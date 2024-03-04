HONG KONG (Reuters) - Investors sold China Vanke stock and U.S. dollar-denominated bonds on Monday, picking up from where they left off last week as concern over the developer's liquidity trumped fundraising plans and assurance from a business partner.

The price of China Vanke's Hong Kong-listed shares fell more than 6.6% on Monday morning having finished last week down 8.1%. The developer's Shenzhen-listed shares lost as much as 5.2%, exacerbating last week's 3% decline.

China Vanke's 2027 dollar bonds were bid at 51.024 on the dollar, more than 3 cents lower than on Friday, showed data from Duration Finance. Its 2029 bonds were bid at 44.116.

However, the state-backed property developer's onshore bonds stabilised, with a 2027 bond jumping 7.8% by midday after losing 9% last week.

Market concern came after credit data provider Reorg on Monday said China's second-biggest property developer by sales - after state-owned Poly Development - was in discussion with insurers to extend debt maturities, and that management had visited Beijing to seek government assistance.

Local media subsequently reported that New China Asset, a unit of New China Life Insurance, had rejected proposals to extend maturities of China Vanke debt it held.

On Sunday, New China Asset said it has been maintaining normal business cooperation with China Vanke, and that reports about the pair are "untrue".

China Vanke on Monday declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

On Friday, China Vanke said it planned to raise about 1.2 billion yuan ($166.70 million) by spinning off three warehouse logistic parks owned by a unit and listing them in Shenzhen through an infrastructure real estate investment trust.

($1 = 7.1985 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Christopher Cushing)