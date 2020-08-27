Log in
China Yongda Automobiles Services : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT INCREASE IN SHARES OF THE COMPANY BY THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER AND CERTAIN DIRECTORS COLLECTIVELY

08/27/2020 | 10:38am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited

（中國永達汽車服務控股有限公司）

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03669)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

INCREASE IN SHARES OF THE COMPANY BY THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER AND CERTAIN DIRECTORS COLLECTIVELY

This is a voluntary announcement made by China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (the "Company") to inform its shareholders and potential investors that its controlling shareholder and certain directors have recently collectively increased their shareholdings in the Company.

The Company was informed by its controlling shareholder, chairman and executive director of the Company, Mr. Cheung Tak On, the vice chairman, the chief executive officer and executive director of the Company, Mr. Cai Yingjie and the vice chairman and executive director of the Company, Mr. Wang Zhigao (together, the "Directors") that the Directors respectively acquired 2,000,000 shares, 1,000,000 shares and 500,000 shares of the Company in the open market on 27 August 2020. The Directors informed the Company that they are confident with the Company's future outlook and long-term development. The Directors do not rule out the possibility of further increasing their shareholdings in the Company as and when appropriate.

The board of directors of the Company is of the view that the increases in shareholdings of the Directors demonstrate their long-term commitment, unfailing support towards the development of the Company and full confidence towards the business prospects of the Company.

By order of the Board

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited

Cheung Tak On

Chairman

The PRC, 27 August 2020

As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises (i) five executive directors, namely Mr. Cheung Tak On, Mr. Cai Yingjie, Mr. Wang Zhigao, Mr. Xu Yue and Ms. Chen Yi; (ii) one non-executive director, namely Mr. Wang Liqun; and (iii) three independent non-executive directors, namely Ms. Zhu Anna Dezhen, Mr. Lyu Wei and Mr. Mu Binrui.

Disclaimer

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 14:37:10 UTC
