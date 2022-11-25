Chindata : 3Q22 Earnings Call Transcript

NOVEMBER 22, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT, Q3 2022 Chindata Group Holdings Ltd Earnings Call

representing a 19% increase from end of last year. We therefore continued to maintain a very, very healthy client commitment profile for our asset portfolio. On Slide 11, for our existing 579 megawatts of in-service capacity, 96% of them are committed by clients in either contract or IOI in the third quarter compared with 95% in the previous quarter and 88% in the same quarter last year. For our total capacity on Slide 12, 85% of them were committed by client by the end of the third quarter compared with 84% in the previous quarter and the same quarter last year. In addition, the majority, or specifically 85% of the existing contract of our contracted capacity remains to be in 10 years term, and the weighted average remaining term per contracted megawatts by the end of the third quarter is around 8.27 years. Our unique client base, and such solid contract profile, has driven our performance in the past is further providing strong visibility of our business into the future.

Now coming to customer move-in on Slide 13. Our consistency in high quality and fast delivery, combined with our healthy and differentiated client base led to another quarter of better than industry ramp-up performance. We added 53 megawatts of utilized capacity in the third quarter, bringing our total utilized capacity to 454 megawatts compared with 268 megawatts in the same quarter last year, which is a 69.3% year-over-year growth and 13.1% quarter-over-quarter increase. Quarterly move-in was mostly contributed by projects in our Shanxi and Hebei campus in China that support the anchor client as well as the BBY01 India project for one of the key international clients.

A better sense of the faster than industry ramp-up of our portfolio can be obtained, if we take a closer look at the ramp-up data of several projects that were put into service in year 2022. CN11-C reached over 90% utilization in less than four quarters. CN12 reached 90% utilization in three quarters. CN14 took one quarter to reach 47% utilization. And if we further look back at all the hyperscale projects of the company that were put into service since 2020, it took on average 2.94 quarters for contracted capacity to reach over 90% utilization.

Finally, our utilization ratio by the end of the third quarter remained very healthy, standing at 78% compared with 78% in the previous quarter and 72% in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, based on our existing client commitment, we have 246 megawatts of client commitment unutilized by end of the third quarter, which is around 54% of our current utilized capacity.

Beyond the solid performance of our business in China, we would also like to share the recent new milestone for our development in the APAC emerging market. On Slide 14, on October 20, the company celebrated the grand opening of project MY06 in Sedenak, Johor, Malaysia. The entire MY06 project, as we just discussed, holds a designed capacity over 100 megawatts, among which 19 megawatts has been recently put into service in October. Leveraging on the company's innovative construction and design methodologies, the construction of the 19 megawatts or MY06 Phase 1, as disclosed, was completed in a record time of around 11 months since breaking ground in November 2021.

The completion of such project has also made Bridge Data Centres, the company's APAC subsidiary, the first company with Malaysia Digital status to complete the construction and handover the business-ready hyperscale data center in 2022. Excluding the delivery of MY06 Phase 1, by end of the third quarter, the company has 40 megawatts in-service capacity and another 120 megawatts under-construction in APAC emerging market as well as the Thailand project to be further expanded. In addition to such, we have a 65% client commitment ratio for these capacities, solid relations with existing clients on existing projects and an experienced local team, and we have been actively engaging with existing and potential clients in China and the region for further cooperation opportunities in APAC emerging market. We feel very confident that more can be achieved in the coming quarters and in the future in this promising region.

Now let's take a look at a snapshot of our asset portfolio by end of the third quarter. Business in Greater Beijing Region remains the key engine of the company, accounting for 75% of our total capacity and 94% of our utilized capacity while enjoying the highest utilization ratio of 83% among all regions that we are operating. APAC projects are taking a larger share in our under construction pipelines, accounting for 49% of our total construction capacity.

Our early judgment in site selection in the Greater Beijing Region and our differentiated way of doing business is consistently generating healthy resources, which further enable the company to tap into different regions for business opportunities and to establish a more diversified business layout.

On other aspects of our business on Slide 16, the company issued its latest ESG report on October 18, which is the third annual ESG

