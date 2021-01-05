Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Limited

中 國 正 通 汽 車 服 務 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1728)

US$ DENOMINATED SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022

(Stock Code: 40132)

TERMINATION OF

THE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT:

DEEMED DISPOSAL OF INTEREST AT SUBSIDIARY LEVEL AND

CONNECTED TRANSACTION

Reference is made to the announcements of China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Limited (''Company'') dated 1 July 2019 (''July 2019 Announcement''), 7 August 2019, 30 September 2019, 2 January 2020 and 30 June 2020 (''June 2020 Announcement'') respectively in connection with the deemed disposal of interest at subsidiary level and the related connected transaction.

Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the July 2019 Announcement.

Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Subscription Agreement (as amended by three extension agreements entered into between the parties on 30 September 2019, 31 December 2019 and 30 June 2020 respectively), completion of the subscription is conditional upon fulfillment (or, where applicable, waiver by Subscriber B) of the Closing Conditions on or before 31 December 2020 (or such later date as may be agreed between the parties), failing which the Subscription Agreement shall lapse and be of no further effect.