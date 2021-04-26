Log in
    3669   KYG2162W1024

CHINA YONGDA AUTOMOBILES SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED

(3669)
China Yongda Automobiles Services : THE UNAUDITED SELECTED KEY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL FIGURES FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021 OF THE COMPANY

04/26/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03669)

THE UNAUDITED SELECTED KEY CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL FIGURES

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021 OF

THE COMPANY

This announcement is made by China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Unaudited Selected Key Consolidated Financial Figures for the Three Months Ended 31 March 2021 of the Company

Set out below are summaries of the unaudited selected key consolidated financial figures for the three months ended 31 March 2021 of the Company prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards:

- 1 -

For the three

For the three

months ended

months ended

Period-on-period

31 March 2021

31 March 2020

growth rate

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(RMB in million)

(RMB in million)

Passenger vehicles sales volume (units)

58,396

29,444

98.3%

Including: luxury and ultra-luxury brands sales volume (units)

37,311

20,762

79.7%

Passenger vehicles sales revenue

16,532

8,666

90.8%

Including: luxury and ultra-luxury brands sales revenue

13,870

7,528

84.2%

After-sales services revenue

2,675

1,417

88.8%

Pre-owned vehicles transactional volume (units)

15,182

6,056

150.7%

Finance and insurance agency services revenue

297

185

60.7%

Consolidated revenue (including finance and insurance agency

services revenue)

19,957

10,479

90.5%

Consolidated gross profit

2,073

1,149

80.2%

Net profit

552

63

777.8%

Net profit attributable to owners of the Company

526

59

786.2%

Distribution and sales expense and administrative expense ratio

6.22%

8.84%

-2.62 percentage

points

Financing costs ratio

0.80%

1.73%

-0.93 percentage

points

Average inventory turnover days (days)

25.0

50.7

-25.7 days

Note: Unless otherwise specified, all amounts in the above table are rounded to the nearest RMB million ("RMB million"), and the percentages are still calculated based on the amount before the rounding.

The Board of the Company wishes to remind the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that the above unaudited selected key consolidated financial figures for the three months ended 31 March 2021 of the Company are based on the management accounts of the Company which have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's independent auditor. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are cautioned not to unduly rely on such information, and are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited

Cheung Tak On

Chairman

The PRC, 26 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (i) five executive directors, namely Mr. Cheung Tak On, Mr. Cai Yingjie, Mr. Wang Zhigao, Mr. Xu Yue and Ms. Chen Yi; (ii) one non-executive director, namely Mr. Wang Liqun; and (iii) three independent non-executive directors, namely Ms. Zhu Anna Dezhen, Mr. Lyu Wei and Mr. Mu Binrui.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 10:13:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
