China ZhengTong Auto Services : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Limited
中 國 正 通 汽 車 服 務 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1728)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board of directors (the ''Board'') of China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Limited are set out as follows:
Executive Directors
Mr. Wang Muqing (Chairman)
Mr. Wang Kunpeng (Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) Mr. Wang Ming Cheng
Mr. Zeng Ting Yi
Independent Non-executive Directors
Dr. Wong Tin Yau, Kelvin
Dr. Cao Tong
Ms. Wong Tan Tan
There are three Board committees. The table below provides the position of each Board member serves in these committees.
|
Board Committee
|
Audit
|
Nomination
|
Remuneration
|
Director
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
Mr. Wang Muqing
|
|
|
M
|
Mr. Wang Kunpeng
|
|
|
|
Mr. Wang Ming Cheng
|
|
C
|
|
Mr. Zeng Ting Yi
|
|
|
|
Dr. Wong Tin Yau, Kelvin
|
C
|
|
|
Dr. Cao Tong
|
M
|
M
|
C
|
Ms. Wong Tan Tan
|
M
|
M
|
Notes:
-
- Chairman of the relevant committees M - Member of the relevant committees