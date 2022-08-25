Log in
    CD   US16955F1075

CHINDATA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(CD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-24 pm EDT
8.010 USD   +0.63%
Chindata : Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation

08/25/2022 | 07:18am EDT
Investor Presentation

August 2022

Disclaimer

The following presentation has been prepared by Chindata Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") solely for informational purposes and should not be construed to be, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, an offer to buy or sell and/or an invitation and/or a recommendation and/or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security or instrument or to participate in any investment or trading strategy, nor shall any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation to any securities or otherwise.

This presentation does not contain all relevant information relating to the Company or its securities, particularly with respect to the risks and special considerations involved with an investment in the securities of the Company. Nothing contained in this document shall be relied upon as a promise or representation as to the past or future performance of the Company. Past performance does not guarantee or predict future performance.

You acknowledge that any assessment of the Company that may be made by you will be independent of this document and that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and the market position of the Company and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of the business of the Company.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Chindata Group's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Chindata Group may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Chindata Group's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Chindata Group's goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth and competition of the data center and IT market; its ability to generate sufficient capital or obtain additional capital to meet its future capital needs; its ability to maintain competitive advantages; its ability to keep and strengthen its relationships with major clients and attract new clients; its ability to locate and secure suitable sites for additional data centers on commercially acceptable terms; government policies and regulations relating to Chindata Group's business or industry; general economic and business conditions in the regions where Chindata Group operates and globally and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Chindata Group's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Chindata Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

This document also contains non-GAAP financial measures, the presentation of which is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. In addition, the Company's calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. The reconciliation of those measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is contained within this document or the earnings press release.

2

Agenda

1 FY22Q2 Business Update

2 FY22Q2 Financial Update A Appendix

3

Leading Hyperscale Data Center Solution Provider in Emerging Markets

2022 Q2 Highlights

Company at a Glance

Financials and Financing

Q2 2022

776MW

511MW

in-service capacity

+13MW in 22Q2

total capacity

+72MW in 22Q2

650MW

30 datacenter

contracted & IOI capacity

+32MW Contracted in 22Q2

401MW

+2 datacenter in 22Q2

utilized capacity

+57MW in 22Q1

Notes:

1. Numbers are rounded to zero. Subtotals and Total are calculated with original numbers and rounded to zero.

84%

Contracted & IOI% of total capacity

X-Cooling

Released new waterless cooling technology in July.

361

Approved and pending patents by 22Q2 (vs. 256 in 21Q2)

4

Q2 & 1H 2022(in RMB)

Revenue 1,038.1 million(Q2) / 1,958.7 million(1H)

YOY increase of 51.2% (Q2) and 47.3%(H1)

Adjusted EBITDA 544.3 million(Q2) / 1,038.8 million(1H)

YOY increase of 60.8%(Q2) and 60.7%(H1)

Q2 Adjusted EBITDA margin at 52.4% (vs. 53.7% in 22Q1, 49.3% in 21Q2)

GAAP Net Income 199.6 million(Q2) / 294.1 million(1H)

YOY increase of 206.3%(Q2) and 138.5%(H1)

Q2 Net margin at 19.2% (vs. 10.3% in 22Q1, 9.5% in 21Q2)

Investment Grade Rating Reaffirmed

In July, Fitch rating reaffirmed the Company's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and foreign- currency senior unsecured rating at BBB-, Outlook Stable.

Beating Market Consensus for Eight Straight Quarters

Consistently Beating Market Consensus

Revenue Estimates(1) and Actual

RMBmm

3.3%

4.3%

4.2%

1,038

2.5%

1,005

921

2.6%

883

6.0%

722 741

750

782

10.2%

686

669

4.4%

643

607

553

448 467

502

20Q3

20Q4

21Q1

21Q2

21Q3

21Q4

22Q1

22Q2

CIQ Estimate Consensus

Actual

Source: Company filings, Uptime Institute, Capital IQ, Broker Consensus

Notes:

1. CIQ Estimates as of August 21, 2022

Adjusted EBITDA Estimates(1) and Actual

RMBmm

7.7%

13.4%

7.5%

544

7.2%

495

506

6.1%

436

5.8%

404

368

376

7.8%

338

344

9.6%

308

319

291

228

239

222

208

20Q3

20Q4

21Q1

21Q2

21Q3

21Q4

22Q1

22Q2

CIQ Estimate Consensus

Actual

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chindata Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 11:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
