningbo

Sanguantang TOD Land Lot Project

Jiangbei District

51%

12

1.7

21

10

170

4

Xuzhou

No. 2020-94 Land Lot Project North to Kunlun Avenue

Yunlong District

100%

65

2.7

179

179

2,885

5

Shijiazhuang

Phase I Land Lot Project in Underground Entrance Zone of Xigucheng Depot

Chang'an District

41%

41

2.4

99

41

209

6

Dalian

Culture and Creative Park Project in Dongguan Street

Xigang District

100%

32

1.5

47

47

609

7

Yichang

Heyi Road 74 Mu Project

Wujiagang District

60%

49

2.6

127

76

308

8

Chengdu

Huayang Shopping Mall 55 Mu Project

Tianfu New District

60%

38

4.2

159

95

810

Total

437

-

1,089

905

9,540

The Company has not acquired any new logistic development projects since the disclosure of the sales update for the month ended 31 January 2021.

The Company's equity interests in the abovementioned projects may change as a result of introduction of cooperation parties for joint development of certain of these projects. The percentages of shareholdings disclosed above are for investors' reference only at current stage.

By order of the Board China Vanke Co., Ltd. *

Zhu Xu Company Secretary

Shenzhen, the PRC, 3 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. YU Liang, Mr. ZHU Jiusheng and Mr. WANG Haiwu as executive directors; Mr. XIN Jie, Mr. HU Guobin, Mr. TANG Shaojie and Mr. LI Qiangqiang as non-executive directors; and Mr. KANG Dian, Ms. LIU Shuwei, Mr. NG Kar Ling, Johnny and Mr. ZHANG Yichen as independent non-executive directors.

* For identiﬁcation purpose only

Disclaimer

China Vanke Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2021 11:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
