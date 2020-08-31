Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings) Limited    6966   KYG215AA1032

CHINA WAN TONG YUAN (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(6966)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Wan Tong Yuan : UPDATE OF ADDRESS OF HEADQUARTERS IN CHINA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 04:35am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA WAN TONG YUAN (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

中 國 萬 桐 園（ 控 股 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6966)

UPDATE OF ADDRESS OF HEADQUARTERS IN CHINA

The board of directors of China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings) Limited (the ''Company'') announces that the address of headquarters in China of the Company will be updated to No.48, Louzhuang Road, Langfang Development Area, Langfang, Heibei, PRC with effect from 1 September 2020.

By order of the Board

China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings) Limited

Zhao Ying

Chairman

Hong Kong, 31 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises the chairman and non-executive Director of the Company, namely Ms. Zhao Ying, two executive Directors of the Company, namely Ms. Li Xingying and Mr. Huang Guangming, and three independent non-executive Directors of the Company, namely Mr. Cheung Ying Kwan, Dr. Wong Wing Kuen Albert and Mr. Choi Hon Keung Simon.

Disclaimer

China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 08:34:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CHINA WAN TONG YUAN (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
04:35aCHINA WAN TONG YUAN : Update of address of headquarters in china
PU
08/24CHINA WAN TONG YUAN : Major transaction formation of a joint venture company
PU
07/27CHINA WAN TONG YUAN : Grant of waiver from strict compliance with rule 14.41(a) ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 63,4 M 9,25 M 9,25 M
Net income 2019 23,6 M 3,44 M 3,44 M
Net cash 2019 189 M 27,6 M 27,6 M
P/E ratio 2019 12,0x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 487 M 71,0 M 71,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,05x
EV / Sales 2019 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 57
Free-Float 21,7%
Chart CHINA WAN TONG YUAN (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Xing Ying Li Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ying Zhao Chairman
Koon Fai Lam Chief Financial Officer
Guang Ming Huang Executive Director & Compliance Officer
Ying Kwan Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA WAN TONG YUAN (HOLDINGS) LIMITED74.60%71
FU SHOU YUAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED22.27%2 386
INVOCARE LIMITED-24.18%1 046
PARK LAWN CORPORATION-2.73%629
CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.-12.62%401
DIGNITY PLC-7.43%362
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group