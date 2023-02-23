Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Chindata Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CD   US16955F1075

CHINDATA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(CD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-02-22 pm EST
7.550 USD   -1.44%
02/16Chindata Group Announces Pricing of $300 million Senior Notes due 2026
GL
02/16Chindata Group Announces Pricing of $300 million Senior Notes due 2026
AQ
02/16Chindata Group Holdings Limited Announces Pricing of $300 Million Senior Notes Due 2026
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chindata : Sets a New Record in the Data Centre Industry, with New 220kV Substation in China

02/23/2023 | 05:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Chindata Group Sets a New Record in the Data Centre Industry, with New 220kV Substation in China
2023-02-23

Chindata Group Holdings Limited, ("Chindata" or "the Group") (Nasdaq: CD), a leading provider of carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, announced today that the Chindata Shanxi Lingqiu 220kV power transmission and transformation project officially went into operation on February 13, 2023, setting a new record in the data center industry by completing the project within six months.

The substation provides a 360MW power supply capacity for Chindata's Taihang Mountain Energy and Information Technology Industrial Campus, which is the largest of its kind in Asia Pacific. The substation's modular design, factory prefabrication, and patented self-developed high-impedance split-winding transformer technology greatly have shortened construction time and reduced costs, making the agile delivery of substations possible.

The new Chindata Shanxi Lingqiu 220kV power transmission and transformation project cancels the previous 110kV voltage level and reduces one voltage conversion, enabling large-capacity power to be directly stepped down from 220kV to 10kV load power supply using the first backbone network patent in the data center industry. The technology reduces the floor area by about 60 percent, lowers construction costs, and improves power conversion efficiency and economic benefits, making it applicable for various large-scale data center substation projects.

"We successfully overcame several challenges in the project, such as foundation treatment in the collapsible loess area, foundation pit excavation during the rainy season, and winter construction in the permafrost area, to deliver the project within six months," said Zhang Binghua, Chief Technology Officer of Chindata. "The successful commissioning of the 220kV substation has set a new benchmark and improved the stability and reliability of data center power supply in China and the Asia-Pacific region as a whole. Our team worked closely with all parties involved in the construction to ensure the project's success, and we are immensely proud of the results."

The Chindata Taihang Mountain Energy and Information Technology Industrial Campus supports the demand for digital computing power in the Shanxi and Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei regions. The campus efficiently transforms Shanxi's energy advantages into computing power advantages, enabling the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region to integrate into China's big data centre network.

The data center industry is growing at an unprecedented rate, driven by the increasing demand for digital transformation and the adoption of emerging technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things. As a leading player in the industry, Chindata is well-positioned to support the growth and transformation of the digital economy in Asia Pacific, providing highly efficient, reliable, and sustainable data center solutions to its customers.

About Chindata Group

Chindata is a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets and a first mover in building next-generation hyperscale data centers in China, India and Southeast Asia markets, focusing on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. Chindata provides its clients with business solutions in major countries and regions in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, including asset-heavy ecosystem chain services such as industrial bases, data centers and network services.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Chindata Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 10:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CHINDATA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
02/16Chindata Group Announces Pricing of $300 million Senior Notes due 2026
GL
02/16Chindata Group Announces Pricing of $300 million Senior Notes due 2026
AQ
02/16Chindata Group Holdings Limited Announces Pricing of $300 Million Senior Notes Due 2026
CI
02/15Chindata : PRICING OF SENIOR NOTES OFFERING - Form 6-K
PU
02/13Chindata : LAUNCH OF SENIOR NOTES OFFERING - Form 6-K
PU
02/13Fitch Affirms Chindata at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook; Rates Proposed USD Notes 'BBB-'
AQ
2022Chindata Won Prestigious Data Center Dynamics Award for the Second Time
PR
2022Chindata Releases the Third ESG Report Outlining "DATA" Sustainability Strategy
PR
2022Chindata : Releases the Third ESG Report Outlining “DATA” Sustainability Strat..
PU
2022Chindata : Announces Removal of Mr. Jing Ju as Director - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINDATA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 415 M 641 M 641 M
Net income 2022 773 M 112 M 112 M
Net Debt 2022 3 270 M 474 M 474 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18 914 M 2 744 M 2 744 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,02x
EV / Sales 2023 4,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 315
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart CHINDATA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chindata Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINDATA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 52,04 CNY
Average target price 80,34 CNY
Spread / Average Target 54,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Peng Wu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Qian Xiao President & Director
Dong Ning Wang Chief Financial Officer
Michael Frederick Foust Chairman
Bing Hua Zhang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINDATA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.27%2 744
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.-0.98%27 290
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.15.06%15 089
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.2.93%7 521
AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS LTD.16.37%6 747
OTSUKA CORPORATION10.35%6 454