Chindata Group Announces Time Change for Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call

03/08/2023 | 05:01am EST
BEIJING, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chindata Group Holdings Limited (“Chindata Group” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, today announced that it has modified the start time for its fourth quarter 2022 conference call on March 15, 2023. The call will now begin one hour earlier at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time, or 7:00 P.M. Beijing time on the same day.

In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the link provided below to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

Event Title:Chindata Group Holdings Limited Q4 2022 Earnings Call
Registration Link:https://register.vevent.com/register/BI41f32892aa5b45ddbd6671fda80cb5a7

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.chindatagroup.com/.

About Chindata Group
Chindata Group is a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets and a first mover in building next-generation hyperscale data centers in China, India and Southeast Asia markets, focusing on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. Chindata Group provides its clients with business solutions in major countries and regions in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, including asset-heavy ecosystem chain services such as industrial bases, data centers, network and IT value-added services.

Chindata Group operates two sub-brands: "Chindata" and "Bridge Data Centres". Chindata operates hyper-density IT cluster infrastructure in the Greater Beijing Area, the Yangtze River Delta Area and the Greater Bay Area, the three key economic areas in China, and has become the engine of the regional digital economies. Bridge Data Centres, with its top international development and operation talents in the industry, owns fast deployable data center clusters in Malaysia and India, and seeks business opportunities in other Asia-Pacific emerging markets.

For Enquiries, Please Contact:
Chindata IR Team
ir@chindatagroup.com

Mr. Dongning Wang
dongning.wang@chindatagroup.com

 


