China Yangtze Power : The Unit 3 of the Three Gorges Jupia Hydropower Station in Brazil Has Been Upgraded and Put into Commercial Operation

Recently, the Unit 3 of the Three Gorges Jupia Hydropower Station in Brazil has been commissioned and put into commercial operation, marking that the technical upgrading of this unit has been successfully completed.

This upgrading was mainly carried out for equipment such as unit generators, water turbines, high-voltage disconnectors, excitation speed regulation systems. To ensure the smooth progress of this technical upgrading, China Three Gorges Corporation has strengthened the sense of "straight line duration", refined rigid tasks and objectives, followed up and guided the entire process on site, participated in the acceptance of important project nodes, resolved problems on this technical transformation in a timely manner, and tightened the total quality control (TQC) of technical upgrading for major hydropowers. In this project, the EPS (design, manufacturing, technical supervision) project management mode was first adopted, which effectively reduced the duration and set an example for the subsequent technical upgrading of the Brazil's major hydropower.

It is reported that from 2015 to 2016, China Three Gorges Corporation obtained franchise rights for a total of 14 hydropower stations in Brazil's Ilha and Jupia hydropower stations (hereinafter collectively referred to as "Major Hydropowers") and the Paranapanema River basin through bidding. In March 2016, China Three Gorges Corporation organized an expert team with CYPC's technical managers as the core to evaluate major hydropowers' equipment, formulate and steadily implement the equipment operation, maintenance, and upgrading plans, and effectively output the "Three Gorges Standard" and "CYPC Scheme," so as to ensure the safe and stable operation of units in the next 30 years.