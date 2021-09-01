Log in
    245   HK0000268943

CHINA VERED FINANCIAL HOLDING CORPORATION LIMITED

(245)
China Vered Financial : SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

09/01/2021 | 07:22am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

China Minsheng Financial Holding Corporation Limited published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 11:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 284 M 36,5 M 36,5 M
Net income 2020 323 M 41,6 M 41,6 M
Net cash 2020 1 436 M 185 M 185 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,53x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 159 M 406 M 406 M
EV / Sales 2019 -23,5x
EV / Sales 2020 3,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 46,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tomohiko Watanabe Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Choi Chak Wong Finance Director
Yong Li Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Hui Zhou Independent Non-Executive Director
Hao Dong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA VERED FINANCIAL HOLDING CORPORATION LIMITED30.00%406
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)38.58%73 273
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED4.90%28 024
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)15.83%15 674
HAL TRUST31.27%15 470
LIFCO AB (PUBL)61.85%13 400