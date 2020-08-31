China Wan Tong Yuan : UPDATE OF ADDRESS OF HEADQUARTERS IN CHINA

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA WAN TONG YUAN (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

中 國 萬 桐 園（ 控 股 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6966)

UPDATE OF ADDRESS OF HEADQUARTERS IN CHINA

The board of directors of China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings) Limited (the ''Company'') announces that the address of headquarters in China of the Company will be updated to No.48, Louzhuang Road, Langfang Development Area, Langfang, Heibei, PRC with effect from 1 September 2020.

China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings) Limited

Zhao Ying

Chairman

Hong Kong, 31 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises the chairman and non-executive Director of the Company, namely Ms. Zhao Ying, two executive Directors of the Company, namely Ms. Li Xingying and Mr. Huang Guangming, and three independent non-executive Directors of the Company, namely Mr. Cheung Ying Kwan, Dr. Wong Wing Kuen Albert and Mr. Choi Hon Keung Simon.