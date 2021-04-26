China Yongda Automobiles Services : THE UNAUDITED SELECTED KEY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL FIGURES FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021 OF THE COMPANY
04/26/2021 | 06:14am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 03669)
THE UNAUDITED SELECTED KEY CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL FIGURES
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021 OF
THE COMPANY
This announcement is made by China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
The Unaudited Selected Key Consolidated Financial Figures for the Three Months Ended 31 March 2021 of the Company
Set out below are summaries of the unaudited selected key consolidated financial figures for the three months ended 31 March 2021 of the Company prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards:
- 1 -
For the three
For the three
months ended
months ended
Period-on-period
31 March 2021
31 March 2020
growth rate
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(RMB in million)
(RMB in million)
Passenger vehicles sales volume (units)
58,396
29,444
98.3%
Including: luxury and ultra-luxury brands sales volume (units)
37,311
20,762
79.7%
Passenger vehicles sales revenue
16,532
8,666
90.8%
Including: luxury and ultra-luxury brands sales revenue
13,870
7,528
84.2%
After-sales services revenue
2,675
1,417
88.8%
Pre-owned vehicles transactional volume (units)
15,182
6,056
150.7%
Finance and insurance agency services revenue
297
185
60.7%
Consolidated revenue (including finance and insurance agency
services revenue)
19,957
10,479
90.5%
Consolidated gross profit
2,073
1,149
80.2%
Net profit
552
63
777.8%
Net profit attributable to owners of the Company
526
59
786.2%
Distribution and sales expense and administrative expense ratio
6.22%
8.84%
-2.62 percentage
points
Financing costs ratio
0.80%
1.73%
-0.93 percentage
points
Average inventory turnover days (days)
25.0
50.7
-25.7 days
Note: Unless otherwise specified, all amounts in the above table are rounded to the nearest RMB million ("RMB million"), and the percentages are still calculated based on the amount before the rounding.
The Board of the Company wishes to remind the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that the above unaudited selected key consolidated financial figures for the three months ended 31 March 2021 of the Company are based on the management accounts of the Company which have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's independent auditor. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are cautioned not to unduly rely on such information, and are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.
By order of the Board
China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited
Cheung Tak On
Chairman
The PRC, 26 April 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (i) five executive directors, namely Mr. Cheung Tak On, Mr. Cai Yingjie, Mr. Wang Zhigao, Mr. Xu Yue and Ms. Chen Yi; (ii) one non-executive director, namely Mr. Wang Liqun; and (iii) three independent non-executive directors, namely Ms. Zhu Anna Dezhen, Mr. Lyu Wei and Mr. Mu Binrui.
China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 10:13:51 UTC.