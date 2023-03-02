Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. China Vanke Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    000002   CNE0000000T2

CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.

(000002)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-28
17.22 CNY   +0.47%
01:56aTrending : China Vanke to Raise Funds; Shares Fall
DJ
03/01Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mixed as Rate Worries Persist
DJ
03/01China Vanke to Issue 300 Million New Hong Kong-listed Shares
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending : China Vanke to Raise Funds; Shares Fall

03/02/2023 | 01:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

0639 GMT - China Vanke Co. is one of the most mentioned companies in the news over the past eight hours, according to Factiva data, after it said Thursday that it is placing 300 million new H shares at 13.05 Hong Kong dollars each. The real-estate developer said more than half of the proceeds, equivalent to around US$496.8 million, will be used to repay debt, with the balance slated to be used as working capital. The price represents a 6.1% discount to Wednesday's closing level. The share price fell by as much as 5.3% and was last 4.6% lower. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-23 0155ET

All news about CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.
01:56aTrending : China Vanke to Raise Funds; Shares Fall
DJ
03/01Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mixed as Rate Worries Per..
DJ
03/01China Vanke to Issue 300 Million New Hong Kong-listed Shares
MT
03/01Property developer China Vanke raises nearly $500 million in share sale
RE
03/01Property developer China Vanke to raise $500 million via share placement - term sheet
RE
02/15China Vanke's Proposed 15 Billion Yuan Private Placement at Risk of Being Scrapped
MT
02/13China Vanke Eyes 15 Billion Yuan from Private Placement in Shenzhen
MT
02/13Trending: China Vanke Plans to Raise Up to CNY15 Billion in Share Placement
DJ
02/12China's Vanke to raise 15 billion yuan in private placement for projects
RE
02/10China Vanke Co., Ltd. announced that it expects to receive CNY 15 billion in funding
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 483 B 70 312 M 70 312 M
Net income 2022 23 447 M 3 413 M 3 413 M
Net Debt 2022 144 B 20 932 M 20 932 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,52x
Yield 2022 4,27%
Capitalization 189 B 27 571 M 27 571 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 139 494
Free-Float 65,6%
Chart CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Vanke Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 17,22 CNY
Average target price 21,57 CNY
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jiu Sheng Zhu President, CEO & Executive Director
Hui Hua Han Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Liang Yu Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xiao Liu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-5.38%27 571
VONOVIA SE1.59%20 150
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE5.41%9 038
VINHOMES-14.17%7 610
LEG IMMOBILIEN SE9.99%5 411
IIDA GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.13.09%4 731