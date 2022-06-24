Log in
    CD   US16955F1075

CHINDATA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(CD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-23 pm EDT
7.480 USD   +4.03%
06:01aChindata Group Successfully Closes $500 Million Syndicated Loan
GL
06:00aChindata Group Successfully Closes $500 Million Syndicated Loan
AQ
06/09CHINDATA GROUP : Mr. Wu Huapeng Being Appointed as the Group CEO, Pilot the Group in New Development
PU
Chindata Group Successfully Closes $500 Million Syndicated Loan

06/24/2022 | 06:01am EDT
BEIJING, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chindata Group Holdings Limited (“Chindata Group” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, today announced that the Company has successfully closed a $500 million syndicated loan on June 24th.

The US$500 million facility has a 3-year tenor with a 2-year extension option. Credit Suisse AG (Singapore branch) and Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, INC acted as Original Mandated Lead Arrangers and Book runners. A total of 15 lenders participated in the facility.

Nick Wang, CFO of Chindata Group: “Despite ongoing volatile markets and the persistent COVID-19 situation, we have successfully secured our financing in a syndicated format. It reflects the attractive fundamentals of the Company and we’ve further diversified and strengthened our financing channels by having more trusted and strong banking partners on board. The proceeds will be used to support our project development and to repay one of our existing debt, which is expected to further improve our capital structure to and to safeguard our healthy business momentum going forward.”

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group is a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets and a first mover in building next-generation hyperscale data centers in China, India and Southeast Asia markets, focusing on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. Chindata Group provides its clients with business solutions in major countries and regions in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, including asset-heavy ecosystem chain services such as industrial bases, data centers, network and IT value-added services.

Chindata Group operates two sub-brands: "Chindata" and "Bridge Data Centres". Chindata operates hyper-density IT cluster infrastructure in the Greater Beijing Area, the Yangtze River Delta Area and the Greater Bay Area, the three key economic areas in China, and has become the engine of the regional digital economies. Bridge Data Centres, with its top international development and operation talents in the industry, owns fast deployable data center clusters in Malaysia and India, and seeks business opportunities in other Asia-Pacific emerging markets.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Chindata Group’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Chindata Group may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Chindata Group’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Chindata Group’s goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth and competition of the data center and IT market; its ability to generate sufficient capital or obtain additional capital to meet its future capital needs; its ability to maintain competitive advantages; its ability to keep and strengthen its relationships with major clients and attract new clients; its ability to locate and secure suitable sites for additional data centers on commercially acceptable terms; government policies and regulations relating to Chindata Group’s business or industry; general economic and business conditions in the regions where Chindata Group operates and globally and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Chindata Group’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Chindata Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For Enquiries, Please Contact:

Chindata IR Team
ir@chindatagroup.com


