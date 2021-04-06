Log in
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.

(000002)
China Vanke : UPDATE REGARDING SALES AND NEWLY ADDED DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

04/06/2021 | 07:12am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.*

萬科企業股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2202)

UPDATE REGARDING SALES AND NEWLY ADDED DEVELOPMENT

PROJECTS FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

The board of directors of China Vanke Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") hereby announce that for the month ended 31 March 2021, the Company achieved a contract sales area of 4,295,000 sq. m., with a contract sales amount of RMB62.84 billion. From January to March of 2021, the Company achieved an accumulated contract sales area of 11,044,000 sq. m. and a contract sales amount of RMB179.47 billion.Due to existence of various uncertainties in the sales process, the abovementioned sales figures may differ from the figures to be disclosed in regular reports. Therefore, the relevant figures are periodical data for investors' reference only.

The Company has acquired 11 new development projects since the disclosure of the sales update for the month ended 28 February 2021. Details of the projects are as follows:

Percentage

Land

Comprehensive

Plot Ratio-based

GFAAttributable

Land Premium

Attributable to

No.

City

Name of the

Location

Interest

Area

Plot

Gross Floor

to the Company's

the Company's

Project

Attributable to

(Unit: '000 sq m)

Ratio

Area ("GFA")

Equity Holding

Equity Holding

the Company

(Unit: '000 sq m)

(Unit: '000 sq m)

(RMB million)

1

Dongguan

HumenAvenue 2021 WR008

Humen Town

48%

82

2.1

172

83

1,536

Land Lot

2

Zhongshan

YangguangAvenue 106 Mu

Minzhong

100%

71

3

212

212

1,155

Land Lot

Town

3

Dongshan Town 52 Mu

Wuzhong

75%

35

1.2

42

31

98

Suzhou

Land Lot

District

4

Shengpu 63 Mu Land Lot

Industrial

38%

58

2

115

43

852

Park

B Land Lot of

Ouhai

5

Wenzhou

Daxiangcheng Phase III C-17

90%

49

2.8

137

123

1,462

District

Land Lot

Eco-city North Block Phase I

Binhai

6

Tianjin

New

100%

71

1.6

113

113

408

Land Lot

District

Project North to

7

Taiyuan

XugoujinchuanAvenue

Qingxu County

51%

79

2.9

230

117

111

Phase I Land Lot

1

8

Ji'nan

A-9andA-10 Land Lot of

Licheng

50%

79

2.7

212

106

702

Xueshan Block III Project

District

9

Zhengzhou

Yangjin Road 80 Mu Land Lot

Jinshui

100%

53

2.8

149

149

1,159

District

10

Weinan

Dream Town Phase II

Linwei

100%

99

2.4

238

238

432

Land Lot

District

11

Xi'an

Northwestern Furniture

Lantian

60%

172

2.5

429

258

778

Industrial Zone Land Lot

District

Total

848

-

2,049

1,473

8,693

The Company has not acquired any new logistic development projects since the disclosure of the sales update for the month ended 28 February 2021.

The Company's equity interests in the abovementioned projects may change as a result of introduction of cooperation parties for joint development of certain of these projects. The percentages of shareholdings disclosed above are for investors' reference only at current stage.

By order of the Board

China Vanke Co., Ltd. *

Zhu Xu

Company Secretary

Shenzhen, the PRC, 6 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. YU Liang, Mr. ZHU Jiusheng and Mr. WANG Haiwu as executive directors; Mr. XIN Jie, Mr. HU Guobin, Mr. TANG Shaojie and Mr. LI Qiangqiang as non-executive directors; and Mr. KANG Dian, Ms. LIU Shuwei, Mr. NG Kar Ling, Johnny and Mr. ZHANG Yichen as independent non-executive directors.

  • For identification purpose only

2

Disclaimer

China Vanke Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 11:11:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 485 B 74 054 M 74 054 M
Net income 2021 44 763 M 6 834 M 6 834 M
Net cash 2021 30 105 M 4 596 M 4 596 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,76x
Yield 2021 4,50%
Capitalization 338 B 51 530 M 51 654 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 131 505
Free-Float 69,4%
Technical analysis trends CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 34,69 CNY
Last Close Price 30,00 CNY
Spread / Highest target 45,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jiu Sheng Zhu President, CEO & Executive Director
Hui Hua Han Finance Principal & Executive Vice President
Liang Yu Chairman
Dong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hai Wu Wang Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.4.53%51 530
VONOVIA SE-5.19%37 873
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-3.89%24 388
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY14.88%17 303
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-6.96%16 506
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-7.37%14 510
