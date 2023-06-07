Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Chindata Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CD   US16955F1075

CHINDATA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(CD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:48:38 2023-06-07 pm EDT
7.155 USD   +13.93%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bain Capital values Chindata at nearly $3 billion in take-private offer

06/07/2023 | 12:35pm EDT
The logo of Bain Capital is displayed on the screen during a news conference in Tokyo

(Reuters) -Chindata Group said on Wednesday that investor Bain Capital has offered to take the Chinese data center operator private in a deal valuing the company at $2.93 billion.

Chindata's shares, which have lost more than a fifth of their value this year, rose about 14% to $7.18 in early trading.

Bain Capital's proposal values each American depositary share of Chindata at $8, representing a premium of more than 27% to its last closing price.

The private equity firm already owns a 42.2% stake in Chindata, according to Bain Capital.

Data centers and cloud services have seen increased demand due to the widespread adoption of AI technologies.

However, analysts expect enterprise customers to optimize their expenditure on cloud services.

Chindata's services include designing and operating data centers in China, India and Southeast Asia.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2023
All news about CHINDATA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:35pBain Capital values Chindata at nearly $3 billion in take-private offer
RE
11:36aChindata Group Receives Cash Buyout Proposal From Bain Shareholders; Shares Jump
MT
11:01aChindata Group Receives Preliminary Non-Binding Cash Proposal From Bain Capital to Go P..
MT
10:40aAsian Equities Retreat Slightly After Positive Start to Wednesday Trading
MT
06:25aBain Capital offers to buy data center provider Chindata
RE
06:10aChindata : Announces Receipt of Preliminary Non-Binding "Going Private" Proposal - Form 6-..
PU
06/05IT Firms Weigh Down Asian Equities Lower in Monday Trading
MT
06/05High Growth and High Profit, Chindata Group Announced 2023 Q1 Financial Report
PR
05/31Chindata Group Climbs as Q1 Earnings, Revenue Advance
MT
05/31Telecoms, Tech Stocks Weigh Down Asian Equities in Wednesday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINDATA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 6 057 M 851 M 851 M
Net income 2023 1 038 M 146 M 146 M
Net Debt 2023 7 536 M 1 058 M 1 058 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 16 311 M 2 291 M 2 291 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,94x
EV / Sales 2024 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 1 450
Free-Float 25,2%
Chart CHINDATA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chindata Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINDATA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 44,72 CNY
Average target price 80,63 CNY
Spread / Average Target 80,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Peng Wu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Qian Xiao President & Director
Dong Ning Wang Chief Financial Officer
Michael Frederick Foust Chairman
Bing Hua Zhang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINDATA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-21.20%2 291
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.25.45%32 045
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.9.32%14 178
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.2.52%7 497
OTSUKA CORPORATION31.94%7 440
REPLY S.P.A.-2.06%4 176
