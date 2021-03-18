China Wood International : CLARIFICATION TO THE DATE OF BOARD MEETING ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA WOOD INTERNATIONAL HOLDING CO., LIMITED

(Joint Provisional Liquidators appointed)

(For restructuring purposes only)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1822)

CLARIFICATION TO THE DATE OF BOARD MEETING ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the Company's DATE OF BOARD MEETING ANNOUNCEMENT dated 17 March 2021 (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

Due to certain inadvertent clerical errors, the Board wishes to clarify that the English version of the Announcement shall be read as follows (with amendments underlined):

"The board of directors (the "Board") of China Wood International Holding Co., Limited 中木國 際控股有限公司 (the"Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Monday, 29 March 2021 for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2020 and considering the payment of a final dividend (if any)."

For the avoidance of doubt, the above amendments apply to the English version of the Announcement only. The corresponding paragraph in the Chinese version of the Announcement is correct and remain unchanged.

Save for the above clarification, all information in the Chinese and English versions of the Announcement remains unchanged.

By order of the Board

China Wood International Holding Co., Limited

(Joint Provisional Liquidators appointed)

(For restructuring purposes only)

Lyu NingJiang

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 18 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Lyu NingJiang (Chairman and CEO) as executive director, Mr. Hu YongGang as non-executive director; and Mr. Zhao XianMing and Mr.

An Dong as independent non-executive directors.