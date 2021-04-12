China XLX Fertiliser : PROFIT ALERT FOR 2021 FIRST QUARTERLY RESULTS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA XLX FERTILISER LTD.

中國心連心化肥有限公司*

(Incorporated in Singapore with limited liability)

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 1866)

PROFIT ALERT FOR 2021 FIRST QUARTERLY RESULTS

The following is made by China XLX Fertiliser Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") in accordance with Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that the net profit of the Group for the three months ended 31 March 2021 is expected to increase by no less than 200% as compared to that of the year before.

The increase in the net profit of the Group was mainly because: 1. the average selling prices of the Group's key products (i.e. urea, melamine and DME) increased as the abatement of the pandemic and the recovery of the economy stabilized the energy prices; 2. our production capacity was further released after the commissioning of the Jiujiang base in early February 2021, and the competitiveness of the Group has rapidly improved with leverage of technological advantages, cost advantages and product quality advantages; 3. the continuous integration of the industry and environmental protection factors have led to the accelerated elimination of small-scale, high- cost, and heavily polluting producers, which brought new market opportunities for the Group and resulted in an upward trend of the sales of all products; and 4. the Group leveraged on the production mode of "one head and multi-tails-ept, flexible adjustment" to flexibly adjusted the product structure, so as to improve the profitability of the Group.