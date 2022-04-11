Chinese Maritime Transport : Announcement of disposal of securities

Statement

1.Name of the securities:Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. common shares 2.Trading date:2022/01/03~2022/04/11 3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction: Transaction Amount:2,650,464 Shares Unit price : NT$113.61 Total monetary amount of transaction:NT$301,121,742 4.Gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable in case of acquisition of securities): Calculated from acquisition cost, the realized gains for this transaction are NT$245,886,072. Among these, according to IFRS 9, NT$253,940,956 were transferred into undistributed earnings in 2021, and NT$8,054,884 are recognized as valuation loss as of recognition date in 2022. 5.Relationship with the underlying company of the trade:None. 6.Current cumulative amount held, monetary amount, and shareholding percentage of cumulative holdings of the securities being traded (including the current trade), and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.pledges): Current cumulative amount held:2,148,000Shares Monetary amount:NT$44,764,330(acquisition cost) Shareholding percentage:0.06% Status of any restriction of rights:None 7.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the present: Ratio to total assets:90.69% Ratio to owners'equity:131.79% Working capital: NT$-1,290,961,000 8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal:Funding plan 9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None 10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:No 11.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company: N/A 12.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/08/06 13.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:NA 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None