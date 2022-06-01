China state firm's bond draws $1.5 trln bids as investors seek safety

SHANGHAI, June 1 (Reuters) - A Chinese bond issued by a
state-owned enterprise (SOE) was 1,000 times oversubscribed at
the weekend, drawing bids worth 10 trillion yuan ($1.50
trillion), according to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, as
investors scramble for safety in the virus-hit economy.
The flood of money chasing 10 billion yuan of 0.1%
exchangeable bonds sold by hydro-power giant China Three Gorges
Corp also reflects flush liquidity in China's financial markets.
Such fervour bodes well for local provinces' massive bond
sale plans as the government rushes to fund stimulus due to the
economic hit from lockdowns prompted by its zero-COVID policy.
Risk aversion is pushing money into bonds issued by SOEs and
local government financing vehicles (LGFVs), while nudging
investors away from private borrowers and the troubled real
estate sector, said Brian Lou, head of investment, China, at AXA
Investment Managers.
"It also shows the reality that the money is still there in
the financial system ... investors still lack investable assets"
as risk appetite is weak in a slowing economy, Lou said.
Jiangsu Dafeng Haigang Holding Ltd, an LGFV with perceived
backing from the local government, raised 500 million yuan last
week from investors who submitted bids worth nearly 30 billion
yuan, or 60 times the bonds on offer. By contrast, a bond issued
by the same company in March was barely over-subscribed.
With so much money chasing bonds, more than 100 bond funds
started capping subscriptions in May to limit inflows.
BOND FEVER
The recent bond fever reflects plunging investor confidence
following China's biggest coronavirus outbreak in two years.
Although Shanghai came out of a two-month lockdown on Wednesday
and the capital Beijing is also easing restrictions, investors
remain wary.
China has eased monetary policy, but "liquidity is not
flowing into the real economy, as demand remains weak," Guan
Qingyou, chief economist of Ruiz Finance Institute, said in a
social media webcast on Tuesday.
"A patient is released out of Intensive Care Unit after
several months in bed - how can you expect him to go straight to
Karaoke pubs? Recovery takes time," he said, referring to the
slump in consumption during city-wide lockdowns.
The Three Gorges Corp's bond drew strong demand from
institutional investors because the issuer is an AAA-rated
central SOE, and the proceeds will be invested in hydro-power
projects - green investments supported by Beijing, said AXA's
Lou.
Moreover, the exchangeable bond may be converted into
Shanghai-listed shares of China Yangtze Power Co at
a fair price, adding to its appeal, he said.
Investors are also ploughing money into AAA-rated LGFV
corporate bonds, nearly halving their yield premium over
treasury bonds since the end of March. Yields fall when bond
prices rise.
Signs of bond mania could be welcome news for Chinese
provincial governments that are racing to issue some $225
billion of bonds in June, frontloading investment to revive the
battered economy.
"Previously tight liquidity is getting loose, which means
it's becoming easier for companies and local governments to
raise money. That way, you can revive economic growth," said G.
Bin Zhao, senior economist at PwC China.
($1 = 6.6715 Chinese yuan renminbi)
