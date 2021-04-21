Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Chindata Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CD

CHINDATA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(CD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chindata Group : Celebrates Earth Day with its Carbon Neutrality Commitment

04/21/2021 | 11:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chindata Group (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, has released its latest sustainability video titled Achieving Carbon Neutrality, Action with a view to celebrating the 51th anniversary of Earth Day.

On the key track of carbon neutrality, Chindata Group will constantly focus on the key goals, through continuous innovation, unyieldingly pursue the ultimate green solutions to digital infrastructure challenges and create a new economic geographic coordinate in the new cycle of change.

As a digital infrastructure provider that uses 0.014 percent of all the electricity consumed by China, Chindata Group has a responsibility and an obligation to lead and drive the zero-carbon transformation of the digital infrastructure and explore the high correlation between the competitiveness of digital infrastructure products and the transformation and development of renewable energy.

In 2020, Chindata Group initially proposed a carbon neutrality roadmap by 2030 as the first internet technology company in China's digital economy sector. In 2020, Chindata Group's owned data centers consumed 0.02 percent of the electricity produced in China from renewable sources. The resulting reduction in carbon dioxide emissions was equivalent to planting 200,000 trees every day.

Meanwhile, Chindata Group is promoting the construction of China's Internet technology industry's first 150MW photovoltaic power station to meet its own energy needs, and gradually implementing its 2,000MW wind and solar development resources.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chindata-group-celebrates-earth-day-with-its-carbon-neutrality-commitment-301274445.html

SOURCE Chindata Group


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about CHINDATA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
04/21CHINDATA GROUP  : Celebrates Earth Day with its Carbon Neutrality Commitment
PR
04/21TENCENT  : tops Greenpeace clean energy rankings for China Big Tech
RE
04/20Tencent, Chindata Take Top Spots in Greenpeace's China Clean Tech Report
DJ
04/20CHINDATA GROUP  : Accelerates its Strategic Footprint in the RCEP-related Region..
PR
04/20CHINDATA  : Indonesian Ambassador, Founder and CEO of Chindata Group Meet over B..
PR
04/02CHINDATA GROUP  : Releases 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Repor..
PR
03/26CHINDATA  : DBS Starts Chindata Group Holdings at Buy with $25.20 Price Target
MT
03/25CHINDATA  : Q4 Loss Narrows on Revenue Increase; Issues 2021 Outlook
MT
03/24CHINDATA GROUP  : Records Sixth Consecutive Quarter of Positive Adjusted Net Inc..
PR
03/24Chindata Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial ..
GL
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ