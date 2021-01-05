Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Limited    1728   KYG215A81084

CHINA ZHENGTONG AUTO SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1728)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TERMINATION OF THE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT: DEEMED DISPOSAL OF INTEREST AT SUBSIDIARY LEVEL AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION

01/05/2021 | 01:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Limited

中 國 正 通 汽 車 服 務 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1728)

US$ DENOMINATED SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022

(Stock Code: 40132)

TERMINATION OF

THE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT:

DEEMED DISPOSAL OF INTEREST AT SUBSIDIARY LEVEL AND

CONNECTED TRANSACTION

Reference is made to the announcements of China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Limited (''Company'') dated 1 July 2019 (''July 2019 Announcement''), 7 August 2019, 30 September 2019, 2 January 2020 and 30 June 2020 (''June 2020 Announcement'') respectively in connection with the deemed disposal of interest at subsidiary level and the related connected transaction.

Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the July 2019 Announcement.

Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Subscription Agreement (as amended by three extension agreements entered into between the parties on 30 September 2019, 31 December 2019 and 30 June 2020 respectively), completion of the subscription is conditional upon fulfillment (or, where applicable, waiver by Subscriber B) of the Closing Conditions on or before 31 December 2020 (or such later date as may be agreed between the parties), failing which the Subscription Agreement shall lapse and be of no further effect.

- 1 -

As at 31 December 2020, certain Closing Conditions, including the demerger of Wuhan United (Old) and the Target Group Restructuring remained incomplete. Having taken into account the current market conditions and the announcements made by the company since July 2020, the Company considered that it would be in the interest of the Company to terminate the transactions contemplated under Subscription Agreement.

On 31 December 2020, Targetco, Subscriber A, Subscriber B and the Company entered into a termination agreement, pursuant to which the parties thereto agreed to terminate the Subscription Agreement with effect from 31 December 2020. The Subscription Agreement has accordingly lapsed and has no further effect (save for certain provisions under the Subscription Agreement), and no party to the Subscription Agreement shall have any claim against the other parties, save in respect of any antecedent breaches of the Subscription Agreement.

The Board considers that the termination of the Subscription Agreement has no material adverse impact on the existing business or financial position of the Group.

By order of the Board

China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Limited

中國正通汽車服務控股有限公司

WANG Kunpeng

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 4 January 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. WANG Muqing (Chairman), Mr. WANG Kunpeng, Mr. LI Zhubo and Mr. WAN To as executive Directors; and Dr. WONG Tin Yau, Kelvin, Dr. CAO Tong and Ms. WONG Tan Tan as independent non-executive Directors.

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 06:31:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHINA ZHENGTONG AUTO SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED
01:32aTERMINATION OF THE SUBSCRIPTION AGRE : Deemed disposal of interest at subsidiary..
PU
2020CHINA ZHENGTONG AUTO SERVICES : Voluntary announcement-update on proposed dispos..
PU
2020China ZhengTong Still Seeks Buyers for 71% Stake in Dongzheng Automotive; Sha..
MT
2020CHINA ZHENGTONG AUTO SERVICES : Inside information announcement administrative d..
PU
2020CHINA ZHENGTONG AUTO SERVICES : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in ..
PU
2020CHINA ZHENGTONG AUTO SERVICES : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in ..
PU
2020CHINA ZHENGTONG AUTO SERVICES : Clarification Announcement
PU
2020CHINA ZHENGTONG AUTO SERVICES : Poll results of the extraordinary general meetin..
PU
2020CHINA ZHENGTONG AUTO SERVICES : Announcement of interim results for the six mont..
PU
2020CHINA ZHENGTONG AUTO SERVICES : Summary of the key financial figures of the unau..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 29 725 M 4 604 M 4 604 M
Net income 2020 -551 M -85,3 M -85,3 M
Net Debt 2020 16 412 M 2 542 M 2 542 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,93x
Yield 2020 4,06%
Capitalization 2 090 M 324 M 324 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 9 023
Free-Float 48,6%
Chart CHINA ZHENGTONG AUTO SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA ZHENGTONG AUTO SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 0,95 CNY
Last Close Price 0,77 CNY
Spread / Highest target 61,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kun Peng Wang Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mu Qing Wang Chairman
Zhu Bo Li Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Tin Yau Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Tong Cao Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA ZHENGTONG AUTO SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED-69.06%324
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED73.20%16 262
AUTONATION, INC.-2.44%6 132
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.0.00%4 771
INCHCAPE PLC2.87%3 453
CHINA YONGDA AUTOMOBILES SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED80.56%3 263
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ