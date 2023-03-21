Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. China Yangtze Power Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600900   CNE000001G87

CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.

(600900)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Yangtze Power : CYPC Holds Site Investigation Activity for Investors

03/21/2023 | 11:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CYPC Holds Site Investigation Activity for Investors

2023-03-21

To fulfill the expectations of investors to visit the Pillars of a Great Power in person, CYPC held a site investigation activity with the theme of "Approaching to the Pillars of a Great Power, Feeling Green Pulse" at Baihetan Hydropower Station on March 14. Investors from nearly 40 institutions such as Public Offering of Fund , insurance institutions, securities companies, and QFII participated in this activity. Liu Haibo, Deputy General Manager of CYPC, Xue Ning, Secretary of the Board of Directors, and Luo Hongjun, Assistant Production Manager of Baihetan Hydropower Station, accompanied.

At the activity, the Company organized the investors investigate the control room, dam crest, plant, fish collection station, and other places of Baihetan Hydropower Station, and then held an on-site symposium to introduce the production and operation of Baihetan Hydropower Station in detail, and carried out in-depth exchanges with the investors on water inflow, cascade combined dispatching, power transmission, scientific and technological innovation, and social responsibilities, etc. There was a warm atmosphere at the exchange site. The majority of investors highly praised the lean production and operation of Baihetan Hydropower Station, as well as the quality and good spirituality of employees who strive for excellence, accept responsibilities, and bravely scale new heights.

Since February of this year, CYPC has officially launched the promotion activity of raising supporting funds for the major assets restructuring of Wudongde and Baihetan Hydropower Stations. With a highly responsible attitude towards the investors, the Company's management has led a team to conduct "one-to-one" or "one-to-many" exchanges with more than 200 investors in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen, etc., which has received widespread attention and recognition from the capital market. As an extension of related activities, this investigation will help the investors gain a deeper understanding of the newly invested assets of CYPC.

Attachments

Disclaimer

CYPC - China Yangtze Power Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 03:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.
03/21China Yangtze Power : CYPC Holds Site Investigation Activity for Investors
PU
03/16China Yangtze Power : Promoting Local Development and Demonstrating Corporate Responsibili..
PU
03/12China Yangtze Power : The Expert Review Conference for the Initial Testing of the CYPC's I..
PU
03/10China Yangtze Power : Luz Del Sur Successfully Establishes the First Charging Station for ..
PU
03/07China Yangtze Power : The Top Management of CYPC Go to Inspect the Production on Site
PU
03/05China Yangtze Power : CYPC makes every effort to ensure the energy supply of the National ..
PU
03/02China Yangtze Power : Comprehensively deepen strategic cooperation and lead the developmen..
PU
02/26China Yangtze Power : Deepen the integration of government, industry, university and resea..
PU
02/24China Yangtze Power : Set the stage for upgrading high-quality development of the Company ..
PU
01/30China Yangtze Power Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 57 249 M 8 324 M 8 324 M
Net income 2022 26 574 M 3 864 M 3 864 M
Net Debt 2022 92 420 M 13 437 M 13 437 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 3,57%
Capitalization 496 B 72 046 M 72 046 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,3x
EV / Sales 2023 9,38x
Nbr of Employees 7 707
Free-Float 32,3%
Chart CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Yangtze Power Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 20,94 CNY
Average target price 27,24 CNY
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ping Yuan Zhan Chief Financial Officer & General Counsel
Ning Xue Chairman & Secretary
Ming Shan Lei Chairman
Chong Jiu Zhang Independent Director
Zhen Yong Lü Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.-0.29%72 089
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.-20.47%14 112
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.16.25%13 804
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.7.60%8 627
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-3.63%8 301
CHINA SOUTHERN POWER GRID ENERGY STORAGE CO., LTD.0.62%6 753