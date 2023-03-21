China Yangtze Power : CYPC Holds Site Investigation Activity for Investors

To fulfill the expectations of investors to visit the Pillars of a Great Power in person, CYPC held a site investigation activity with the theme of "Approaching to the Pillars of a Great Power, Feeling Green Pulse" at Baihetan Hydropower Station on March 14. Investors from nearly 40 institutions such as Public Offering of Fund , insurance institutions, securities companies, and QFII participated in this activity. Liu Haibo, Deputy General Manager of CYPC, Xue Ning, Secretary of the Board of Directors, and Luo Hongjun, Assistant Production Manager of Baihetan Hydropower Station, accompanied.

At the activity, the Company organized the investors investigate the control room, dam crest, plant, fish collection station, and other places of Baihetan Hydropower Station, and then held an on-site symposium to introduce the production and operation of Baihetan Hydropower Station in detail, and carried out in-depth exchanges with the investors on water inflow, cascade combined dispatching, power transmission, scientific and technological innovation, and social responsibilities, etc. There was a warm atmosphere at the exchange site. The majority of investors highly praised the lean production and operation of Baihetan Hydropower Station, as well as the quality and good spirituality of employees who strive for excellence, accept responsibilities, and bravely scale new heights.

Since February of this year, CYPC has officially launched the promotion activity of raising supporting funds for the major assets restructuring of Wudongde and Baihetan Hydropower Stations. With a highly responsible attitude towards the investors, the Company's management has led a team to conduct "one-to-one" or "one-to-many" exchanges with more than 200 investors in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen, etc., which has received widespread attention and recognition from the capital market. As an extension of related activities, this investigation will help the investors gain a deeper understanding of the newly invested assets of CYPC.