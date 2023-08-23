China Water Group's new water won the world-class authoritative media "Treasury" awarded the "Best Green Project of the Year" in China"

China Water Group's new water.

was awarded by the world-class authoritative media "The Treasury".China Regional "Best Green Project of the Year"

2023 year 8 month 21 day, Xinzhong Water (Nanjing) Renewable Resources Investment Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China Water Industry Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to " New Middle Water " ) in the Asia-Pacific region authoritative financial media 《 The Asset2023 year "Triple A Awards 2023 Sustainable Infrastructure"" Best Green Project of the Year Green Project of The Year" awards.

About The Asset

"The Asset Treasury" was founded in 1999, and its "The Asset Triple A Awards" award has been held for more than 20 consecutive years, aiming to recognize fund companies and their service providers that have performed well in the past year. The award has high credibility and wide popularity in the international investment community, and enjoys high influence and authority in the international financial market. In the past, Chinese companies such as Ant Financial and WeChat pay have also won this award.

About New Middle Water and IFC

New China Water and the World Bank's International Finance Corporation (International finance corporation, hereinafter referred to as "IFC") won the annual green project awarded by the Asset for its "Landfill gas to engery project" project. The cooperation with IFC involves the financing cooperation of nearly 20 biogas power generation projects in China, which fully reflects IFC's high recognition of the new water business model, operation and management capabilities, company management structure, legal compliance, project environmental protection and social benefits, as well as its confidence in the company's future business development.

International Finance Corporation (International Finance Corporation,IFC) is a member of the World Bank Group. Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Washington, USA, it is an international development agency dedicated to supporting private sector development. Its purpose is to promote the development of the private sector in developing countries, help enterprises and financial institutions in emerging markets create jobs and improve corporate governance and environmental performance, and contribute to local social and economic development.

Under the guidance of the national strategy of "carbon peak and carbon neutrality", Xinzhongshui will strive to tap new gas sources in the field of biogas utilization (in addition to biogas produced by landfill waste, biogas produced by kitchen plants, leachate plants, waste incineration plants, paper mills, etc.). And focus on landfill gas power generation opportunities in overseas, the new water will be Indonesia project as the center, the overall layout of the project in Southeast Asia. At the same time, the company will lay out the comprehensive treatment and resource utilization of urban and rural organic waste (planting and breeding organic waste treatment and comprehensive utilization), high-concentration organic wastewater advanced treatment, landfill closure and resource utilization and other business sectors, and strive to achieve China's biomass The strategic goal of gas operators.

this cooperation brings the funds needed for the construction and operation of the new reclaimed water project, and also provides valuable advice for the investment and operation of the new reclaimed water project. In the future, Xinzhongshui and IFC will continue to seek cooperation and find new opportunities. At the same time, they will also enhance the diversification of cooperation methods between the two parties, such as the combination of debt and equity. At the same time, IFC actively serves Southeast Asian projects and has great interest in the Landfill of gas to energy projects in Indonesia and other regions overseas. Both parties will also take the Indonesia project as the starting point for the development of Southeast Asian projects, and use IFC's investment experience in other countries to continuously explore new industry opportunities and continue to grow in the existing installed capacity. With the support of the national "Belt and Road Initiative" policy, we will continue to "go out" and transport domestic successful cases and technologies to foreign countries, so as to truly become a biomass gas operation service provider in China and even the world.