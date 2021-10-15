Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Zhongwang Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1333   KYG215AT1023

CHINA ZHONGWANG HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1333)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

China Zhongwang : aluminium firm Zhongwang flags 'severe difficulties' at subsidiaries

10/15/2021 | 04:40pm EDT
(Reuters) - China Zhongwang Holdings Co, a maker of aluminium products, said on Friday it had been notified of "severe difficulties" at two subsidiary companies, as Chinese prices for the metal hit a 15-year record high.

Liaoyang Zhongwang Superior Aluminium Fabrication Co and Liaoning Zhongwang Group Co are facing problems due to "major losses and business hardship," Zhongwang said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange, without elaborating.

Zhongwang is the world's second-biggest manufacturer of aluminium extrusions widely used in the transport, construction and electronics industries. It needs to purchase aluminium ingots in order to make its products, having sold its smelting operations last year.

Aluminium ingot prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as much as 3.9% in night trading on Friday to 24,700 yuan ($3,834) a tonne, the highest since May 2006, as curbs on electricity usage by smelters leave the market fearing a shortage of supply.

Zhongwang said in its 2020 annual report in April it had "not entered into any aluminium ingot forward contracts to hedge against aluminium ingot price fluctuation risk."

Furthermore, Zhongwang is headquartered and has a major production base in the city of Liaoyang, in China's northeastern province of Liaoning, one of the regions hardest hit by widespread power shortages that have hobbled industrial output.

The subsidiaries "are unable to overcome the difficulties on their own notwithstanding many efforts made" and are "engaged in active communications" with relevant parties in a bid to help ensure smooth and orderly operations, Zhongwang said.

Trading in Zhongwang's shares has been suspended since Aug. 30 pending publication of inside information and the company's financial results for the first half of 2021.

($1 = 6.4340 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Sandra Maler)

By Tom Daly


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 33 951 M 5 277 M 5 277 M
Net income 2021 3 701 M 575 M 575 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,67x
Yield 2021 12,4%
Capitalization 9 868 M 1 527 M 1 534 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,29x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 37 849
Free-Float 19,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,40 CNY
Average target price 1,91 CNY
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chang Qing Lu Chairman & President
Ke Tong Shi Independent Non-Executive Director
Wa Kei Lo Independent Non-Executive Director
Chun Wa Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Yan Chen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA ZHONGWANG HOLDINGS LIMITED15.07%1 527
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY141.27%15 997
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BERHAD47.56%12 053
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED35.21%11 058
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.44.94%8 054
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.80.61%6 733