China Water Affairs : Next Day Disclosure Return

For Main Board listed issuers

Next Day Disclosure Return

(Equity issuer - changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks) Name of listed issuer: China Water Affairs Group Limited

Stock code: 855 Date submitted: 17 September 2020

Section I must be completed by a listed issuer where there has been a change in its issued share capital which is discloseable pursuant to rule 13.25A of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange").

Section II must also be completed by a listed issuer where it has made a repurchase of shares which is discloseable under rule 10.06(4)(a).

Description of securities: Ordinary shares of HK$0.01

I. Issued shares as a % of Closing market price % discount/ No. of shares existing number of issued per share of the Issues of shares Issue price per share premium of issue price shares before relevant immediately preceding (Notes 6 and 7) (Notes 1 and 7) to market price share issue business day (Note 7) (Notes 4, 6 and 7) (Note 5) Opening balance as at 1,591,872,859 (Note 2) 16 September 2020 (Note 3) Shares repurchased but not 3,616,000 0.227% yet cancelled Share repurchases on 206,000 0.013% 17 September 2020 but not yet cancelled Closing balance as at 1,591,872,859 (Note 8) 17 September 2020

3/2019