China's Yangtze Power to raise up to £2.7 billion in London listing

09/23/2020 | 07:46am EDT

China Yangtze Power Co Ltd on Wednesday launched a secondary London listing to raise up to $3.4 billion(£2.7 billion), cementing a strong post-summer period for stock market listings and providing a boost for financial ties between Britain and China.

In what would be the biggest deal under a Shanghai-London stock connect scheme, Yangtze Power said it plans to list 110 million global depositary receipts (GDRs) on the London Stock Exchange between $26.46 and $30.95 apiece.

This sets the targeted proceeds at between $2.91 billion and $3.40 billion. The deal is set to price on Wednesday and to list on Thursday, one of the most rapid timetables for a stock market listing.

"This deal has been in the works for a good while yet, but it is encouraging that it is going ahead in spite of an uncertain political backdrop," said a source familiar with the matter. "Regular listings of this nature are going to help financial ties between the countries."

In December last year, China blocked cross-border listings between the Shanghai and London bourses because of political tensions with Britain over the Hong Kong protests, sources told Reuters.

Since then -- and especially in light of tensions with the United States -- China has been keen to revive the scheme, and China Pacific Insurance Co completed a $1.8 billion secondary London listing in June.

The deal will also help bolster the European market for stock market listings, which took a battering in the first half of the year, but has come back strongly since summer.

The Hut Group completed a high-profile London listing last week and a number of different IPOs are being marketed across the continent.

Yangtze Power is the world's largest hydropower company with a market capitalisation of $64.9 billion in Shanghai.

Goldman Sachs, UBS, Huatai Financial Holdings and CLSA are global coordinators on the offering.

By Abhinav Ramnarayan and Muvija M

ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD. -1.33% 20.05 End-of-day quote.9.09%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 1.40% 8846 Delayed Quote.12.57%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -1.23% 191.62 Delayed Quote.-16.66%
THG HOLDINGS PLC -0.33% 607 Delayed Quote.0.00%
UBS GROUP AG 0.05% 10.29 Delayed Quote.-15.87%
Financials
Sales 2020 52 631 M 7 751 M 7 751 M
Net income 2020 22 685 M 3 341 M 3 341 M
Net Debt 2020 117 B 17 286 M 17 286 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,5x
Yield 2020 3,46%
Capitalization 441 B 65 065 M 64 963 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,6x
EV / Sales 2021 10,0x
Nbr of Employees 4 129
Free-Float 21,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Guo Qing Chen General Manager & Director
Chu Xue Lin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zhen Bo Ma Chairman
Ya Yang Director
Chong Jiu Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.9.09%65 065
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.32.57%14 218
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.-0.95%11 098
NORTHLAND POWER INC.44.52%5 952
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.27.90%4 183
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP9.06%3 763
