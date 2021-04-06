China Vanke : UPDATE REGARDING SALES AND NEWLY ADDED DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 MARCH 2021
The board of directors of China Vanke Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") hereby announce that for the month ended 31 March 2021, the Company achieved a contract sales area of 4,295,000 sq. m., with a contract sales amount of RMB62.84 billion. From January to March of 2021, the Company achieved an accumulated contract sales area of 11,044,000 sq. m. and a contract sales amount of RMB179.47 billion.Due to existence of various uncertainties in the sales process, the abovementioned sales figures may differ from the figures to be disclosed in regular reports. Therefore, the relevant figures are periodical data for investors' reference only.
The Company has acquired 11 new development projects since the disclosure of the sales update for the month ended 28 February 2021. Details of the projects are as follows:
1
Dongguan
HumenAvenue 2021 WR008
Humen Town
48%
82
2.1
172
83
1,536
Land Lot
2
Zhongshan
YangguangAvenue 106 Mu
Minzhong
100%
71
3
212
212
1,155
Land Lot
Town
3
Dongshan Town 52 Mu
Wuzhong
75%
35
1.2
42
31
98
Suzhou
Land Lot
District
4
Shengpu 63 Mu Land Lot
Industrial
38%
58
2
115
43
852
Park
B Land Lot of
Ouhai
5
Wenzhou
Daxiangcheng Phase III C-17
90%
49
2.8
137
123
1,462
District
Land Lot
Eco-city North Block Phase I
Binhai
6
Tianjin
New
100%
71
1.6
113
113
408
Land Lot
District
Project North to
7
Taiyuan
XugoujinchuanAvenue
Qingxu County
51%
79
2.9
230
117
111
Phase I Land Lot
1
8
Ji'nan
A-9andA-10 Land Lot of
Licheng
50%
79
2.7
212
106
702
Xueshan Block III Project
District
9
Zhengzhou
Yangjin Road 80 Mu Land Lot
Jinshui
100%
53
2.8
149
149
1,159
District
10
Weinan
Dream Town Phase II
Linwei
100%
99
2.4
238
238
432
Land Lot
District
11
Xi'an
Northwestern Furniture
Lantian
60%
172
2.5
429
258
778
Industrial Zone Land Lot
District
Total
848
-
2,049
1,473
8,693
The Company has not acquired any new logistic development projects since the disclosure of the sales update for the month ended 28 February 2021.
The Company's equity interests in the abovementioned projects may change as a result of introduction of cooperation parties for joint development of certain of these projects. The percentages of shareholdings disclosed above are for investors' reference only at current stage.
By order of the Board
China Vanke Co., Ltd. *
Zhu Xu
Company Secretary
Shenzhen, the PRC, 6 April 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. YU Liang, Mr. ZHU Jiusheng and Mr. WANG Haiwu as executive directors; Mr. XIN Jie, Mr. HU Guobin, Mr. TANG Shaojie and Mr. LI Qiangqiang as non-executive directors; and Mr. KANG Dian, Ms. LIU Shuwei, Mr. NG Kar Ling, Johnny and Mr. ZHANG Yichen as independent non-executive directors.
