  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Chindata Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CD   US16955F1075

CHINDATA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(CD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Chindata Group to Release First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on May 20, 2021 U.S. Eastern Time

05/07/2021 | 09:00pm EDT
BEIJING, May 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chindata Group Holdings Limited (“Chindata Group” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, May 20, 2021, before the market opens. The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00 A.M. on Thursday, May 20, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time, or 8:00 P.M. Beijing time on the same day to discuss the financial results.

In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive important details for this conference call including the date and time, a unique registrant ID, and a set of participant dial-in numbers to join the conference call.

Conference ID:
Registration Link:
8215979
http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8215979
  
A replay of the conference call will be accessible through May 28, 2021, by dialing the following numbers:
 
United States Toll Free:
International:
Mainland, China:
Hong Kong:
Conference ID:		+1-855-452-5696
+61-2-8199-0299
4006-322162
800-963117
8215979

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.chindatagroup.com/.

About Chindata Group
Chindata Group is a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets and a first mover in building next-generation hyperscale data centers in China, India and Southeast Asia markets, focusing on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. Chindata Group provides its clients with business solutions in major countries and regions in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, including asset-heavy ecosystem chain services such as industrial bases, data centers, network and IT value-added services.

Chindata Group operates two sub-brands: "Chindata" and "Bridge Data Centres". Chindata operates hyper-density IT cluster infrastructure in the Greater Beijing Area, the Yangtze River Delta Area and the Greater Bay Area, the three key economic areas in China, and has become the engine of the regional digital economies. Bridge Data Centres, with its top international development and operation talents in the industry, owns fast deployable data center clusters in Malaysia and India, and seeks business opportunities in other Asia-Pacific emerging markets.

For Enquiries, Please Contact:
Ms. Joy Zhang
Zhuo.zhang@chindatagroup.com

Ms. Xiaolin Zhao
xiaolin.zhao@chindatagroup.com

Chindata IR Team
ir@chindatagroup.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 790 M 434 M 434 M
Net income 2021 15,5 M 2,41 M 2,41 M
Net Debt 2021 1 561 M 243 M 243 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2 518x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 32 813 M 5 102 M 5 102 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,3x
EV / Sales 2022 9,10x
Nbr of Employees 981
Free-Float 11,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 145,43 CNY
Last Close Price 89,13 CNY
Spread / Highest target 99,0%
Spread / Average Target 63,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jing Ju Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dongning Wang Chief Financial Officer
Michael F. Foust Chairman
Qian Xiao Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jia Zhu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINDATA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-41.69%5 102
ACCENTURE PLC11.61%185 075
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.69%156 312
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION17.91%132 617
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.10.85%83 112
INFOSYS LIMITED8.42%78 505