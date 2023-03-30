Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. China Yangtze Power Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600900   CNE000001G87

CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.

(600900)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-29
21.22 CNY   +2.41%
03/30China Yangtze Power : The Unit 3 of the Three Gorges Jupia Hydropower Station in Brazil Has Been Upgraded and Put into Commercial Operation
PU
03/23China Yangtze Power Posts 22.3% Rise in January-February Power Generation
MT
03/21China Yangtze Power : CYPC Holds Site Investigation Activity for Investors
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Yangtze Power : The Unit 3 of the Three Gorges Jupia Hydropower Station in Brazil Has Been Upgraded and Put into Commercial Operation

03/30/2023 | 11:34pm EDT
The Unit 3 of the Three Gorges Jupia Hydropower Station in Brazil Has Been Upgraded and Put into Commercial Operation

2023-03-31

Recently, the Unit 3 of the Three Gorges Jupia Hydropower Station in Brazil has been commissioned and put into commercial operation, marking that the technical upgrading of this unit has been successfully completed.

This upgrading was mainly carried out for equipment such as unit generators, water turbines, high-voltage disconnectors, excitation speed regulation systems. To ensure the smooth progress of this technical upgrading, China Three Gorges Corporation has strengthened the sense of "straight line duration", refined rigid tasks and objectives, followed up and guided the entire process on site, participated in the acceptance of important project nodes, resolved problems on this technical transformation in a timely manner, and tightened the total quality control (TQC) of technical upgrading for major hydropowers. In this project, the EPS (design, manufacturing, technical supervision) project management mode was first adopted, which effectively reduced the duration and set an example for the subsequent technical upgrading of the Brazil's major hydropower.

It is reported that from 2015 to 2016, China Three Gorges Corporation obtained franchise rights for a total of 14 hydropower stations in Brazil's Ilha and Jupia hydropower stations (hereinafter collectively referred to as "Major Hydropowers") and the Paranapanema River basin through bidding. In March 2016, China Three Gorges Corporation organized an expert team with CYPC's technical managers as the core to evaluate major hydropowers' equipment, formulate and steadily implement the equipment operation, maintenance, and upgrading plans, and effectively output the "Three Gorges Standard" and "CYPC Scheme," so as to ensure the safe and stable operation of units in the next 30 years.

Attachments

Disclaimer

CYPC - China Yangtze Power Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 03:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 57 249 M 8 331 M 8 331 M
Net income 2022 26 574 M 3 867 M 3 867 M
Net Debt 2022 92 420 M 13 450 M 13 450 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 3,52%
Capitalization 502 B 73 078 M 73 078 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,4x
EV / Sales 2023 9,55x
Nbr of Employees 7 707
Free-Float 32,3%
Chart CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Yangtze Power Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 21,22 CNY
Average target price 26,94 CNY
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ping Yuan Zhan Chief Financial Officer & General Counsel
Ning Xue Chairman & Secretary
Ming Shan Lei Chairman
Chong Jiu Zhang Independent Director
Zhen Yong Lü Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.1.05%71 203
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.-16.82%14 989
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.21.44%14 530
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.8.67%8 427
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED3.24%8 410
CHINA SOUTHERN POWER GRID ENERGY STORAGE CO., LTD.-3.33%6 377
