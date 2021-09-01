China ZhengTong Auto Services : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Limited

中 國 正 通 汽 車 服 務 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1728)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (the ''Board'') of China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Limited are set out as follows:

Executive Directors

Mr. Wang Muqing (Chairman)

Mr. Wang Kunpeng (Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) Mr. Wang Ming Cheng

Mr. Zeng Ting Yi

Independent Non-executive Directors

Dr. Wong Tin Yau, Kelvin

Dr. Cao Tong

Ms. Wong Tan Tan

There are three Board committees. The table below provides the position of each Board member serves in these committees.

Board Committee Audit Nomination Remuneration Director Committee Committee Committee Mr. Wang Muqing M Mr. Wang Kunpeng Mr. Wang Ming Cheng C Mr. Zeng Ting Yi Dr. Wong Tin Yau, Kelvin C Dr. Cao Tong M M C Ms. Wong Tan Tan M M

Notes: