Chindata : 3Q22 Earnings Call Transcript

NOVEMBER 22, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT, Q3 2022 Chindata Group Holdings Ltd Earnings Call
CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS
Don Zhou Chindata Group Holdings Limited - Investor Relations
Huapeng Wu Chindata Group Holdings Limited - CEO & Director
Nick Wang Chindata Group Holdings Limited - CFO
Zoe Zhuang Chindata Group Holdings Limited - VP of Finance
Joy Zhang Chindata Group Holdings Limited - General Counsel
CONFERENCE CALL PARTICIPANTS
Edison Lee Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst
Mingran Li China International Capital Corporation Limited, Research Division - Associate
Tina Hou Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst
Yang Liu Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Associate
PRESENTATION
Operator
Good morning, and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining, and welcome to Chindata Group Holdings Limited Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. We will be hosting a question-and-answer session after management's prepared remarks. Please note that today's event is being recorded.
I will now turn the call over to the first speaker today, Mr. Don Zhou from Investor Relations of Chindata Group. Please go ahead, Don.
Don Zhou Chindata Group Holdings Limited - Investor Relations
Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone. Welcome to Chindata Group's 2022 third quarter earnings conference call. This is Don from Investor Relations team of the company. With us today are Mr. Huapeng Wu, our CEO; Mr. Nick Wang, our CFO; Ms. Zoe Zhuang, our Finance VP; and Ms. Joy Zhang, our General Counsel.
During this call, Nick will take you through the quarterly review of our operational performance, and Zoe will present our financial results. Management team will be here to answer your questions afterwards. Now I'll quickly go over the Safe Harbor. Some of the statements that we make today regarding our business, operations and financial performance may be considered forward-looking, and such statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed in our filings with the SEC.
During this call, we will present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures is included in our earnings press release, which is distributed and available to the public through our Investor Relations website located at investor.chindatagroup.com. We have also updated our quarterly presentation on the company's Investor Relations website, which you can refer to as a supplementary material for today's call.
Without further due, I will now turn over the call to Nick. Nick, please go ahead.
Nick Wang Chindata Group Holdings Limited - CFO
Thank you, Don. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining the call. The company continued its solid business performance in the third quarter of 2022. The close collaboration between our team in China and South East Asia led to a record nine straight quarters of upbeat financial performance. Revenue in the first nine months in 2022 has already surpassed that of full year 2021, and we are raising our full year guidance for the second time in a year.
With the increasing demand for digital infrastructure globally as well as the catalyst provided by the "East Data West Computation" policy, the company sees its advantages in hyperscale business to be even more apparent. We will continue to do the right thing in the correct manner to consistently build our capability, to strengthen our research and development, to enhance our competitive power, to operate our business in a prudent manner, so as to create long-term value for our clients, partners, investors and other stakeholders in a sustainable way.
REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us
NOVEMBER 22, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT, Q3 2022 Chindata Group Holdings Ltd Earnings Call
Now let's start with some key highlights of the third quarter. On Slide 4, we added one new project, or an additional 45 megawatts new capacity in the third quarter, bringing our total capacity to 821 megawatts and total number of data centers to 31. We put three data centers into service, bringing our total in-service capacity to 579 megawatts, an increase of 68 megawatts during the quarter. Demand and ramp-up remain healthy and strong.
We received an additional client commitment of 49 megawatts in the third quarter, bringing our total contracted and IOI capacity to 700 megawatts, leading to still a healthy client commitment rate of our total capacity at 85%. Another 53 megawatts was put into utilization in the quarter, bringing our total utilized capacity to 454 megawatts and a solid utilization rate of 78%. We continued to devote resources to innovation and research and development for better data center solution.
Our total approved and pending patents by the end of the quarter reached 400, compared with 361 in the previous quarter last year. Our consistent effort in innovation is earning more recognition. Recently, in November, our hybrid evaporative cooling technology, catering to high computing power demand in data center, was awarded first prize of datacenter science and technology achievements in CDCC National Summit, making Chindata the only third-party data center company that is winning such prize for two straight years.
Financially, our top and bottom line momentum remain strong and healthy. Revenue was RMB 1,202.7 million for the quarter, which is a 62.4% year-over-year growth. Adjusted EBITDA was RMB 614.5 million, a 66.8% year-over-year growth with a margin of 51.1%. GAAP net income was RMB 241 million for the quarter, which is a 207.4% year-over-year growth with a margin of 20%, a new high.
Regarding our 2022 guidance, which is raised for twice this year, we currently expect our full year revenue to be in the range of RMB 4.33 billion to RMB 4.43 billion, which is a RMB 200 million increase in midpoint compared with the previous guidance. We expect our full year adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of RMB 2.2 billion to RMB 2.26 billion, which is a RMB 90 million increase in midpoint compared with the previous guidance.
Now, let's go into the details of our project construction and delivery on Slide 7. Our delivery is generally in line with the original schedule as we put three projects into service in the third quarter, with a total capacity of 68 megawatts. CN14 and CN18, located in our Shanxi and Hebei campus, respectively, are supporting the business of our anchor client.
BBY01, the Indian project with a designed capacity of 20 megawatts, aims to support one of the key international clients. We are further expanding our capacity in the promising APAC emerging market, as we put MY06 Phase 3, a 43 megawatts hyperscale project, under construction, aiming to support our anchor client's overseas business. The project is scheduled for delivery in 2024. MY06 Phase 3, together with MY06 Phase 1 and 2 that we previously disclosed makes up a hyperscale data center campus of over 100 megawatts in Johor, Malaysia, currently the largest overseas campus of the company.
With the above changes in the third quarter, as you can see on Slide 8, we have brought our total capacity up by 45 megawatts, reaching 821 megawatts by the end of the third quarter, with 579 megawatts in service and 242 megawatts under construction. For the first nine months of 2022, we have put a total of around 139 megawatts into service. Among the under construction capacity by quarter end, we currently expect another 35 megawatts of them to be delivered in the rest of 2022. Our MY03 project originally scheduled for delivery in this quarter is slightly delayed to the fourth quarter. We expect another 164 megawatts to be delivered in 2023 and 43 megawatts to be delivered in 2024.
Now, let's turn to our clients and demand on Slide 10. We continue to serve our existing clients and support their healthy growth as a trusted partner. The momentum on overall demand from our unique client base remains strong and healthy. Our total client commitment increased by 50 megawatts in the third quarter, mainly contributed by two major projects that aim to support the core businesses of our existing clients.
Specifically, we received 11 megawatts IOI for project CN19 in our Hebei [campus](corrected by company after the call), supporting the key international client, and a 38 megawatts IOI for project CN20 in our Shanxi campus, supporting the anchor client. Meanwhile, 3 megawatts of IOI was converted into contract during the quarter on project CE01 in Yangtze River Delta region, supporting the key international client. For the first nine months in year 2022, we have received a total of around 110 megawatts of client commitments,
REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us
NOVEMBER 22, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT, Q3 2022 Chindata Group Holdings Ltd Earnings Call
representing a 19% increase from end of last year. We therefore continued to maintain a very, very healthy client commitment profile for our asset portfolio. On Slide 11, for our existing 579 megawatts of in-service capacity, 96% of them are committed by clients in either contract or IOI in the third quarter compared with 95% in the previous quarter and 88% in the same quarter last year. For our total capacity on Slide 12, 85% of them were committed by client by the end of the third quarter compared with 84% in the previous quarter and the same quarter last year. In addition, the majority, or specifically 85% of the existing contract of our contracted capacity remains to be in 10 years term, and the weighted average remaining term per contracted megawatts by the end of the third quarter is around 8.27 years. Our unique client base, and such solid contract profile, has driven our performance in the past is further providing strong visibility of our business into the future.
Now coming to customer move-in on Slide 13. Our consistency in high quality and fast delivery, combined with our healthy and differentiated client base led to another quarter of better than industry ramp-up performance. We added 53 megawatts of utilized capacity in the third quarter, bringing our total utilized capacity to 454 megawatts compared with 268 megawatts in the same quarter last year, which is a 69.3% year-over-year growth and 13.1% quarter-over-quarter increase. Quarterly move-in was mostly contributed by projects in our Shanxi and Hebei campus in China that support the anchor client as well as the BBY01 India project for one of the key international clients.
A better sense of the faster than industry ramp-up of our portfolio can be obtained, if we take a closer look at the ramp-up data of several projects that were put into service in year 2022. CN11-C reached over 90% utilization in less than four quarters. CN12 reached 90% utilization in three quarters. CN14 took one quarter to reach 47% utilization. And if we further look back at all the hyperscale projects of the company that were put into service since 2020, it took on average 2.94 quarters for contracted capacity to reach over 90% utilization.
Finally, our utilization ratio by the end of the third quarter remained very healthy, standing at 78% compared with 78% in the previous quarter and 72% in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, based on our existing client commitment, we have 246 megawatts of client commitment unutilized by end of the third quarter, which is around 54% of our current utilized capacity.
Beyond the solid performance of our business in China, we would also like to share the recent new milestone for our development in the APAC emerging market. On Slide 14, on October 20, the company celebrated the grand opening of project MY06 in Sedenak, Johor, Malaysia. The entire MY06 project, as we just discussed, holds a designed capacity over 100 megawatts, among which 19 megawatts has been recently put into service in October. Leveraging on the company's innovative construction and design methodologies, the construction of the 19 megawatts or MY06 Phase 1, as disclosed, was completed in a record time of around 11 months since breaking ground in November 2021.
The completion of such project has also made Bridge Data Centres, the company's APAC subsidiary, the first company with Malaysia Digital status to complete the construction and handover the business-ready hyperscale data center in 2022. Excluding the delivery of MY06 Phase 1, by end of the third quarter, the company has 40 megawatts in-service capacity and another 120 megawatts under-construction in APAC emerging market as well as the Thailand project to be further expanded. In addition to such, we have a 65% client commitment ratio for these capacities, solid relations with existing clients on existing projects and an experienced local team, and we have been actively engaging with existing and potential clients in China and the region for further cooperation opportunities in APAC emerging market. We feel very confident that more can be achieved in the coming quarters and in the future in this promising region.
Now let's take a look at a snapshot of our asset portfolio by end of the third quarter. Business in Greater Beijing Region remains the key engine of the company, accounting for 75% of our total capacity and 94% of our utilized capacity while enjoying the highest utilization ratio of 83% among all regions that we are operating. APAC projects are taking a larger share in our under construction pipelines, accounting for 49% of our total construction capacity.
Our early judgment in site selection in the Greater Beijing Region and our differentiated way of doing business is consistently generating healthy resources, which further enable the company to tap into different regions for business opportunities and to establish a more diversified business layout.
On other aspects of our business on Slide 16, the company issued its latest ESG report on October 18, which is the third annual ESG
REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us
NOVEMBER 22, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT, Q3 2022 Chindata Group Holdings Ltd Earnings Call
report of the company. We have now set "zero carbon" as a company strategy and a D-A-T-A or DATA as our ESG strategy ecosystem.
D represents decarbonization, implying our ongoing effort in adopting green energy for zero-carbon emission. A represents alignments indicating our stance on aligning with our industry and supply chain partners for a shared and prosperous business ecosystem. T represents technology, which is the gene that will continue to drive the company to lead the innovation and development of the industry. The last letter A represents the advanced attitude taken by the company to consistently drive the sustainable development of the industry. More information of the ESG report can be obtained on the company's website.
Regarding other effort on sustainability, we entered into a green loan agreement in September with a bank on project financing for our project in one of our Hebei campuses. The loan is aligned with Green Loan Principles 2021 edition, with all loan proceeds intended for green building, renewable energy and energy efficiency related to the project.
On Slide 17, our effort on innovation and research and development, we are winning wider recognition for our technical solutions. On November 9, the company's hybrid evaporative cooling technology, catering to data center high computing demand was awarded the first prize of data center science and technology achievement on China CDCC Summit. The award, authorized by National Office for Science & Technology, is recognized as a prestigious national level award for data center industry.
The company has been awarded first prize for two consecutive years, being the only third-party data center company to have achieved such. The technology is a perfect demonstration of our ongoing effort in pursuing the mission of efficiently converting electric power into computing power. It owns 18 patents and is a combination of numerous sub technology that leads to a result of estimated 358 days of natural cooling per year, estimated annual PUE of 1.16 and the best energy efficiency achievable for liquid cooling solution.
With these, I have concluded my part on our operating performance for Q3 2022. And I will now turn it over to Zoe for details in our financial performance. Zoe, please.
Zoe Zhuang Chindata Group Holdings Limited - VP of Finance
Thank you, Nick. Now let me walk you through our quarterly financial performance. Our financials remain on a healthy momentum. On Slide 21, revenue in the third quarter increased by 62.4% year-over-year or 15.9% quarter-over-quarter to reach RMB 1,202.7 million, which is in line with our steady ramp up.
Looking further down on Slide 22, total cost of revenue in the third quarter increased by 74.2% to RMB 736.5 million from RMB 422.9 million in the same period of 2021, mainly driven by increases in utility costs and depreciation and amortization expenses. Selling and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2022 decreased by 43.7% year-over-year to RMB 15.1 million, primarily due to less share-based compensation expense and less marketing activity.
General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2022 increased by 36.1% year-over-year to RMB 116.1 million, primarily due to higher share-based compensation and professional fees incurred during the period. With this, operating income in the third quarter of 2022 increased by 72.2% year-over-year to RMB 317.5 million with a margin of 26.4%. Net income in the third quarter of 2022 increased by 207.4% year-over-year to RMB 241 million with a historical high net margin of 20%.
For further breakdown of core cost and expense items on Slide 23. Regarding utility cost, it recorded a 97.3% year-over-year growth, faster than revenue, and accounted for 32.8% of total revenue in the third quarter. The increase was mostly due to a combination of increase in utility unit cost in Hebei campus as a result of adjustment in utility cost fee charging mechanism, leading to a higher floor of utility costs as we have disclosed in last quarter and a higher revenue proportion contributed by Hebei campus as the majority of the additional utilized capacity in the quarter came from the projects in this region. Maintenance and other costs and adjusted SG&A expense were well maintained within our reasonable range, a result of the economy of scale of our business model as well as the stringent cost control effort of the company.
With this, on Slide 24, our non-GAAP profitability remained healthy. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2022 increased by 66.8% year-over-year to RMB 614.5 million from RMB 368.4 million in the same period of 2021. Dynamics in utility costs has led to a slightly
REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us
Chindata Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 06:13:04 UTC.