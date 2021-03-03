China Vanke : UPDATE REGARDING SALES AND NEWLY ADDED DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS FOR THE MONTH ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.*
萬科企業股份有限公司
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2202)
UPDATE REGARDING SALES AND NEWLY ADDED DEVELOPMENT
PROJECTS FOR THE MONTH ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2021
The board of directors of China Vanke Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") hereby announce that for the month ended 28 February 2021, the Company achieved a contract sales area of 2,762,000 sq. m., with a contract sales amount of RMB45.16 billion. From January to February of 2021, the Company achieved an accumulated contract sales area of 6,749,000 sq. m. and a contract sales amount of RMB116.63 billion.Due to existence of various uncertainties in the sales process, the abovementioned sales ﬁgures may differ from the ﬁgures to be disclosed in regular reports. Therefore, the relevant ﬁgures are periodical data for investors' reference only.
The Company has acquired 8 new development projects since the disclosure of the sales update for the month ended 31 January 2021. Details of the projects are as follows:
|
No.
|
City
|
Name of the
Project
|
Location
|
Percentage
Interest Attributable to the Company
|
Land
Area (Unit: '000 sq m)
|
Comprehensive
Plot Ratio
|
Plot Ratio-based
Gross Floor Area ("GFA")
(Unit: '000 sq m)
|
GFA Attributable to the Company's Equity Holding (Unit: '000 sq m)
|
Land Premium Attributable to the Company's Equity Holding (RMB million)
|
1
|
Naning
|
150 Mu Project West to Tanze Road
|
Liangqing District
|
100%
|
100
|
3.3
|
335
|
335
|
2,001
|
2
|
Dongguan
|
Commericial Residential Land Project in Hujing Road
|
Songshan Lake
|
100%
|
100
|
1.2
|
122
|
122
|
2,548
|
3
|
Ningbo
|
Sanguantang TOD Land Lot Project
|
Jiangbei District
|
51%
|
12
|
1.7
|
21
|
10
|
170
|
4
|
Xuzhou
|
No. 2020-94 Land Lot Project North to Kunlun Avenue
|
Yunlong District
|
100%
|
65
|
2.7
|
179
|
179
|
2,885
|
5
|
Shijiazhuang
|
Phase I Land Lot Project in Underground Entrance Zone of Xigucheng Depot
|
Chang'an District
|
41%
|
41
|
2.4
|
99
|
41
|
209
|
6
|
Dalian
|
Culture and Creative Park Project in Dongguan Street
|
Xigang District
|
100%
|
32
|
1.5
|
47
|
47
|
609
|
7
|
Yichang
|
Heyi Road 74 Mu Project
|
Wujiagang District
|
60%
|
49
|
2.6
|
127
|
76
|
308
|
8
|
Chengdu
|
Huayang Shopping Mall 55 Mu Project
|
Tianfu New District
|
60%
|
38
|
4.2
|
159
|
95
|
810
|
Total
|
437
|
-
|
1,089
|
905
|
9,540
The Company has not acquired any new logistic development projects since the disclosure of the sales update for the month ended 31 January 2021.
The Company's equity interests in the abovementioned projects may change as a result of introduction of cooperation parties for joint development of certain of these projects. The percentages of shareholdings disclosed above are for investors' reference only at current stage.
