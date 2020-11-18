Log in
Chindata Group Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

11/18/2020 | 04:30pm EST

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chindata Group Holdings Limited (“Chindata Group” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Highlights

  • Total revenues increased by 64.5% to RMB467.5 million (US$68.9 million) from RMB284.1 million in the same period of 2019.

  • Net loss was RMB173.7 million (US$25.6 million), compared to RMB45.7 million in the same period of 2019.

  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 143.3% to RMB228.0 million (US$33.6 million) from RMB93.7 million in the same period of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 48.8%, compared to 33.0% in the same period of 2019.

  • As of September 30, 2020, total data center IT capacity in service had increased to 248MW from 196MW as of June 30, 2020.

  • As of September 30, 2020, total data center IT capacity under construction was 226MW.

Mr. Jing Ju, Chief Executive Officer and the founder of Chindata Group, commented, “In the third quarter of 2020, we maintained our commitment towards helping leading enterprises manage their core assets and focused on providing our clients with key tasks solutions as well as developing our own core capabilities. As such, we were able to not only sustain a high growth trajectory for our hyperscale data center business, but also meet global digital industry leaders’ needs for data center capacity expansion in emerging markets in a speedy manner.”

“During the quarter, we delivered strong financial results as our total revenue grew by 11.8% quarter over quarter to RMB467.5, thus demonstrating our strong execution capability and firm commitment to our ‘Customer First’ business philosophy.” Mr. Dongning Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Chindata Group, commented, “As we continuously enhance our full-stack service capabilities along the industry value chain, we should be able to further improve our company-wide operational efficiency. We also foresee strong demands for our customized hyperscale solutions for the rest of 2020 and beyond.”

Third quarter 2020 Financial Results

TOTAL REVENUES
Total revenues in the third quarter of 2020 increased by 64.5% to RMB467.5 million (US$68.9 million) from RMB284.1 million in the same period of 2019, primarily driven by the robust growth of the Company’s colocation services in the period.

COST OF REVENUES
In line with the Company’s revenue growth, total cost of revenues in the third quarter of 2020 increased by 37.2% to RMB277.2 million (US$40.8 million) from RMB201.9 million in the same period of 2019, mainly driven by the increases in utility costs and depreciation and amortization expenses.

GROSS PROFIT
Gross profit in the third quarter of 2020 increased by 131.6% to RMB190.3 million (US$28.0 million) from RMB82.2 million in the same period of 2019. Gross margin in the third quarter of 2020 expanded to 40.7% from 28.9% in the same period of 2019.

OPERATING EXPENSES
Total operating expenses in the third quarter of 2020 increased by 159.1% to RMB283.6 million (US$41.8 million) from RMB109.4 million in the same period of 2019.

  • Selling and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2020 increased by 107.7% to RMB34.5 million (US$5.1 million) from RMB16.6 million in the same period of 2019, primarily due to more marketing activities and higher personnel costs as the Company continued to expand its business.

  • General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2020 increased by 186.6% to RMB236.6 million (US$34.8 million) from RMB82.5 million in the same period of 2019. This increase was mainly driven by (i) higher share-based compensation expenses, which increased to RMB121.3 million (US$17.9 million) in the third quarter of 2020 from RMB45.9 million in the same period of 2019; and (ii) a one-off management consulting services fee, incurred in connection of the initial public offering, in the amount of RMB61.0 million.

  • Research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2020 increased by 21.3% to RMB12.5 million (US$1.8 million) from RMB10.3 million in the same period of 2019, mostly due to higher personnel costs as the Company continued to invest in its research and development initiatives to further enhance its service offerings.

OPERATING LOSS
Operating loss in the third quarter of 2020 was RMB93.2 million (US$13.7 million), compared to RMB27.3 million in the same period of 2019.

ADJUSTED EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2020 increased by 143.3% to RMB228.0 million (US$33.6 million) from RMB93.7 million in the same period of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss excluding depreciation and amortization, interest income and expenses, income tax (benefits) expenses, share-based compensation, expense related to the reorganization, management consulting service fee, change in fair value of financial instruments, foreign exchange (gain) loss and non-cash operating lease cost relating to prepaid land use rights. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the third quarter of 2020 was 48.8%, compared to 33.0% in the same period of 2019.

NET LOSS
Net loss in the third quarter of 2020 was RMB173.7 million (US$25.6 million), compared to RMB45.7 million in the same period of 2019.

NET LOSS PER ADS
Basic and diluted net loss per American Depositary Share (“ADS”) were RMB0.58 (US$0.08). Basic and diluted net loss per share were RMB0.29 (US$0.04). Each ADS represents two of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares.

BALANCE SHEET
As of September 30, 2020, the Company had RMB3.50 billion (US$515.2 million) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, compared to RMB1.12 billion as of December 31, 2019.

RECENT DEVELOPMENT
On October 2, 2020, the Company successfully completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 40,000,000 ADSs, each representing two Class A ordinary shares of the Company, at a price of US$13.50 per ADS for a total offering size of US$540 million.

On October 2, 2020, the Company’s underwriters exercised their options to acquire additional 6,000,000 ADSs at the public offering price. On the same day, the Company also closed its private placement of 9,629,630, 5,925,926 and 4,444,444 Class A ordinary shares to Joyful Phoenix Limited, SCEP Master Fund, and Shiying Finance Limited, respectively.

Business Outlook
For full year 2020, the Company expects its total revenues range from RMB1,770 million to RMB1,790 million and adjusted EBITDA to range from RMB830 million to RMB850 million. These forecasts reflect the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Conference Call Information
The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 7:30 A.M. Eastern Time (or 8:30 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results.

In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process to receive a unique registrant ID and a set of participant dial-in numbers to join the conference call.

Conference ID: 4252618
Registration Link:http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4252618

The replay will be accessible through November 27, 2020, by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free:+1-855-452-5696
International: +61-2-8199-0299
Conference ID:4252618

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.chindatagroup.com/.

About Chindata Group
Chindata Group is a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets and a first mover in building next-generation hyperscale data centers in China, India and Southeast Asia markets, focusing on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. Chindata Group provides its clients with business solutions in major countries and regions in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, including asset-heavy ecosystem chain services such as industrial bases, data centers, network and IT value-added services.

Chindata Group operates two sub-brands: "Chindata" and "Bridge Data Centres". Chindata operates hyper-density IT cluster infrastructure in the Greater Beijing Area, the Yangtze River Delta Area and the Greater Bay Area, the three key economic areas in China, and has become the engine of the regional digital economies. Bridge Data Centres, with its top international development and operation talents in the industry, owns fast deployable data center clusters in Malaysia and India, and seeks business opportunities in other Asia-Pacific emerging markets.

Exchange Rate Information
Unless otherwise stated, all translations from Renminbi into U.S. dollars were made at RMB6.7896 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate on September 30, 2020 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The percentages stated in this press release are calculated based on the RMB amounts.

Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Chindata Group’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Chindata Group may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Chindata Group’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Chindata Group’s goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth and competition of the data center and IT market; its ability to generate sufficient capital or obtain additional capital to meet its future capital needs; its ability to maintain competitive advantages; its ability to keep and strengthen its relationships with major clients and attract new clients; its ability to locate and secure suitable sites for additional data centers on commercially acceptable terms; government policies and regulations relating to Chindata Group’s business or industry; general economic and business conditions in the regions where Chindata Group operates and globally and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Chindata Group’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Chindata Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement Chindata Group’s consolidated financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Chindata Group uses adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as non-GAAP financial measure. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results as they do not include all items that impact its net loss or income for the period, and are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of the Company’s financial performance. A limitation of using the non-GAAP financial measure is that the non-GAAP measure exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company’s results of operations. The non-GAAP financial measure presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company’s data.

For Enquiries, Please Contact:

Ms. Joy Zhang
Zhuo.zhang@chindatagroup.com

Ms. Xiaolin Zhao
xiaolin.zhao@chindatagroup.com

 
 
CHINDATA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
      
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
      
(Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))
      
      
 As of
December 31, 2019		 As of September 30, 2020
 RMB RMB US$
      
ASSETS     
Current assets     
Cash and cash equivalents1,038,897  3,383,027  498,266 
Restricted cash14,365  36,794  5,419 
Accounts receivable, net304,695  328,524  48,386 
Value added taxes recoverable80,715  150,921  22,228 
Prepayments and other current assets134,459  202,607  29,841 
      
Total current assets1,573,131  4,101,873  604,140 
      
Non‑current assets     
Property and equipment, net4,404,587  5,480,468  807,186 
Operating lease right-of-use assets430,288  550,540  81,086 
Finance lease right-of-use assets155,347  147,843  21,775 
Goodwill and intangible assets, net827,069  797,311  117,431 
Restricted cash66,578  77,845  11,465 
Value added taxes recoverable247,851  311,208  45,836 
Other non-current assets66,332  157,041  23,130 
      
Total non‑current assets6,198,052  7,522,256  1,107,909 
      
Total assets7,771,183  11,624,129  1,712,049 
      
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
Current liabilities      
Short-term bank loans and current portion of long-term bank loans63,347  134,183  19,763 
Accounts payable959,372  817,650  120,427 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities37,767  38,284  5,639 
Current portion of finance lease liabilities5,485  4,946  728 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities200,808  1,017,178  149,814 
      
Total current liabilities1,266,779  2,012,241  296,371 
      
Non‑current liabilities     
Long-term bank loans2,692,154  3,924,398  578,001 
Operating lease liabilities217,523  209,953  30,923 
Finance lease liabilities61,161  60,200  8,867 
Other non-current liabilities296,393  428,551  63,119 
      
Total non‑current liabilities3,267,231  4,623,102  680,910 
      
Total liabilities4,534,010  6,635,343  977,281 
      
Shareholders’ equity:     
Ordinary shares34  38  6 
Additional paid-in capital3,512,291  5,535,666  815,315 
Statutory reserves13,908  13,908  2,048 
Accumulated other comprehensive income40,011  1,373  202 
Accumulated deficit(329,071) (562,199) (82,803)
      
Total shareholders’ equity3,237,173  4,988,786  734,768 
      
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity7,771,183  11,624,129  1,712,049 
      



CHINDATA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
              
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
              
(Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))
              
              
 For the three months ended For the nine months ended
 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2020		 September 30,
2020		 September 30,
2019		 September 30,
2020
 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$
              
              
Revenue284,136  418,128  467,484  68,853  505,625  1,278,088  188,242 
Cost of revenue(201,949) (251,391) (277,157) (40,821) (377,505) (771,422) (113,618)
              
Gross profit82,187  166,737  190,327  28,032  128,120  506,666  74,624 
Operating expenses             
Selling and marketing expenses(16,602) (21,323) (34,475) (5,078) (33,082) (71,491) (10,529)
General and administrative expenses(82,535) (99,127) (236,583) (34,845) (170,249) (420,236) (61,894)
Research and development expenses(10,314) (7,414) (12,513) (1,843) (12,721) (28,311) (4,170)
              
Total operating expenses(109,451) (127,864) (283,571) (41,766) (216,052) (520,038) (76,593)
              
Operating (loss) income(27,264) 38,873  (93,244) (13,734) (87,932) (13,372) (1,969)
Interest income1,017  2,315  6,280  925  3,890  10,299  1,517 
Interest expense(20,613) (65,975) (60,915) (8,972) (49,936) (178,543) (26,297)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)449  907  (1,293) (190) (2,089) (512) (75)
Changes in fair value of financial instruments(990) (8,216) (9,965) (1,468) (3,263) (8,499) (1,252)
Others, net1,280  2,689  1,894  279  (2,629) 2,767  408 
              
Loss before income taxes(46,121) (29,407) (157,243) (23,160) (141,959) (187,860) (27,668)
Income tax benefit (expense)405  (15,941) (16,454) (2,423) 1,386  (45,268) (6,667)
              
Net loss(45,716) (45,348) (173,697) (25,583) (140,573) (233,128) (34,335)
Less: Net income attributable to non‑controlling interests694  -  -  -  4,742  -  - 
Net loss attributable to Chindata Group Holdings Limited(46,410) (45,348) (173,697) (25,583) (145,315) (233,128) (34,335)
              
Net loss per share:             
Basic and diluted(0.09) (0.08) (0.29) (0.04) (0.43) (0.40) (0.06)
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax of nil:             
Foreign currency translation adjustments(11,234) 3,151  2,363  348  (11,156) (38,638) (5,691)
              
Comprehensive loss(56,950) (42,197) (171,334) (25,235) (151,729) (271,766) (40,026)
Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non‑controlling interests694  -  -  -  4,742  -  - 
Comprehensive loss attributable to Chindata Group Holdings Limited(57,644) (42,197) (171,334) (25,235) (156,471) (271,766) (40,026)
              



CHINDATA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
              
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
              
(Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))
              
              
 For the three months ended For the nine months ended
 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2020		 September 30,
2020		 September 30,
2019		 September 30,
2020
 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$
              
              
Net loss (45,716) (45,348) (173,697) (25,583) (140,573) (233,128) (34,335)
Depreciation and amortization67,201  95,932  102,319  15,070  152,378  293,743  43,264 
Share-based compensation45,862  60,991  150,416  22,154  45,862  251,740  37,077 
Amortization of debt issuance cost3,787  7,176  12,003  1,768  5,821  24,749  3,645 
Others(1,019) 6,287  (8,447) (1,244) 7,930  (8,706) (1,282)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities17,277  83,489  55,887  8,231  13,144  118,420  17,441 
              
Net cash generated from operating activities87,392  208,527  138,481  20,396  84,562  446,818  65,810 
              
Purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets(679,616) (469,114) (804,889) (118,547) (869,213) (1,606,010) (236,540)
Purchase of land use rights(3,141) (10,825) (160,879) (23,695) (23,711) (194,358) (28,626)
Cash paid for business combination, net of cash acquired-  -  -  -  (1,879,040) -  - 
Net cash used in investing activities(682,757) (479,939) (965,768) (142,242) (2,771,964) (1,800,368) (265,166)
              
Net proceeds from financing activities879,458  916,465  2,498,256  367,953  3,472,944  3,789,095  558,073 
              
Net cash generated from financing activities879,458  916,465  2,498,256  367,953  3,472,944  3,789,095  558,073 
              
Exchange rate effect on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash(23,453) 236  (60,708) (8,942) (25,331) (57,719) (8,502)
              
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash260,640  645,289  1,610,261  237,165  760,211  2,377,826  350,215 
              
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period644,274  1,242,116  1,887,405  277,985  144,703  1,119,840  164,935 
              
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period904,914  1,887,405  3,497,666  515,150  904,914  3,497,666  515,150 
              



CHINDATA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
               
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
               
(Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$") except for percentage data)
               
               
  For the three months ended For the nine months ended
  September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2020		 September 30,
2020		 September 30,
2019		 September 30,
2020
  RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$
               
               
Net loss  (45,716) (45,348) (173,697) (25,583) (140,573) (233,128) (34,335)
Add: Depreciation & Amortization(1) 68,141  96,953  103,342  15,221  153,833  296,812  43,716 
Add: Interest income & expense 19,596  63,660  54,635  8,047  46,046  168,244  24,780 
Add: Income tax (benefit) expenses (405) 15,941  16,454  2,423  (1,386) 45,268  6,667 
               
Add: Share-based compensation 45,862  60,991  150,416  22,154  45,862  251,740  37,077 
Add: Expenses related to the Reorganization(2) 2,169  -  -  -  36,312  -  - 
Add: Management consulting services fee 3,149  3,934  64,862  9,553  12,208  72,757  10,715 
Add: Changes in fair value of financial instruments 990  8,216  9,965  1,468  3,263  8,499  1,252 
Add: Foreign exchange (gain) loss (449) (907) 1,293  190  2,089  512  75 
Add: Non-cash operating lease cost relating to prepaid land use rights 389  745  721  106  634  2,081  306 
Adjusted EBITDA 93,726  204,185  227,991  33,579  158,288  612,785  90,253 
Adjusted EBITDA margin 33.0% 48.8% 48.8% 48.8% 31.3% 47.9% 47.9%
               
Note:              
(1) Before the deduction of government grants.    
(2) Expenses related to the Reorganization are non-recurring expenses related to the transactions in the Reorganization.    


© GlobeNewswire 2020

