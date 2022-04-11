Log in
    2612   TW0002612009

CHINESE MARITIME TRANSPORT LTD.

(2612)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-07
50.80 TWD   +2.11%
03/28CHINESE MARITIME TRANSPORT : CMT will host an Investor Presentation.
PU
03/09CHINESE MARITIME TRANSPORT : resolved to distribute the earnings of the year of 2021
PU
03/09Chinese Maritime Transport Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Chinese Maritime Transport : Announcement of disposal of securities

04/11/2022 | 06:42am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Chinese Maritime Transport Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/11 Time of announcement 18:24:22
Subject 
 Announcement of disposal of securities
Date of events 2022/04/11 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name of the securities:Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. common shares
2.Trading date:2022/01/03~2022/04/11
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
Transaction Amount:2,650,464 Shares
Unit price : NT$113.61
Total monetary amount of transaction:NT$301,121,742
4.Gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable in case of acquisition of
securities):
Calculated from acquisition cost, the realized gains for this
transaction are NT$245,886,072. Among these, according to IFRS 9,
NT$253,940,956 were transferred into undistributed earnings in 2021,
and NT$8,054,884 are recognized as valuation loss as of recognition date
in 2022.
5.Relationship with the underlying company of the trade:None.
6.Current cumulative amount held, monetary amount, and shareholding
percentage of cumulative holdings of the securities being traded (including
the current trade), and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.pledges):
Current cumulative amount held:2,148,000Shares
Monetary amount:NT$44,764,330(acquisition cost)
Shareholding percentage:0.06%
Status of any restriction of rights:None
7.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
Ratio to total assets:90.69%
Ratio to owners'equity:131.79%
Working capital: NT$-1,290,961,000
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal:Funding plan
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:No
11.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company: N/A
12.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/08/06
13.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

CMT – Chinese Maritime Transport Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 10:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
