  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. China Vanke Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    000002   CNE0000000T2

CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.

(000002)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
14.34 CNY   -3.69%
12:15aVanke Shares Dive After Third-Quarter Profit Drop
DJ
10/30Correction to Longfor Group Article
DJ
10/30Longfor Group Shares Slide After Founder Resigns as Chair
DJ
Vanke Shares Dive After Third-Quarter Profit Drop

10/31/2022 | 12:15am EDT
By Yifan Wang


Shares of China Vanke Co., one of China's largest property developers, slumped on Monday, as the company's latest earnings weakness further weighed on already-fragile investor sentiment.

Vanke's Hong Kong-traded stock dropped by as much as 9.2% in morning trade and were last down 7.1% at 10.51 Hong Kong dollars (US$1.34), while its Shenzhen shares tumbled 5.3% to 13.58 Chinese yuan (US$1.87).

The steep losses came after Vanke on Friday posted a 14% drop in its third-quarter net profit, after 10% earnings growth in the first half of the year. The developer's margins and net gearing also deteriorated.

Vanke's fall added to a broader selloff in Chinese real estate stocks on Monday, as a change of leadership at another major developer stoked investors' concerns about worse-than-expected liquidity problems in the industry. The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index was down 6.1%. Longfor Group Holdings Ltd. led the slump with a 24% decline, after its founder, Wu Yajun, stepped down as chairperson.

"The resignation is an apparent vote of no confidence in the industry," said Stephen Innes, Managing Partner at SPI Asset Management.


Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-31-22 0014ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD. -3.69% 14.34 End-of-day quote.-27.43%
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED -23.78% 10 Delayed Quote.-64.25%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.03% 7.27612 Delayed Quote.14.32%
Financials
Sales 2022 479 B 66 000 M 66 000 M
Net income 2022 25 199 M 3 475 M 3 475 M
Net Debt 2022 149 B 20 569 M 20 569 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,63x
Yield 2022 5,74%
Capitalization 158 B 21 832 M 21 832 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 139 494
Free-Float 65,2%
Chart CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Vanke Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 14,34 CNY
Average target price 22,28 CNY
Spread / Average Target 55,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jiu Sheng Zhu President, CEO & Executive Director
Hui Hua Han Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Liang Yu Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xiao Liu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-27.43%21 832
VONOVIA SE-54.64%17 409
VINGROUP-41.43%8 325
VINHOMES-45.24%7 876
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-46.12%7 864
NO VA LAND INVESTMENT GROUP CORPORATION-20.33%5 694