Certain A Shares of ChinaEtek Service & Technology Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-JUL-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 740 days starting from 28-JUN-2022 to 7-JUL-2024.



Details:

The company?s actual controllers Xu Xiaofei, Shao Feng, Tian Chuanke, and Li Dongping committed to not transfer or entrust to a third party the company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 36 months from the listing date. If within 6 months after the listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than the issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if the trading price is lower than the issuance price 6 months after listing, the lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. After the expiry of the lock-up period (including the extended lock-up period), during the time serves as the company director, supervisor and senior manager, the party promise that yearly transfer of shares made by him/her will not exceed 25% of the holding. After 6 months from rescindment, there will not be more transfers of shares, either direct or indirect.



Xu Xiaofei?s late wife?s brother Yang Jinsong and shareholder Ye Haowei committed to not transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 36 months from the listing date.



The company?s senior management who are shareholders Yang Ling, Du Dashan, Leng Jing, Feng Lei, Huang Yuanbang, Zhang Aihong, and Qiao Ju and the company?s supervisors who are shareholders Wan Qing, Pan Guilan, and Chen Daxi committed to not transfer or entrust to a third party the company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 12 months from the listing date. If within 6 months after the listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than the issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if the trading price is lower than the issuance price 6 months after listing, the lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. After the expiry of the lock-up period (including the extended lock-up period), during the time serves as the company director, supervisor and senior manager, the party promise that yearly transfer of shares made by him/her will not exceed 25% of the holding. After 6 months from rescindment, there will not be more transfers of shares, either direct or indirect.



Shareholders Chen Daxi, Lu Kai, Zhang Ming, and Zhang Guofeng promised within 12 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. Within 36 months from the date of listing of the issuer, there will not be transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase the shares issued he/she held before 6 months before the issuer?s IPO directly or indirectly.



Other company shareholders promised within 12 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the company.