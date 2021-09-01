Log in
    1728   KYG215A81084

CHINA ZHENGTONG AUTO SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1728)
China ZhengTong Auto Services : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

09/01/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Limited

中 國 正 通 汽 車 服 務 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1728)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (the ''Board'') of China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Limited are set out as follows:

Executive Directors

Mr. Wang Muqing (Chairman)

Mr. Wang Kunpeng (Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) Mr. Wang Ming Cheng

Mr. Zeng Ting Yi

Independent Non-executive Directors

Dr. Wong Tin Yau, Kelvin

Dr. Cao Tong

Ms. Wong Tan Tan

There are three Board committees. The table below provides the position of each Board member serves in these committees.

Board Committee

Audit

Nomination

Remuneration

Director

Committee

Committee

Committee

Mr. Wang Muqing

M

Mr. Wang Kunpeng

Mr. Wang Ming Cheng

C

Mr. Zeng Ting Yi

Dr. Wong Tin Yau, Kelvin

C

Dr. Cao Tong

M

M

C

Ms. Wong Tan Tan

M

M

Notes:

  1. - Chairman of the relevant committees M - Member of the relevant committees

Hong Kong, 1 September 2021

Disclaimer

China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 16:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
