China Yangtze Power : The first "base-load power generation" joint ecology scheduling test of Wudongde and Baihetan reservoirs is successfully completed

On April 14, the first "base-load power generation" joint ecology scheduling test of Wudongde and Baihetan reservoirs was successfully completed. During the test period, the water level under the dam of Wudongde and Baihetan hydropower stations was stable, and the test situation was good.

As one of the important measures in the ecology scheduling test, the "base-load power generation" refers to the fact that the power station controls the range of downstream water level of the dam by maintaining the base load and stabilizing the outflow to avoid the drying and death of eggs of the fish that lays adhesive and demersal eggs due to the range of water level and being exposed to the air, and to create suitable hydrological and hydraulic conditions for their reproduction.

To smoothly carry out the first joint ecology scheduling test of the "base-load power generation" in Wudongde and Baihetan, CYPC has increased communication and coordination efforts with higher-level dispatching units, coordinated the peak regulation and outflow control demands of the power grid, optimized the power generation plan, and firmly grasped the test window period, to ensure the smooth progress of the ecology test. In this test, the changing range of water level under the dam of Wudongde and Baihetan hydropower stations was controlled within 2 m, effectively controlling the water level in the spawning water area and ensuring the normal reproduction of the fish that lays adhesive and demersal eggs.

In the later stage, CYPC will coordinate various factors such as power grid demand, equipment maintenance, reservoir hydro-fluctuation, and reservoir temperature, dynamically optimize the scheduling implementation plan, and carry out ecology scheduling tests such as artificial flood peak, base load power generation, and prevention and control of water bloom. In addition, it will give full play to the ecological benefits of cascade reservoirs, and fully maintain the ecological functions of the middle and upper reaches of the Yangtze River, to assist CTG in reaching a new level in the major protection of the Yangtze River.